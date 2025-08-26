HPBOSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Today at hpbose.org; Direct link to Download here

News

HPBOSE Matric Result 2025: HPBOSE is set to release the Class 10 Matric Supplementary Result 2025 soon on the official website at hpbose.org using their roll number. Candidates can also check their results on DigiLocker and SMS. The online scorecards are provisional, candidates will need to collect their final marksheets from respective schools later.

HPBOSE Matric Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon release the HPBOSE Class 10 Matric Supplementary Result 2025. The HP Board Plus Two Supplementary Result 2025 was declared on August 23, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at hpbose.org to check for latest updates. Candidates will need to use their HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 Roll number to check their results online. Students who appeared for the improvement exams will also be able to check their results online via DigiLocker and offline via SMS service. The online scorecards are provisional and only for the reference of the students, they will need to collect their final updated marksheets from tier schools later. In order to pass, students need a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 33 percent marks per subject they appeared in.

Also Check | HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Soon at hpbose.org; Check Steps to Download here How to Check HPBOSE Matric Supplementary Result 2025? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their HPBOSE Matric Supplementary Result 2025 on the official website: Visit the official website at hpbose.org O n the homepage, press on the ‘Results’ tab Click on ‘10th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking, March-2025’ link In the log in window, enter your HPBOSE Roll number Press on ‘Search’ button HPBOSE Class 10 Matric Result will appear Check your details and download for future use How to get HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 via DigiLocker? Alternatively, candidates can also check their HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 online marksheets through DigiLocker by following the mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in or the mobile application In the log in window, enter your Aadhaar number or Mobile number On the homepage, click on link for HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Enter your credentials and submit Your HPBOSE Matric Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 will appear Check your details and download for future use HPBOSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 via SMS Students can also get their HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 offline via SMS service by following the mentioned steps: Open the SMS application in your mobile phone type “HP12 (Roll Number)” Sent it to 5676750 The board will directly send your HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 marksheet to your mobile phone What are the minimum passing marks required for HPBOSE Supplementary Exam 2025?