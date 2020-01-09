The Consumer Protection Act, 2019: Meaning and Key Features

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 has been passed by the Lok Sabha on Jul 30, 2019, and Rajya Sabha on Aug 06, 2019. This bill was introduced in the parliament by the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Mr. Ram Vilas Paswan.

In this article, we have explained the meaning and features of The Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

What is the Meaning of Consumer Protection Act, 2019?

Consumer Protection Act, 2019 is a law to protect the interests of the consumers. This act was inevitable to resolve a large number of pending consumer complaints in consumer courts across the country. It has ways and means to solve the consumer grievances speedily.

What is the aim of the Consumer Protection Act?

The basic aim of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to save the rights of the consumers by establishing authorities for timely and effective administration and settlement of consumers’ disputes.

What is Definition of consumer

As per the act; a person is called a consumer who avails the services and buys any good for self-use. Worth to mention that if a person buys any good and avail any service for resale or commercial purpose, is not considered a consumer. This definition covers all types of transactions i.e. online and offline.

Key features of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019

1. Establishment of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA):

The act has the provision of the Establishment of the CCPA which will protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers. The CCPA will regulate cases related to unfair trade practices, misleading advertisements, and violation of consumer rights.

The CCPA will have the right to impose a penalty on the violators and passing orders to recall goods or withdraw services, discontinuation of the unfair trade practices and reimbursement of the price paid by the consumers.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority will have an investigation wing to enquire and investigate such violations. The CCPA will be headed by the Director-General.

2. Rights of consumers:

The act provides 6 rights to the consumers;

i. To have information about the quantity, quality, purity, potency, price, and standard of goods or services.

ii. To be protected from hazardous goods and services.

iii. To be protected from unfair or restrictive trade practices.

iv. To have a variety of goods or services at competitive prices

3. Prohibition and penalty for a misleading advertisement:

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) will have the power to impose fines on the endorser or manufacturer up to 2-year imprisonment for misleading or false advertisement (Like Laxmi Dhan Warsha Yantra).

Worth to mention that repeated offense, may attract a fine of Rs 50 lakh and imprisonment of up to 5 years.

4. Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission:

The act has the provision of the establishment of the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (CDRCs) at the national, state and district levels.

The CDRCs will entertain complaints related to;

i. Overcharging or deceptive charging

ii. Unfair or restrictive trade practices

iii. Sale of hazardous goods and services which may be hazardous to life.

iv. Sale of defective goods or services

Jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019

The act has defined the criteria of Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRCs). The National CDRC will hear complaints worth more than Rs. 10 crores. The State CDRC will hear complaints when the value is more than Rs 1 crore but less than Rs 10 crore. While the District CDRC will entertain complaints when the value of goods or service is up to Rs 1 crore.

So these were key features of the new Consumer Protection Act, 2019.