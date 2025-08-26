Odisha B.Ed Round 3 Allotment Result OUT at te.samsodisha.gov.in; Direct link here

Odisha B.Ed 2025: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha released the Odisha Bachelors in Education (B.Ed.) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result today, August 26, 2025 at 2 PM. candidates can check their status on the official website at te.samsodisha.gov.in. Students will need to check their admission status on the official website and complete the admission formalities till September 1, 2025. The details required to log in to your account are application number and password.
Odisha B.Ed Counselling 2025 Details
Candidates can check their Odisha B.Ed Counselling 2025 details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Odisha B.Ed. Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
|
Board name
|
Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
te.samsodisha.gov.in
|
State
|
Odisha
|
Level
|
Bachelors
|
Programme
|
Bachelors in Education (B.Ed.)
|
Round 1 admission last date
|
September 1, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Application number
Password
SAMS Odisha B.Ed Counselling 2025 Official Information Brochure
How to Check Odisha B.Ed Round 3 Allotment Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their Odisha B.Ed Round 3 Allotment Result 2025 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at te.samsodisha.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘B.Ed Round 3 Allotment Result 2025’ link
- In the log in window, enter your application number and password
- Press ‘Submit’
- Your Odisha B.Ed Round 3 Allotment Result 2025 status will appear
- Check your details and download the allotment letter for future reference
SAMS Odisha B.Ed Counselling 2025: Final Round of Counselling Important Points
- This is the final round of the Odisha B.Ed 2025 seat allotment.
- Candidates can accept their allotted seat by clicking "freeze" and paying the admission fee online through the SAMS student login portal between August 26, 2025 from 4 PM to September 1, 2025 by 3 PM.
- After paying the fee, candidates must report to their allotted institution for admission from August 29, 2025 from 10 AM to September 1, 2025 by 5 PM.
- Alternatively, candidates can withdraw without further action.
In case the seats remain, the board will release a spot round for the vacant seats. In this round, the remaining candidates can report directly to colleges and seats will be allotted on a first come first serve basis.
