CUET UG 2026 Registration: NTA Opens Applications for Undergraduate Admissions; Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to register for CUET UG 2026 is January 31, 2026
- CUET UG 2026 to be held between May 11 and 31, 2026
- Submit applications at cuet.nta.nic.in
CUET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET UG 2026 registration and application process. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 exams who wish to appear for the undergraduate entrance exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.
According to the schedule released, the last date for candidates to apply for CUET UG 2026 is January 31, 2026. The entrance exams to undergraduate courses will be conducted between May 11 and 31, 2026, across various centres. The detailed schedule for various examinations will be issued by the National Testing Agency soon.
CUET UG 2026 registration link is now live on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CUET UG 2026 is also provided below.
CUET UG 2026 Registration - Click Here
CUET UG Exam 2026: Highlights
Check important details of the CUET UG 2026 examination here
|Name of Exam
|Common University Entrance Test (CUET - UG 2026)
|Official Website
|cuet.nta.nic.in
|Exam date
|May 11 to 31, 2026
|Medium of exam
|13 mediums
|Admissions
|Undergraduate courses
|Last date to apply
|January 31, 2026
CUET UG Registration 2026: Steps to Apply
The CUET UG 2026 registration link is live on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website for CUET UG 2026
Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Fill in the personal details
Step 5: Enter the academic qualification details
Step 6: Upload necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
CUET Undergraduate Admissions 2026: Important Dates
Check the complete schedule for the applications for CUET UG 2026 below
|CUET UG applications 2026 begin
|January 3, 2026
|Last date to apply for CUET UG 2026
|January 31, 2026
|Online application correction
|February 2 to 4, 2026
|Exam City Slip
|To be announced
|CUET UG 2026 admit card
|To be announced
|CUET UG 2026 exam dates
|Between May 11 and 31, 2026
|Response sheets
|To be notified
CUET UG Application Form 2026: Category-Wise Fee Details
Candidates can choose a maximum of five (5) subjects, including languages andthe General Aptitude Test. The fees will be calculated based on the number of subjects selected by the candidates. The following fee structure is applicable for CUET (UG) - 2026
|Category
|Up to 03 Subjects
|For each Additional Subject
|General (UR)
|₹ 1000/-
|₹ 400/- (each)
|OBC (NCL) / EWS
|₹ 900/-
|₹ 375/- (each)
|SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender
|₹ 800/-
|₹ 350/- (each)
|Centres outside India
|₹ 4500/-
|₹ 1800/- (each)
