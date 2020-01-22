Important Days and Dates in 2020: National and International
Month wise important Days and Dates of events, festivals are clubbed together that will help you in planning leaves. It will not only provide you glance of important days of whole year but also boost your knowledge and help you in the preparations of several competitive examinations.
January is the month of saying bye to the last year and welcoming the New Year. Isn't it. We usually set new goals, do parties, enjoy, etc. In fact, the weather is also cold and pleasant. Do you know that January month name was derived from the Roman god Janus, the protector of gates and doorways? That is why January presides over the gate to the New Year. Janus basically is depicted with two faces, one looking into the past and the other into the future. Let us study important days, events and festivals that fall in the month of January 2020.
January Symbols
Birth Stone: Garnet
Zodiac Signs: Capricorn and Aquarius
January: Important days, events and festivals
01-Jan - English New Year, Army Medical Corps Establishment Day, Global family day, World Peace Day
04 Jan - World Braille Day
06-Jan - World War Orphans Day
08-Jan - African National Congress Foundation Day
09-Jan - Pravasi Bharatiya Divas NRI Day
10-Jan - World Laughter Day, World Hindi Day
11 Jan - Death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri
12 Jan - National Youth Day (Birth Day of Swami Vivekanand)
13 Jan - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
14 Jan - Lohri
15 Jan - Indian Army Day (Field Marshall K.M. Cariappa took over the command of Army on this day in 1949 from the British), Pongal, Makar Sankranti
23 Jan - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary
25 Jan - International Customs Duty Day, India Tourism Day, National Voters Day
26 Jan - Republic Day
27 Jan - International Holocaust Day (The largest Nazi death camp, Auschwitz- Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan 27, 1945.), International Day of Commemoration
28 Jan - Birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai
30 Jan - Mahatma Gandhi's Martyrdom Day (Martyr's day)
Jan (last Sunday) - World Leprosy Eradication Day
Learn more about important days in January month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-of-january-1545384820-1
Also refer Gk Quiz of January month 2020: https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/gk-quiz-on-important-days-in-january-1577779272-1
February is the second month of the year in our modern-day Gregorian calendar and consists of 28 days. It is named after the Latin word februum which means purification. February is the shortest month with only 28 days in common years and in leap years it has 29 days. The birthstone of February amethyst symbolises piety, humility, spiritual wisdom and sincerity.
February Symbols
Birth Stone: Amethyst
Zodiac Signs: Aquarius (until February 19) and Pisces (February 20 onwards).
February: Important days, events and festivals
1st February - Surajkund Crafts Mela
1st February – Indian Coast Guard Day
2nd February – World Wetlands Day
2nd February- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
4th February - World Cancer Day
4th February - National Day of Sri Lanka
7th February - International Development Week
12th February – Darwin Day
12th February - Abraham Lincoln's Birthday
13th February – Sarojini Naidu’s Birth Anniversary
14th February - Saint Valentine's Day
18th February - Taj Mahotsav
20th February - World Day of Social Justice
21st February - International Mother Language Day
22nd February - World Scout Day
24th February – Central Excise Day
27 February - World Sustainable Energy Day
28 February – National Science Day
Learn more about important days in February month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-events-and-festivals-of-february-1549021274-1
March has 31 days and is the third month of the year. It is named after the Roman God of the war, Mars. Let us tell you that March originally was the first month of the year according to the Roman calendar and names Martius but according to the Gregorian calendar it is the third month of the year.
March Symbols
Birth Stone: Aquamarine and Bloodstone.
Zodiac Signs: Pisces (until March 20) and Aries (March 21 onwards).
March: Important days, events and festivals
1st March – Zero Discrimination Day
1st March - World Civil Defence Day
3rd March - World Wildlife Day
3rd March - World Hearing Day
4th March - National Safety Day
8 March - International Women's Day
8 March - Ramakrishna Jayanti
10 March - CISF Raising Day
11 March - No Smoking Day (Second Wednesday of March)
12 March - Mauritius Day
14 March – Pi Day
14 March - International Day of Action for Rivers
15 March - World Consumer Rights Day
16 March - National Vaccination Day
18 March - Ordnance Factories Day (India)
20 March - International Day of Happiness
20 March – World Sparrow Day
21 March - World Forestry Day
21 March - World Down syndrome Day
21 March - World Poetry Day
22 March – World Water Day
23rd March - World Meteorological Day
24 March - World Tuberculosis (TB) Day
27 March - World Theatre Day
Learn more about important days in March month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-in-march-1551182798-1
April according to the Gregorian calendar, it is the fourth month of the year. In Southern Hemisphere, March month is associated with the autumn season in some parts and spring in some parts of the Northern Hemisphere. April is named after the Greek goddess Aphrodite.
April Symbols
Birthstone: Diamond
Zodiac Signs: Aries (until April 19) and Taurus (April 20 onwards).
April: Important days, events and festivals
1 April - Odisha Day, Prevention of Blindness week, April Fools Day
2 April- World Autism Awareness Day
4 April- International Day for Mine Awareness
5 April- National Maritime Day
7 April- World Health Day
10 April- World Homeopathy Day
11 April- National Safe Motherhood Day, National Pet Day
13 April- Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Day (1919)
14 April- B.R. Ambedkar Remembrance Day
17 April- World Haemophilia Day
18 April- World Heritage Day
21 April- National Civil Service Day, Secretaries' Day
22 April- World Earth Day
23 April- World Book and Copyright Day
24 April- National Panchayati Day
25 April- World Malaria Day
26 April- World Intellectual Property Day
28 April- World Day for Safety and Health at Work, World Veterinary Day
30 April- Ayushman Bharat Diwas
Learn more about important days in April month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-in-april-1554213332-1
May has 31 days and is the fifth month of the year. It is named after the Greek goddess Maia and is identified with the Roman era goddess of fertility. It brings spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.
May Symbols
Birthstone: Emerald
Zodiac Sign: Taurus (until May 20) and Gemini (May 21 onwards).
May: Important days, events and festivals
1 May: International Labour Day or May Day
1 May: Maharashtra Day
3 May: World Laughter Day (first Sunday of May)
3 May: Press Freedom Day
4 May: Coal Miners Day
4 May: International Firefighter’s Day
5 May: World Asthma Day (First Tuesday of May)
7 May: World Athletics Day
7 May: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti
8 May: World Red Cross Day
8 May: World Thalassaemia Day
9 May: Surdas Jayanti, Ramanujacharya Jayanti, Shankaracharya Jayanti
10 May: Mother's Day (Second Sunday of May)
11 May: National Technology Day
12 May: International Nurses Day
15 May: International Day of Families, National Endangered Species Day (Third Friday in May)
17 May: World Telecommunication Day
17 May: World Hypertension Day
18 May: World AIDS Vaccine Day
18 May: International Museum Day
18 May: Armed Forces Day (Third Saturday of the May)
21 May: National Anti-Terrorism Day
22 May: International Day for Biological Diversity
25 May: National Memorial Day (last Monday of May)
31 May: Anti-Tobacco Day
Learn more about important days in May month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-in-may-1557143140-1
June has 30 days and is the sixth month of the year. It is named after the Roman goddess Juno. The summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is the day with the most daylight hours and the winter solstice in the Southern hemisphere is the day with the fewest daylight that occurs in June. The traditional astronomical summer is on 21 June in Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere, meteorological winter begins on 1 June.
June Symbols
Birthstone: Pearl, the moonstone, and the Alexandrite
Zodiac Sign: Gemini (until June 20) and Cancer (from June 21 onwards).
June: Important days, events and festivals
1 June: World Milk Day
1 June: Global Day of Parents
2 June: International Sex Workers Day
2 June: Telangana Formation Day
3 June: World Bicycle Day
4 June: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression
5 June: World Environment Day
7 June: World Food Safety Day
8 June: World Brain Tumour Day
8 June: World Oceans Day
12 June: World Day Against Child Labour
14 June: World Blood Donor Day
15 June: World Wind Day
15 June: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
16 June: Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev
17 June: World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought (International)
18 June: Autistic Pride Day
18 June: International Picnic Day
19 June: World Sickle Cell Awareness Day
19 June: World Sauntering Day
20 June: World Refugee Day (International)
21 June: World Music Day
21 June: World Hydrography Day
21 June: International Yoga Day
21 June (3rd Sunday of June): World Father’s Day
23 June: International Olympic Day
23 June: United Nations Public Service Day
23 June: International Widow's Day
26 June: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
26 June: International Day in Support of Victims of Torture
30 June: World Asteroid Day
Learn more about important days in June month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-in-june-1559385817-1
Also refer Gk Quiz of June month 2020: https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/gk-quiz-on-important-days-in-june-1561110639-1
July has 31 Days and is the seventh month of the year. In Northern Hemisphere, it is the month of summer. In the Roman calendar, July was originally the month of Quintilis. Until January and February were added in 450 BC, it was the fifth month of the year. It got its original name from the Latin word for fifth. Later the name was changed to Julius Caesar who was born on 12 July.
July Symbols
Birthstone: Ruby
Zodiac Sign: Cancer (until July 22) and Leo (July 23 onwards).
July: Important days, events and festivals
1 July - Doctor's Day
1 July - National Postal Worker Day
1 July - Canada Day
1 July - Chartered Accountant's Day (India)
1 July - National U.S. Postage Stamp Day
1 July - National Gingersnap Day
2 July - World UFO Day
2 July - National Anisette Day
3 July - National Fried Clam Day
4 July - Independence Day USA
6 July - World Zoonoses Day
11 July - World Population Day
11 July - National 7-Eleven Day
12 July - National Simplicity Day
12 July - Paper Bag Day
14 July- Bastille Day
17 July - World Day for International Justice
18 July - International Nelson Mandela Day
22 July - Pi Approximation Day
24 July - National Thermal Engineers Day
25 July - National Refreshment Day (Fourth Thursday in July)
26 July - Kargil Vijay Diwas (Kargil Victory Day)
26 July (fourth Sunday of July) - National Parent's Day
28 July - World Nature Conservation Day
28 July - World Hepatitis Day
29 July - International Tiger Day
31 July (Last Friday in July) - System Administrator Appreciation Day.
Learn more about important days in July month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-and-dates-in-july-1561634131-1
Also refer Gk Quiz of July month 2020: https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/gk-quiz-on-important-days-in-july-1561700979-1
August has 31 days and is the eighth month of the year. It is named after Augustus Caesar. As it was the sixth month in the ancient Roman calendar and Latin originally named as Sextilis. In honour of Augustus Caesar, the name of the month changed to August.
August Symbols
Birthstone: Peridot, sardonyx, and spinel
Zodiac Sign: Leo (until August 22) and Virgo (from August 23 onwards).
August: Important days, events and festivals
1 August - Yorkshire Day
2 August (First Sunday of August) - Friendship Day
4 August: U.S. Coast Guard Day
6 August - Hiroshima Day
7 August (First Friday of August) - International Beer Day
9 August - Quit India Movement Day
9 August - Nagasaki Day
9 August – Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12 August - International Youth Day
13 August - International Lefthanders Day
14 August- Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)
15 August- National Day of mourning (Bangladesh)
15 August - Independence Day (India)
15 August (UK) - Victory over Japan Day
15 August - Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary
16 August- Bennington Battle Day
17 August - Indonesian Independence Day
19 August - World Photography Day
19 August – World Humanitarian Day
20 August - World Mosquito Day
20 August- Sadbhavana Divas
20 August - Indian Akshay Urja Day
23 August - International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition
23 August - European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism
26 August - Women's Equality Day
29 August - National Sports Day
30 August - Small Industry Day
31 August - Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)
Learn more about important days in August month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-and-dates-in-august-1564140876-1
Also refer Gk Quiz of August month 2020: https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/gk-quiz-on-important-days-in-august-1564392424-1
September has 30 days and is the 9th month of the year. Season that falls in September is Autumn. Originally, according to Roman calendar September is the seventh month. And, so it got its name which means seventh. When January and February were added, it became the ninth month. Its birth flowers are the forget-me-not, morning glory and aster.
September Symbols
Birthstone: Sapphire
Zodiac signs: Virgo and Libra whose end and start are related to equinox date (usually 22 or 23 September).
September: Important days, events and festivals
1 to 7 September - National Nutrition Week
2 September(USA) - Victory over Japan Day
2 September - Coconut Day
3 September - Skyscraper Day
5 September - International Day of Charity
5 September - Teachers' Day (India)
7 September - Brazilian Independence Day
7 September - Forgiveness Day
8 September - International Literacy Day
10 September- World Suicide Prevention Day
11 September - Patriot Day
14 September - Onam (Kerala, India)
14 September - Hindi Diwas
14 September - World First Aid Day
15 September - Engineer's Day (India)
15 September - International Day of Democracy
16 September - Malaysia Day
16 September - World Ozone Day
16 September - International Day of Preservation
19 September - International Talk Like a Pirate Day
21 September - International Day of Peace and Non-Violence (UN)
21 September - World Alzheimer's Day
22 September - Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients)
23 September - International Day of Sign Languages
26 September - European Day of Languages
26 September - World Contraception Day
26 September - World Maritime Day
27 September - World Tourism Day
27 September (Fourth Sunday of September) - World Rivers Day
28 September - World Rabies Day
29 September - World Heart Day
30 September - International Translation Day
Last week of September - World Day of Deaf
Learn more about important days in September month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-and-dates-in-september-1566815988-1
Also refer Gk Quiz of September month 2020: https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/gk-quiz-on-important-days-in-september-1566820217-1
October month has 31 Days and is the tenth month of the year. Originally, it was the eight month according to the Roman calendar. The name October is derived from Octo that is eight in Latin. October month is associated with autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere.
October Symbols
Birthstone: Tourmaline and Opal
Zodiac Sign: Libra (until October 22) and Scorpio (from October 23)
October: Important days, events and festivals
1 October - International Day of the Elderly (UN)
1 October - International Coffee Day
1 October - World Vegetarian Day
2 October - Gandhi Jayanti
2 October - International Day of Non-Violence
3 October - German Unity Day
4 October - World Animal Welfare Day
5 October (First Monday of October) : World Habitat Day
5 October - World Teachers' Day
6 October - German-American Day
8 October (Second Thursday of October) : World Sight Day
8 October - Indian Air Force Day
9 October - World Postal Day or World Post Office Day
10 October - World Mental Health Day
11 October - International Girl Child Day
13 October - UN International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction
14 October - World Standards Day
15 October - Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
15 October - Global Handwashing Day
15 October - World White Cane Day (guiding the blind)
15 October - World Students Day
16 October - World Food Day
17 October - International Poverty Eradication Day
20 October - National Solidarity Day (China attacked India on that Day)
23 October - Mole Day
24 October - United Nations Day
24 October - World Development Information Day
30 October - World Thrift Day
31 October - Halloween
31 October - Rashtriya Ekta Diwas
Learn more about important days in October month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-and-dates-in-october-1569663507-1
Also refer Gk Quiz of October month 2020: https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/gk-quiz-on-important-days-in-october-1569842139-1
November has 30 days and is the 11th month of the year. According to the Roman calendar, originally it was the 9th month. The November name originated from the Latin novem meaning "nine" which marked it the ninth month of the year in the Roman calendar. In Southern Hemisphere it is the month of late spring and late autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.
November Symbols
Birthstone: Topaz and Citrine
Zodiac Sign: Scorpio (October 24 – November 22) and Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)
November: Important days, events and festivals
1 November - World Vegan Day
1 November - All Saints' Day
2 November - All Souls' Day
3 November (1st Tuesday in November) : Melbourne Cup Day
5 November - World Tsunami Day
7 November - Infant Protection Day
7 November - National Cancer Awareness Day
9 November - Iqbal Day
9 November - Uttarakhand Foundation Day
9 November- Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
9 November - National Legal Services Day
10 November - Transport Day
11 November - Armistice Day (also Remembrance Day )
11 November - Veterans Day (United States)
12 November - World Pneumonia Day
12 November - Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary
13 November - World Kindness Day
14 November - World Diabetes Day
14 November - Children's Day
14 November- Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti
15 November - Jharkhand Foundation Day
17 November - National Epilepsy Day
19 November - International Men's Day
19 November - World Toilet Day
20 November - Universal Children's Day
20 November - Africa Industrialisation Day
21 November - World Television Day
25 November - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
26 November - Constitution Day of India
29 November - International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
30 November (Scotland) - Saint Andrew's Day
Fourth Thursday of November - Thanksgiving Day (United States)
Learn more about important days in November month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-and-dates-in-november-1572590710-1
Also refer Gk Quiz of November month 2020: https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/gk-quiz-on-important-days-in-november-1572611929-1
December has 31 days and is the twelfth and last month of the year. According to the Roman Calendar, it was originally the tenth month. From the Latin word decem means "ten' from where it got the name as December, the tenth month in the Roman Calendar.
December Symbols
Birthstone: Turquoise, Zircon, and Tanzanite.
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius (until December 21) and Capricorn (December 22 onwards).
December: Important days, events and festivals
1 December - World AIDS Day
2 December - National Pollution Control Day
2 December - International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
3 December - World Day of the Handicapped
4 December - Indian Navy Day
5 December - International Volunteer Day
5 December - World Soil Day
7 December - Indian Armed Forces Flag Day
7 December - International Civil Aviation Day
9 December - International Anti-Corruption Day
10 December - Human Rights Day
11 December - UNICEF Day
11 December - International Mountain Day
14 December - National Energy Conservation Day
15 December - International Tea Day
16 December - Victory Day of Bangladesh
18 December - Minorities Rights Day (India)
18 December - International Migrants Day
19 December - Goa's Liberation Day
20 December - International Human Solidarity Day
22 December - National Mathematics Day
23 December - Kisan Divas (Farmer's Day in India)
24 December - National Consumer Rights Day
25 December - Christmas Day
25 December - Good Governance Day (India)
31 December - New Year's Eve
Learn more about important days in December month 2020 refer the link given below:
https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/important-days-and-dates-in-december-1574940741-1
Also refer Gk Quiz of December month 2020: https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/gk-quiz-on-important-days-in-december-1575029599-1
Above mentioned is the list of important Days of all the months which are clubbed together so that it will be easy for you to know about all the important days whether of national or international importance.