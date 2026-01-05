Bihar STET Result 2025
CUET UG 2026 Registration Underway, Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in Till January 31

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 5, 2026, 14:38 IST

CUET UG 2026 Registration window is now underway. Canddiates yet to apply for the undergraduate entrance test can click on the direct link here to apply.

CUET UG 2026 Registration Commence at cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET UG 2026 Registration Commence at cuet.nta.nic.in
Key Points

  • Last date for candidates to apply for CUET UG 2026 is January 31, 2026
  • CUET UG 2026 will be conducted from May 11 to 31, 2026
  • Link to register and apply for CUET UG 2026 now active at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has begun the registration and application process for CUET UG 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) for admissions to various undergraduate programmes can visit the official website to register and apply. 

According to the official notification issued, the CUET UG 2026 entrance exam will be held in May 2026. The exams will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country from May 11 to 31, 2026. Before applying for the exams candidates are advised to check through the CUET UG 2026 eligibility criteria carefully.

CUET UG 2026 registration link is now live on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CUET UG 2026 is also available here. 

CUET UG Registration 2026 - Click Here

CUET UG 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Check the complete schedule for CUET UG 2026 application here

CUET UG applications 2026 begin

January 3, 2026

Last date to apply for CUET UG 2026

January 31, 2026

Online application correction

February 2 to 4, 2026

Exam City Slip

To be announced

CUET UG 2026 admit card

To be announced

CUET UG 2026 exam dates

Between May 11 and 31, 2026

Response sheets

To be notified

CUET UG Registration 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

Before applying for CUET UG 2026 candidates are advised to read through the eligibility criteria provided. 

  • No age limit to apply for CUET UG 2026
  • Candidates appearing for class 12 or those who have passed the class 12 as per 10+2 system or equivalent examination conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board can apply.
  • Eligibility criteria of individual University/ Institution/ Organization should also be considered before application

Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 registration link will be available until January 31, 2026. Follow the stes provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website for CUET UG 2026

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

CUET UG Application Form 2026: Category-Wise Fee Details

The CUET UG application fee has to be submitted in the online mode. The category wise fee details for the entrance test is given below

Category

Up to 03 Subjects

For each Additional Subject

General (UR)

₹ 1000/-

₹ 400/- (each)

OBC (NCL) / EWS

₹ 900/-

₹ 375/- (each)

SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender

₹ 800/-

₹ 350/- (each)

Centres outside India

₹ 4500/-

₹ 1800/- (each)

