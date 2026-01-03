CUET UG 2026 Registration: NTA Opens Applications for Undergraduate Admissions; Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET UG 2026 registration and application process. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 exams who wish to appear for the undergraduate entrance exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule released, the last date for candidates to apply for CUET UG 2026 is January 31, 2026. The entrance exams to undergraduate courses will be conducted between May 11 and 31, 2026, across various centres. The detailed schedule for various examinations will be issued by the National Testing Agency soon.

CUET UG 2026 registration link is now live on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to register for CUET UG 2026 is also provided below.