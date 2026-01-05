CUET UG 2026 Registration Underway, Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in Till January 31

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to apply for CUET UG 2026 is January 31, 2026
- CUET UG 2026 will be conducted from May 11 to 31, 2026
- Link to register and apply for CUET UG 2026 now active at cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has begun the registration and application process for CUET UG 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) for admissions to various undergraduate programmes can visit the official website to register and apply.
According to the official notification issued, the CUET UG 2026 entrance exam will be held in May 2026. The exams will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country from May 11 to 31, 2026. Before applying for the exams candidates are advised to check through the CUET UG 2026 eligibility criteria carefully.
CUET UG 2026 registration link is now live on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CUET UG 2026 is also available here.
CUET UG Registration 2026 - Click Here
📢 CUET (UG)-2026 Applications are NOW OPEN!— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 3, 2026
National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET(UG)) for undergraduate admissions.
🗓️ Deadline: 30 Jan 2026 (11:50 PM)
💳 Fee Payment: By 31 Jan 2026
📝 Exam Dates: 11–31… pic.twitter.com/sCZCBujOGO
CUET UG 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Check the complete schedule for CUET UG 2026 application here
|
CUET UG applications 2026 begin
|
January 3, 2026
|
Last date to apply for CUET UG 2026
|
January 31, 2026
|
Online application correction
|
February 2 to 4, 2026
|
Exam City Slip
|
To be announced
|
CUET UG 2026 admit card
|
To be announced
|
CUET UG 2026 exam dates
|
Between May 11 and 31, 2026
|
Response sheets
|
To be notified
CUET UG Registration 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for CUET UG 2026 candidates are advised to read through the eligibility criteria provided.
- No age limit to apply for CUET UG 2026
- Candidates appearing for class 12 or those who have passed the class 12 as per 10+2 system or equivalent examination conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board can apply.
- Eligibility criteria of individual University/ Institution/ Organization should also be considered before application
Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2026
CUET UG 2026 registration link will be available until January 31, 2026. Follow the stes provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website for CUET UG 2026
Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
CUET UG Application Form 2026: Category-Wise Fee Details
The CUET UG application fee has to be submitted in the online mode. The category wise fee details for the entrance test is given below
|
Category
|
Up to 03 Subjects
|
For each Additional Subject
|
General (UR)
|
₹ 1000/-
|
₹ 400/- (each)
|
OBC (NCL) / EWS
|
₹ 900/-
|
₹ 375/- (each)
|
SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender
|
₹ 800/-
|
₹ 350/- (each)
|
Centres outside India
|
₹ 4500/-
|
₹ 1800/- (each)
