Important Days and Dates in 2020: National and International

Month wise important Days and Dates of events, festivals are clubbed together that will help you in planning leaves. It will not only provide you glance of important days of whole year but also boost your knowledge and help you in the preparations of several competitive examinations.

January is the month of saying bye to the last year and welcoming the New Year. Isn't it. We usually set new goals, do parties, enjoy, etc. In fact, the weather is also cold and pleasant. Do you know that January month name was derived from the Roman god Janus, the protector of gates and doorways? That is why January presides over the gate to the New Year. Janus basically is depicted with two faces, one looking into the past and the other into the future. Let us study important days, events and festivals that fall in the month of January 2020.

January Symbols

Birth Stone: Garnet

Zodiac Signs: Capricorn and Aquarius

January: Important days, events and festivals

01-Jan - English New Year, Army Medical Corps Establishment Day, Global family day, World Peace Day

04 Jan - World Braille Day

06-Jan - World War Orphans Day

08-Jan - African National Congress Foundation Day

09-Jan - Pravasi Bharatiya Divas NRI Day

10-Jan - World Laughter Day, World Hindi Day

11 Jan - Death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

12 Jan - National Youth Day (Birth Day of Swami Vivekanand)

13 Jan - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

14 Jan - Lohri

15 Jan - Indian Army Day (Field Marshall K.M. Cariappa took over the command of Army on this day in 1949 from the British), Pongal, Makar Sankranti

23 Jan - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary

25 Jan - International Customs Duty Day, India Tourism Day, National Voters Day

26 Jan - Republic Day

27 Jan - International Holocaust Day (The largest Nazi death camp, Auschwitz- Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan 27, 1945.), International Day of Commemoration

28 Jan - Birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai

30 Jan - Mahatma Gandhi's Martyrdom Day (Martyr's day)

Jan (last Sunday) - World Leprosy Eradication Day

February is the second month of the year in our modern-day Gregorian calendar and consists of 28 days. It is named after the Latin word februum which means purification. February is the shortest month with only 28 days in common years and in leap years it has 29 days. The birthstone of February amethyst symbolises piety, humility, spiritual wisdom and sincerity.

February Symbols

Birth Stone: Amethyst

Zodiac Signs: Aquarius (until February 19) and Pisces (February 20 onwards).

February: Important days, events and festivals

1st February - Surajkund Crafts Mela

1st February – Indian Coast Guard Day

2nd February – World Wetlands Day

2nd February- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

4th February - World Cancer Day

4th February - National Day of Sri Lanka

7th February - International Development Week

12th February – Darwin Day

12th February - Abraham Lincoln's Birthday

13th February – Sarojini Naidu’s Birth Anniversary

14th February - Saint Valentine's Day

18th February - Taj Mahotsav

20th February - World Day of Social Justice

21st February - International Mother Language Day

22nd February - World Scout Day

24th February – Central Excise Day

27 February - World Sustainable Energy Day

28 February – National Science Day

March has 31 days and is the third month of the year. It is named after the Roman God of the war, Mars. Let us tell you that March originally was the first month of the year according to the Roman calendar and names Martius but according to the Gregorian calendar it is the third month of the year.

March Symbols

Birth Stone: Aquamarine and Bloodstone.

Zodiac Signs: Pisces (until March 20) and Aries (March 21 onwards).

March: Important days, events and festivals

1st March – Zero Discrimination Day

1st March - World Civil Defence Day

3rd March - World Wildlife Day

3rd March - World Hearing Day

4th March - National Safety Day

8 March - International Women's Day

8 March - Ramakrishna Jayanti

10 March - CISF Raising Day

11 March - No Smoking Day (Second Wednesday of March)

12 March - Mauritius Day

14 March – Pi Day

14 March - International Day of Action for Rivers

15 March - World Consumer Rights Day

16 March - National Vaccination Day

18 March - Ordnance Factories Day (India)

20 March - International Day of Happiness

20 March – World Sparrow Day

21 March - World Forestry Day

21 March - World Down syndrome Day

21 March - World Poetry Day

22 March – World Water Day

23rd March - World Meteorological Day

24 March - World Tuberculosis (TB) Day

27 March - World Theatre Day

April according to the Gregorian calendar, it is the fourth month of the year. In Southern Hemisphere, March month is associated with the autumn season in some parts and spring in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere. April is named after the Greek goddess Aphrodite.

April Symbols

Birthstone: Diamond

Zodiac Signs: Aries (until April 19) and Taurus (April 20 onwards).

April: Important days, events and festivals

1 April - Odisha Day, Prevention of Blindness week, April Fools Day

2 April- World Autism Awareness Day

4 April- International Day for Mine Awareness

5 April- National Maritime Day

7 April- World Health Day

10 April- World Homeopathy Day

11 April- National Safe Motherhood Day, National Pet Day

13 April- Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Day (1919)

14 April- B.R. Ambedkar Remembrance Day

17 April- World Haemophilia Day

18 April- World Heritage Day

21 April- National Civil Service Day, Secretaries' Day

22 April- World Earth Day

23 April- World Book and Copyright Day

24 April- National Panchayati Day

25 April- World Malaria Day

26 April- World Intellectual Property Day

28 April- World Day for Safety and Health at Work, World Veterinary Day

30 April- Ayushman Bharat Diwas

May has 31 days and is the fifth month of the year. It is named after the Greek goddess Maia and is identified with the Roman era goddess of fertility. It brings spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.

May Symbols

Birthstone: Emerald

Zodiac Sign: Taurus (until May 20) and Gemini (May 21 onwards).

May: Important days, events and festivals

1 May: International Labour Day or May Day

1 May: Maharashtra Day

3 May: World Laughter Day (first Sunday of May)

3 May: Press Freedom Day

4 May: Coal Miners Day

4 May: International Firefighter’s Day



5 May: World Asthma Day (First Tuesday of May)

7 May: World Athletics Day

7 May: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

8 May: World Red Cross Day

8 May: World Thalassaemia Day

9 May: Surdas Jayanti, Ramanujacharya Jayanti, Shankaracharya Jayanti

10 May: Mother's Day (Second Sunday of May)

11 May: National Technology Day



12 May: International Nurses Day

15 May: International Day of Families, National Endangered Species Day (Third Friday in May)

17 May: World Telecommunication Day

17 May: World Hypertension Day

18 May: World AIDS Vaccine Day

18 May: International Museum Day

18 May: Armed Forces Day (Third Saturday of the May)

21 May: National Anti-Terrorism Day

22 May: International Day for Biological Diversity

25 May: National Memorial Day (last Monday of May)

31 May: Anti-Tobacco Day

June has 30 days and is the sixth month of the year. It is named after the Roman goddess Juno. The summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is the day with the most daylight hours and the winter solstice in the Southern hemisphere is the day with the fewest daylight that occurs in June. The traditional astronomical summer is on 21 June in Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere, meteorological winter begins on 1 June.

June Symbols

Birthstone: Pearl, the moonstone, and the Alexandrite

Zodiac Sign: Gemini (until June 20) and Cancer (from June 21 onwards).

June: Important days, events and festivals

1 June: World Milk Day

1 June: Global Day of Parents

2 June: International Sex Workers Day

2 June: Telangana Formation Day

3 June: World Bicycle Day

4 June: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

5 June: World Environment Day

7 June: World Food Safety Day

8 June: World Brain Tumour Day

8 June: World Oceans Day

12 June: World Day Against Child Labour

14 June: World Blood Donor Day

15 June: World Wind Day

15 June: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

16 June: Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev

17 June: World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought (International)

18 June: Autistic Pride Day

18 June: International Picnic Day

19 June: World Sickle Cell Awareness Day

19 June: World Sauntering Day

20 June: World Refugee Day (International)

21 June: World Music Day

21 June: World Hydrography Day

21 June: International Yoga Day

21 June (3rd Sunday of June): World Father’s Day

23 June: International Olympic Day

23 June: United Nations Public Service Day

23 June: International Widow's Day

26 June: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

26 June: International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

30 June: World Asteroid Day

July has 31 Days and is the seventh month of the year. In Northern Hemisphere, it is the month of summer. In the Roman calendar, July was originally the month of Quintilis. Until January and February were added in 450 BC, it was the fifth month of the year. It got its original name from the Latin word for fifth. Later the name was changed to Julius Caesar who was born on 12 July.

July Symbols

Birthstone: Ruby

Zodiac Sign: Cancer (until July 22) and Leo (July 23 onwards).

July: Important days, events and festivals

1 July - Doctor's Day

1 July - National Postal Worker Day

1 July - Canada Day

1 July - Chartered Accountant's Day (India)

1 July - National U.S. Postage Stamp Day

1 July - National Gingersnap Day

2 July - World UFO Day

2 July - National Anisette Day

3 July - National Fried Clam Day

4 July - Independence Day USA

6 July - World Zoonoses Day

11 July - World Population Day

11 July - National 7-Eleven Day

12 July - National Simplicity Day

12 July - Paper Bag Day

14 July- Bastille Day

17 July - World Day for International Justice

18 July - International Nelson Mandela Day

22 July - Pi Approximation Day

24 July - National Thermal Engineers Day

25 July - National Refreshment Day (Fourth Thursday in July)

26 July - Kargil Vijay Diwas (Kargil Victory Day)

26 July (fourth Sunday of July) - National Parent's Day

28 July - World Nature Conservation Day

28 July - World Hepatitis Day

29 July - International Tiger Day

31 July (Last Friday in July) - System Administrator Appreciation Day.

August has 31 days and is the eighth month of the year. It is named after Augustus Caesar. As it was the sixth month in the ancient Roman calendar and Latin originally named as Sextilis. In honour of Augustus Caesar, the name of the month changed to August.

August Symbols

Birthstone: Peridot, sardonyx, and spinel

Zodiac Sign: Leo (until August 22) and Virgo (from August 23 onwards).

August: Important days, events and festivals

1 August - Yorkshire Day

2 August (First Sunday of August) - Friendship Day

4 August: U.S. Coast Guard Day

6 August - Hiroshima Day

7 August (First Friday of August) - International Beer Day

9 August - Quit India Movement Day

9 August - Nagasaki Day

9 August – Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

12 August - International Youth Day

13 August - International Lefthanders Day

14 August- Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)

15 August- National Day of mourning (Bangladesh)

15 August - Independence Day (India)

15 August (UK) - Victory over Japan Day

15 August - Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary

16 August- Bennington Battle Day

17 August - Indonesian Independence Day

19 August - World Photography Day

19 August – World Humanitarian Day

20 August - World Mosquito Day

20 August- Sadbhavana Divas

20 August - Indian Akshay Urja Day

23 August - International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

23 August - European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism

26 August - Women's Equality Day

29 August - National Sports Day

30 August - Small Industry Day

31 August - Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)

September has 30 days and is the 9th month of the year. Season that falls in September is Autumn. Originally, according to Roman calendar September is the seventh month. And, so it got its name which means seventh. When January and February were added, it became the ninth month. Its birth flowers are the forget-me-not, morning glory and aster.

September Symbols

Birthstone: Sapphire

Zodiac signs: Virgo and Libra whose end and start are related to equinox date (usually 22 or 23 September).

September: Important days, events and festivals

1 to 7 September - National Nutrition Week

2 September(USA) - Victory over Japan Day

2 September - Coconut Day

3 September - Skyscraper Day

5 September - International Day of Charity

5 September - Teachers' Day (India)

7 September - Brazilian Independence Day

7 September - Forgiveness Day

8 September - International Literacy Day

10 September- World Suicide Prevention Day

11 September - Patriot Day

14 September - Onam (Kerala, India)

14 September - Hindi Diwas

14 September - World First Aid Day

15 September - Engineer's Day (India)

15 September - International Day of Democracy

16 September - Malaysia Day

16 September - World Ozone Day

16 September - International Day of Preservation

19 September - International Talk Like a Pirate Day

21 September - International Day of Peace and Non-Violence (UN)

21 September - World Alzheimer's Day

22 September - Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients)

23 September - International Day of Sign Languages

26 September - European Day of Languages

26 September - World Contraception Day

26 September - World Maritime Day

27 September - World Tourism Day

27 September (Fourth Sunday of September) - World Rivers Day

28 September - World Rabies Day

29 September - World Heart Day

30 September - International Translation Day

Last week of September - World Day of Deaf

October month has 31 Days and is the tenth month of the year. Originally, it was the eight month according to the Roman calendar. The name October is derived from Octo that is eight in Latin. October month is associated with autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

October Symbols

Birthstone: Tourmaline and Opal

Zodiac Sign: Libra (until October 22) and Scorpio (from October 23)

October: Important days, events and festivals

1 October - International Day of the Elderly (UN)

1 October - International Coffee Day

1 October - World Vegetarian Day

2 October - Gandhi Jayanti

2 October - International Day of Non-Violence

3 October - German Unity Day

4 October - World Animal Welfare Day

5 October (First Monday of October) : World Habitat Day

5 October - World Teachers' Day

6 October - German-American Day

8 October (Second Thursday of October) : World Sight Day

8 October - Indian Air Force Day

9 October - World Postal Day or World Post Office Day

10 October - World Mental Health Day

11 October - International Girl Child Day

13 October - UN International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

14 October - World Standards Day

15 October - Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

15 October - Global Handwashing Day

15 October - World White Cane Day (guiding the blind)

15 October - World Students Day

16 October - World Food Day

17 October - International Poverty Eradication Day

20 October - National Solidarity Day (China attacked India on that Day)

23 October - Mole Day

24 October - United Nations Day

24 October - World Development Information Day

30 October - World Thrift Day

31 October - Halloween

31 October - Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

November has 30 days and is the 11th month of the year. According to the Roman calendar, originally it was the 9th month. The November name originated from the Latin novem meaning "nine" which marked it the ninth month of the year in the Roman calendar. In Southern Hemisphere it is the month of late spring and late autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

November Symbols

Birthstone: Topaz and Citrine

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio (October 24 – November 22) and Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

November: Important days, events and festivals

1 November - World Vegan Day

1 November - All Saints' Day

2 November - All Souls' Day

3 November (1st Tuesday in November) : Melbourne Cup Day

5 November - World Tsunami Day

7 November - Infant Protection Day

7 November - National Cancer Awareness Day

9 November - Iqbal Day

9 November - Uttarakhand Foundation Day

9 November- Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

9 November - National Legal Services Day

10 November - Transport Day

11 November - Armistice Day (also Remembrance Day )

11 November - Veterans Day (United States)

12 November - World Pneumonia Day

12 November - Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary

13 November - World Kindness Day

14 November - World Diabetes Day

14 November - Children's Day

14 November- Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti

15 November - Jharkhand Foundation Day

17 November - National Epilepsy Day

19 November - International Men's Day

19 November - World Toilet Day

20 November - Universal Children's Day

20 November - Africa Industrialisation Day

21 November - World Television Day

25 November - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

26 November - Constitution Day of India

29 November - International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

30 November (Scotland) - Saint Andrew's Day

Fourth Thursday of November - Thanksgiving Day (United States)

December has 31 days and is the twelfth and last month of the year. According to the Roman Calendar, it was originally the tenth month. From the Latin word decem means "ten' from where it got the name as December, the tenth month in the Roman Calendar.

December Symbols

Birthstone: Turquoise, Zircon, and Tanzanite.

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius (until December 21) and Capricorn (December 22 onwards).

December: Important days, events and festivals

1 December - World AIDS Day

2 December - National Pollution Control Day

2 December - International Day for the Abolition of Slavery

3 December - World Day of the Handicapped

4 December - Indian Navy Day

5 December - International Volunteer Day

5 December - World Soil Day

7 December - Indian Armed Forces Flag Day

7 December - International Civil Aviation Day

9 December - International Anti-Corruption Day

10 December - Human Rights Day

11 December - UNICEF Day

11 December - International Mountain Day

14 December - National Energy Conservation Day

15 December - International Tea Day

16 December - Victory Day of Bangladesh

18 December - Minorities Rights Day (India)

18 December - International Migrants Day

19 December - Goa's Liberation Day

20 December - International Human Solidarity Day

22 December - National Mathematics Day

23 December - Kisan Divas (Farmer's Day in India)

24 December - National Consumer Rights Day

25 December - Christmas Day

25 December - Good Governance Day (India)

31 December - New Year's Eve

Above mentioned is the list of important Days of all the months which are clubbed together so that it will be easy for you to know about all the important days whether of national or international importance.