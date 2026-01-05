CUET UG 2026 Registration Underway, Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in Till January 31

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency has begun the registration and application process for CUET UG 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (UG) for admissions to various undergraduate programmes can visit the official website to register and apply.

According to the official notification issued, the CUET UG 2026 entrance exam will be held in May 2026. The exams will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country from May 11 to 31, 2026. Before applying for the exams candidates are advised to check through the CUET UG 2026 eligibility criteria carefully.

CUET UG 2026 registration link is now live on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CUET UG 2026 is also available here.

CUET UG Registration 2026 - Click Here