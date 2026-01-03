CUET UG 2026 Registration: NTA Opens Applications for Undergraduate Admissions; Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

HP TET Result 2025
Jan 3, 2026, 16:22 IST

The National Testing Agency has started CUET UG 2026 application process. Eligible candidates can apply online for undergraduate admissions, check eligibility, exam pattern, and important dates on the official website.

Key Points

  • Last date for candidates to register for CUET UG 2026 is January 31, 2026
  • CUET UG 2026 to be held between May 11 and 31, 2026
  • Submit applications at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET UG 2026 registration and application process. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 exams who wish to appear for the undergraduate entrance exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule released, the last date for candidates to apply for CUET UG 2026 is January 31, 2026. The entrance exams to undergraduate courses will be conducted between May 11 and 31, 2026, across various centres. The detailed schedule for various examinations will be issued by the National Testing Agency soon. 

CUET UG 2026 registration link is now live on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CUET UG 2026 is also provided below. 

CUET UG 2026 Registration - Click Here

CUET UG Exam 2026: Highlights

Check important details of the CUET UG 2026 examination here

Name of Exam Common University Entrance Test (CUET - UG 2026)
Official Website cuet.nta.nic.in
Exam date May 11 to 31, 2026
Medium of exam 13 mediums
Admissions  Undergraduate courses
Last date to apply January 31, 2026

CUET UG Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

The CUET UG 2026 registration link is live on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for CUET UG 2026

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Fill in the personal details

Step 5: Enter the academic qualification details

Step 6: Upload necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

CUET Undergraduate Admissions 2026: Important Dates

Check the complete schedule for the applications for CUET UG 2026 below

CUET UG applications 2026 begin January 3, 2026
Last date to apply for CUET UG 2026 January 31, 2026
Online application correction February 2 to 4, 2026
Exam City Slip To be announced
CUET UG 2026 admit card To be announced
CUET UG 2026 exam dates Between May 11 and 31, 2026
Response sheets To be notified

CUET UG Application Form 2026: Category-Wise Fee Details

Candidates can choose a maximum of five (5) subjects, including languages andthe  General Aptitude Test. The fees will be calculated based on the number of subjects selected by the candidates. The following fee structure is applicable for CUET (UG) - 2026

CategoryUp to 03 SubjectsFor each Additional Subject
General (UR) ₹ 1000/- ₹ 400/- (each)
OBC (NCL) / EWS ₹ 900/- ₹ 375/- (each)
SC / ST / PwD / PwBD / Third Gender ₹ 800/- ₹ 350/- (each)
Centres outside India ₹ 4500/- ₹ 1800/- (each)
