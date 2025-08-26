DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2025 Released ncweb.du.ac.in; Check Admission Details Here

DU NCWEB Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi university (DU), has started the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 from students against the 4th cut-off list today, August 26, 2025 at 10 AM. The admissions to BA and BCom courses will close on August 27, 2025. Candidates can check the NCWEB fourth cut-off list on the official website at ncweb.du.ac.in. Candidates claiming their admission will need to visit their respective SI teaching center for document verification.
DU NCWEB 2025-26 Admissions BCom 4th cut-off
Candidates can check the DU NCWEB 2025-26 Admissions BCom 4th cut-off here:
|
College
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Adti Mahavidyalaya
|
45
|
44
|
44
|
44
|
Bhagini Nivedita College
|
44
|
44
|
44
|
44
|
Aryabhatta College
|
46
|
46
|
44
|
44
|
Bharti College
|
47
|
45
|
44
|
44
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyay College
|
Closed
|
50
|
48
|
48
|
Maharaja Agresen College
|
56
|
52
|
51
|
50
|
Maitreyi College
|
Closed
|
53
|
54
|
51
|
Rajdhani College
|
Closed
|
50
|
49
|
48
|
SGGSCC
|
Closed
|
58
|
Closed
|
56
|
Hansraj College
|
Closed
|
73
|
Closed
|
68
|
Miranda House
|
Closed
|
73
|
69
|
69
DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025-26 Official Information Bulletin
Important Documents for DU UG 2025 Admissions Verification
Candidates must reach their respective institutions/centres for documents verification by carrying the following set of documents and their photocopies.
- Admission Form 2 A statement of marks of the Qualifying Examination
- Caste Certificate
- Fee receipt A certificate
- Marksheet of Secondary Exammation
- Marksheet of Senior Secondary Examination
- Marksheet/ Provisional Certificate/Character Certificate/Degree Migration certificate for non-Delhi students
- Passport Size Photographs
- CLET Entrance Result
