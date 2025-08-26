Schools Holiday on 27th August
DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2025 Released ncweb.du.ac.in; Check Admission Details Here

DU NCWEB Admission 2025: Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) started accepting admissions for undergraduate courses against the fourth cut-off list today, August 26, 2025, at 10 AM. Admissions for BA and BCom courses will close tomorrow, August 27, 2025. Candidates can find the cut-off list on ncweb.du.ac.in and must visit their SI teaching center for document verification.

DU UG NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2025 released on the official website.
DU NCWEB Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi university (DU), has started the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 from students against the 4th cut-off list today, August 26, 2025 at 10 AM. The admissions to BA and BCom courses will close on August 27, 2025. Candidates can check the NCWEB fourth cut-off list on the official website at ncweb.du.ac.in. Candidates claiming their admission will need to visit their respective SI teaching center for document verification.

DU NCWEB 2025-26 Admissions BCom 4th cut-off

Candidates can check the DU NCWEB 2025-26 Admissions BCom 4th cut-off here:

College

General

SC

ST

OBC

Adti Mahavidyalaya

45

44

44

44

Bhagini Nivedita College

44

44

44

44

Aryabhatta College

46

46

44

44

Bharti College

47

45

44

44

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College

Closed

50

48

48

Maharaja Agresen College

56

52

51

50

Maitreyi College

Closed

53

54

51

Rajdhani College

Closed

50

49

48

SGGSCC

Closed

58

Closed

56

Hansraj College

Closed

73

Closed

68

Miranda House

Closed

73

69

69

DU NCWEB UG Admission 2025-26 Official Information Bulletin

Latest News:

Important Documents for DU UG 2025 Admissions Verification

Candidates must reach their respective institutions/centres for documents verification by carrying the following set of documents and their photocopies.

  • Admission Form 2 A statement of marks of the Qualifying Examination
  • Caste Certificate
  • Fee receipt A certificate
  • Marksheet of Secondary Exammation
  • Marksheet of Senior Secondary Examination
  • Marksheet/ Provisional Certificate/Character Certificate/Degree Migration certificate for non-Delhi students
  • Passport Size Photographs
  • CLET Entrance Result

