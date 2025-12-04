A Quote of the Day is a short, memorable statement designed to inspire, motivate, or provoke thought. Quotes help people find clarity, courage, and new perspectives in everyday life. The Quote of the Day today is by Charles Dickens. It stands out for its powerful message about resilience and determination.

Charles Dickens was an English writer, journalist, and social critic who is regarded as “the Greatest Novelist of the Victorian era”. His words continue to inspire people to face challenges with courage and hope. Read the Quote of the Day by Charles Dickens, its meaning, Charles Dickens’ biography, interesting facts and other inspirational quotes by Charles Dickens.

Quote of the Day by Charles Dickens

"The moment when you want to quit is the moment when you need to keep pushing."

This quote by Charles Dickens emphasizes the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity. Dickens believed that the hardest times often come just before a breakthrough, and that pushing through challenges is essential for growth and success. His words encourage people to stay strong, keep moving forward, and never give up, even when things seem difficult.