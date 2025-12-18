VDU Result 2025 OUT at vikramdevuniversity.ac.in; Download Vikram Dev University Result, UG and PG Marksheet- Link Here

As per the latest update, Vikram Dev University (VDU) released the results of various UG and PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- vikramdevuniversity.ac.in

VDU Result 2025: Vikram Dev University (VDU) has declared the 1st semester results for various courses like BA and other exams. Vikram Dev University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- vikramdevuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their vikramdevuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their VDU result 2025 PDF through their roll number and the last three digits of their registration number.

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Vikram Dev University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website - vikramdevuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link displayed on the right side of the screen under the ‘Notice’ section.

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: The result will display on the screen

Step 5: Download the PDF and take the printout for future reference

Vikram Dev University: Highlights

Vikram Dev University (VDU), formerly Vikram Deb Autonomous College, is situated in Jeypore, Koraput district in Odisha, and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1947 by the Maharaja of Jeypore, Sri Vikram Dev IV, also known as Vikram Deo Verma, as Jeypore College and was later named after him.