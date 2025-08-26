DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2025 Released ncweb.du.ac.in; Check Admission Details Here

DU NCWEB Admission 2025: The University of Delhi, called Delhi university (DU), has started the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 from students against the 4th cut-off list today, August 26, 2025 at 10 AM. The admissions to BA and BCom courses will close on August 27, 2025. Candidates can check the NCWEB fourth cut-off list on the official website at ncweb.du.ac.in. Candidates claiming their admission will need to visit their respective SI teaching center for document verification.

DU NCWEB 2025-26 Admissions BCom 4th cut-off

Candidates can check the DU NCWEB 2025-26 Admissions BCom 4th cut-off here: