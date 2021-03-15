World Consumer Rights Day 2021: Current Theme, History, Significance and quotes

World Consumer Rights Day 2021: The day highlights the power of consumers and their rights for a fair, safe and sustainable marketplace for everyone. It is observed on 15 March annually across the globe.

The day was inspired by President John F Kennedy and a special message was sent by him to the US Congress on 15 March, 1962 in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. He was the first leader who did this.

In 1983, the first consumer movement was marked and now the day is observed every year and mobilize action on important issues and challenges related to consumers.

Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Meaning and Key Features

World Consumer Rights Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2021 is ‘Tackling Plastic Pollution'. The theme focuses on raising awareness and engaging consumers worldwide to adopt and promote more sustainable practices. It will also focus on the key role that consumer advocates, governments, and businesses can play in tackling the plastic pollution crisis globally.

The theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2020 was 'The Sustainable Consumer'.

In August 2020, the Pew Charitable Trust and SYSTEMIQ report namely Breaking the Plastic Wave was released and calculates a tripling of the flow of plastic materials into the ocean by 2040 if major changes in policy, innovations, and changes in behaviour do not occur. This year's theme is a global challenge that requires coordinated, and international solutions.

Some key facts are:

- It is estimated that there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish by 2050.

- Annually, 100,000 marine mammals and turtles and 1 million sea birds are killed by marine plastic pollution.

- Do you know every year an estimated 8 million tons of plastic enters our oceans?

- Every year single-use plastics account for 50 percent of the plastic produced.

- Half of all plastics manufactured have been made in the last 15 years.

- Also, 40 percent of plastic that is produced is packaged and discarded after one use.

World Consumer Rights Day 2021: Quotes

1. "Your customer’s perception is your reality." – Kate Zabriskie

2. "Your customer doesn’t care how much you know until they know how much you care." – Damon Richards

3. "The copyright bargain: a balance between protection for the artist and rights for the consumer." - Robin Gross

4. "Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning." – Bill Gates

5. "Our personal consumer choices have ecological, social, and spiritual consequences. It is time to re-examine some of our deeply held notions that underlie our lifestyles." - David Suzuki

6. "You are serving a customer not a life sentence; learn how to enjoy your work." – Laurie McIntosh.

7. "Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production; and the interest of the producer ought to be attended to, only so far as it may be necessary for promoting that of the consumer. " - Adam Smith

8. "A brand is nothing but an expression of the customer’s loyalty and trust." – Phil Dusenberry.

9. "Loyal customers, they don’t just come back, they don’t simply recommend you, they insist that their friends do business with you." – Chip Bell

10. "A satisfied customer is the best strategy of all." – Micheal Le Boeuf.

Source: consumersinternational.org

Important Days and Dates in March 2021