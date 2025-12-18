SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 today, December 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam, conducted from September 12 to 26 to fill 14,438 vacancies, can check their qualifying status on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. As per the result PDF, over 12 lakh candidates have applied for the SSC CGL exam. Of these, 139395 candidates cleared tier 1 exam and are eligible to appear for tier 2 exam. Out of the total qualified candidates, 6196 candidates have been shortlisted for Junior Statistical Officer post, 2781 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II and 130418 for other posts. The highest cut off went for JSO post, closely followed by Statistical Investigator Gr. II. Scroll on to check the SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 for all posts and categories here.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 Out The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 PDF along with the result announcement on December 18. The cut off marks were released separately for each post and category. Those who have secured equal to or more than the cutoff marks are eligible to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, scheduled to be held in December 2025/January 2026 tentatively. SSC CGL Cut Off refers to the minimum aggregate marks candidates need to score in order to proceed to the next stage of the selection process. These marks are determined based on several factors, including the difficulty level of the examination, total vacancies available and more. Check: SSC CGL Result 2025 SSC CGL 2025 Cut Off Tier 1 SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination is a national-level exam which is anually conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. It is held to recruit eligible candidates for Group "B" and Group "C" posts in various government departments like Income Tax, Customs, CBI, CBDT & CBEC, etc. The commission announces the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off and result pdfs for each post separately. Take a look at the category-wise CGL Cut Off marks for JSO, Statistical Investigator Gr. II and other posts.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 PDF Download The commission announced the post-wise SSC CGL 2025 Cutoff in PDF format. Candidates can either download it from the SSC’s website or click on the direct link provided below to download SSC CGL Cutoff PDF. SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 PDF Click here SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 for JSO A total of 6196 candidates were shortlisted for the Junior Statistical Officer post. The highest cut off was recorded for UR category at 153.46 marks. Last year, the cut off for General category was 167.02061. Check the category-wise SSC CGL cutoff marks here. SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 [JSO] Category Cut Off Marks SC 137.29518 ST 136.40211 OBC 153.46108 EWS 151.58638 UR 153.46108 OH 125.16130 HH 104.04315 VH 134.15850 SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 Statistical Investigator

A total of 2781 candidates have been selected for the Statistical Investigator Gr. II position. The highest cut-off is for the UR category at 152.47231 marks, closely followed by EWS at 152.14666 marks. The category-wise SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 for Statistical Investigator is tabulated below. SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 [Statistical Investigator Gr. II] Category Cut Off Marks SC 137.16184 ST 130.16987 OBC 150.51402 EWS 152.14666 UR 152.47231 HH 112.62423 VH 127.48052 SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off for Other Posts For other posts, the SSC CGL 2025 cutoff marks were ranging between 136.83 and 68.79. A total of 130418 qualified the exam and will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 [Other Posts] Category Cut Off Marks SC 114.97063 ST 106.36936 OBC 130.36617 EWS 127.41630 UR 136.83159 ESM 92.80460 OH 100.87394 HH 68.79973 VH 72.00006 Other-PwD 41.70541

How to Download SSC CGL Cut Off at ssc.gov.in? Test-takers can download the SSC CGL Cut Off PDF by following the steps outlined below. Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in. Go to 'Result' tab available on the homepage. Click on the 'SSC CGL Tier 1 Result and Cut Off'. A PDF will open, comprising cut-off marks for all posts and categories. Save and download the cut-off for future reference. Factors Influencing SSC CGL Cut Off The SSC CGL cut off is influenced by a combination of elements that change each year. These factors are listed below, and we have considered these same factors into account to estimate the cut off marks. Difficulty Level of the Exam: Easier exams lead to lower cut-off marks.

Number of Test-takers: A higher number of candidates typically results in higher cut-off.

Total Vacancies Released: More vacancies generally result in a lower cut-off.

