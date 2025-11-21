Quote of the Day by Socrates!

A "Quote of the Day" is a carefully chosen, motivational saying or phrase designed to inspire and provide a positive start to one's day. It provides daily inspiration and food for thought, drawing from the greatest thinkers in history. These short, memorable lines often help lift moods, shift perspectives, and guide people toward better choices. The Quote of the Day today is by Socrates. Socrates was a great philosopher, teacher and scholar who is widely regarded as the founder of Western philosophy. Socrates' quotes remain relevant, encouraging people to learn, grow, and view rejection or setbacks as opportunities for growth, not defeat. In this article, read about the Quote of the Day, its meaning, Who is Socrates, why is he famous, 5 interesting facts about him and other inspirational Socrates quotes.

Quote of the Day "Falling Down is not a Failure. Failure comes when you stay where you have fallen." Quote of the Day Meaning: Socrates’ quote teaches us that mistakes and setbacks are part of life and learning. The true failure is not in making mistakes but in refusing to rise again. By viewing challenges as lessons, we turn adversity into growth, building resilience, perseverance, and character. The Quote of the Day is timeless wisdom which highlights the importance of persistence and encourages us not to be defined by our failures but by our response and determination to move forward. Socrates’ message remains especially relevant for anyone facing obstacles on their personal or professional journey. Who is Socrates? Socrates (470/469 – 399 BCE) was an ancient Greek philosopher from Athens and the central figure in the development of Western philosophy. He did not write any books; instead, his teachings were passed down by his students, most notably Plato.

Socrates spent his life encouraging critical thinking, self-examination, and a relentless search for truth and virtue. His method, questioning and dialogue, now called the Socratic Method, revolutionized logic and debate. Socrates’ ideas still shape discussions on ethics, politics, and education today. Check | Quote of the Day by Maya Angelou! Why is Socrates Famous? Socrates is famous for his pioneering philosophical ideas and his fearless questioning of societal norms. He championed living a life guided by reason, integrity, and self-awareness. His maxim, "The unexamined life is not worth living," challenges us to pursue authenticity and wisdom. Socrates faced execution for “corrupting the youth” of Athens but never compromised his beliefs. Socrates’ commitment to truth, virtue, and questioning authority continues to make him an icon in philosophy classrooms worldwide.

5 Interesting Facts about Socrates You Should Know Socrates is also considered to be one of the famous teachers who changed the world. His teachings about self-knowledge, virtue, and resilience have shaped ethical thinking for centuries. Socrates never wrote down his teachings; everything we know is from his students like Plato and Xenophon.

He invented the Socratic Method—a way of teaching using probing questions.

Socrates served as a hoplite (soldier) in the Athenian army.

He was known for his physical toughness and eccentric habits, often walking barefoot and wearing simple clothing.

Socrates was sentenced to death by drinking poison hemlock after being convicted on controversial charges in Athens. Other Famous and Inspirational Socrates Quotes “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”

“To find yourself, think for yourself.”

“The unexamined life is not worth living.”

“Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, weak minds discuss people.”

“Contentment is natural wealth, luxury is artificial poverty.”