Odisha B.Ed Round 3 Allotment Result OUT at te.samsodisha.gov.in; Direct link here

Odisha B.Ed 2025: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha released the Odisha Bachelors in Education (B.Ed.) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result today, August 26, 2025 at 2 PM. candidates can check their status on the official website at te.samsodisha.gov.in. Students will need to check their admission status on the official website and complete the admission formalities till September 1, 2025. The details required to log in to your account are application number and password.

Odisha B.Ed Counselling 2025 Details

Candidates can check their Odisha B.Ed Counselling 2025 details here: