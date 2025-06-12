UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 and Tier 2, Download CGL Syllabus PDF

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 is prescribed by the Staff Selection Commission in the official notification. With tier 1 exam just around the corner, candidates must know the subject-wise syllabus to amp up their chances of qualifying. SSC CGL Syllabus is divided into two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Check the New CGL Syllabus for Reasoning, Maths, English and GK here. Also, download free syllabus PDF in Hindi and English here.

Aug 8, 2025, 11:45 IST
Aug 8, 2025, 11:45 IST
SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 and Tier 2, Download Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam from August 13 to 30 to fill 14582 vacancies. Candidates preparing for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam must have a thorough understanding of the syllabus to ensure they don't miss out on important topics and easily outrank others in the exam. The SSC CGL syllabus is divided into two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2, including four common subjects: Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and General Awareness. Each subject comprises a set of specific topics from which questions are asked in the exam. 

SSC CGL syllabus provides a standardised framework for assessing the knowledge and skills of candidates aspiring for various Group B and Group C posts. It ensures a fair and transparent selection process by testing candidates’ knowledge about the same topics. Knowing what exactly the exam has in store for you, it’ll be easier for you to focus and build a solid preparation strategy, keeping in mind the latest exam pattern and subject weightage.

In this article, we have mentioned the latest subject-wise SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 and Tier 2. Also, provided the direct link to download Free SSC CGL Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English.

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025

The Staff Selection Commission prescribes the CGL syllabus in the official notification. It is a natonal-level exam which is being conducted annually to fill various Group B and C posts. For FY 2025, a total of 14582 CGL vacancies have been notified. As candidates begin their preparation, it's important to understand that the exam is conducted in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 includes four main subjects which are listed below.

  1. General Intelligence & Reasoning
  2. English
  3. Quantitative Aptitude
  4. General Awareness

On the other hand, SSC CGL Tier 2 features two papers—Paper I, which is mandatory for all candidates, and Paper II, which is only for those applying to the roles of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) or Statistical Investigator Grade-II. So, to aid you in your preparation and help you outrank others in the exam, here we have mentioned SSC CGL 2025 syllabus for all subjects.

SSC CGL Syllabus PDF

Downloading the SSC CGL Syllabus PDF will help you keep track on the list of topics that you have covered. It will act as a roadmap for your preparation, helping you to stay focused. We have shared the direct SSC CGL Syllabus PDF Free Download link below. It contains topics in both English and Hindi.

SSC CGL Syllabus PDF Free Download

This PDF comprises detailed syllabus for both Tier 1 and Tier 2. You can download the syllabus pdf to get detailed curriculum for all subjects.

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 Highlights 

As per revised SSC calendar, the notification for SSC CGL exam 2025 was scheduled to be released on June 9. The officials released it along with application form, comprising all the important dates, selection process, vacancy, salary and more.

SSC CGL 2025 Syllabus Overview

Exam Name

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Full Form

Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

Tier 1 (Qualifying)

Tier 2

Marking Scheme

+2 (for correct answer)

0.50 (for incorrect answer)

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus

SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus comprises a list of subjects and topics on which the questions will be asked. It helps candidates know which topics are important for the exam and guides them in preparing for it effectively. The Tier 1 CGL Syllabus is divided into four sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. This exam is important for all and only those who will qualify it will proceed further in the recruitment process.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025 Tier 1

Before jumping onto the syllabus, it is important to understand the SSC CGL Exam Pattern. SSC CGL Tier 1 is a computer-based examination held annually. It is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group "B" and Group "C" posts in various government departments.

  • It comprises 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying a weightage of two marks.
  • For each incorrect answer, there is a negative marking of 0.50 marks.
  • Candidates will get 60 minutes to attempt the questions.

Check the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam pattern tabulated below:

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025

Sections

Number of Questions

Total Marks 

Duration 

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50 

60 minutes 

General Awareness 

25

50 

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50 

English Comprehension

25

50 

Total

100 

200 

SSC CGL English Syllabus: List of Important Topics 

English syllabus is common for both Tier 1 and 2. Through this section, aspirants' understanding of the language would be tested. Listed below are the topics covered under SSC CGL English Syllabus 2025:

  1. Vocabulary
  2. Grammar
  3. Sentence structure
  4. Synonyms antonyms
  5. Spot the Error
  6. Fill in the Blanks
  7. Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words,
  8. Idioms Phrases
  9. One word substitution
  10. Improvement of Sentences,
  11. Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
  12. Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration,
  13. Shuffling of Sentence parts
  14. Shuffling of Sentences in a passage,
  15. Cloze Passage
  16. Comprehension Passage

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 Quantitative Aptitude

This is the calculative and most time-consuming sections of the exam. All important topics are mentioned in the table below:

SSC CGL Maths Syllabus

Computation of whole numbers

Regular Polygons

Decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers

Circle

Percentage

Right Prism

Ratio & Proportion

Right Circular Cone

Square roots

Right Circular Cylinder

Averages

Trigonometric ratio

Interest

Degree and Radian Measures

Profit and Loss

Standard Identities

Discount

Complementary angles

Partnership Business

Heights and Distances

Mixture and Alligation

Histogram

Time and distance

Frequency polygon

Time & Work

Bar diagram & Pie chart

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds

Congruence and similarity of triangles

Graphs of Linear Equations

Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles

Triangle and its various kinds of centres

Quadrilaterals

SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus

Reasoning section of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is designed to test the logical and analytical abilities of the candidates. This section includes both verbal and non-verbal reasoning questions based on the following topics:

SSC CGL Syllabus for Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities and differences

Space visualization

Spatial orientation

Problem-solving

Visual memory

Discrimination

Observation

Relationship concepts

Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification

Non-verbal series

Coding and decoding

Statement conclusion

Syllogistic reasoning

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

Semantic Series

Space Visualization

Venn Diagrams

Drawing inferences

Punched hole/pattern folding & unfolding

Figural Pattern-folding and completion

Indexing

Address matching, Date & city matching

Classification of centre codes/roll numbers

Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification

Embedded Figures

Critical thinking

Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem-Solving

Word Building

Blood Relation

Numerical Operations

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for General Awareness

SSC CGL GK Syllabus is very vast and includes questions to assess candidates' general knowledge of their surroundings. It includes questions about India and its neighbouring countries, sports, current affairs and more.

  • India and its neighbouring countries: History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research
  • General Science
  • Current Affairs
  • Books and Authors
  • Sports
  • Important Schemes
  • Important Days
  • Static GK

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2025

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is divided into two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2 which are further categorised into different modules. Paper I is mandatory for all candidates, while Paper II is only for those applying to the roles of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) or Statistical Investigator Grade-II. Only candidates who will qualify Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Tier 2.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern

In the table below, we have mentioned the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern along with the marking scheme and duration.

Paper

Sections

Number of Questions

Marks

Time Duration

Paper 1

Mathematical Abilities

30

90

1 hour

Reasoning & General Intelligence

30

90

English Language

45

135

1 hour

General Awareness

25

75

Computer Proficiency

20

60

15 minutes

Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)

-

Qualifying

15 minutes

Paper 2

Statistics

100

200

2 hours

SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

As per the latest exam pattern, Paper-I of SSC CGL Tier 2 includes three sections: Section I (Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning and General Intelligence), Section II (English Language and Comprehension & General Awareness), and Section III (Computer Knowledge Test & Data Entry Speed Test). On the other hand, Section II of Tier 2 includes Statistics subject.

SSC CGL Subjects

Syllabus

Mathematical Abilities

Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.

Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time and work.

Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only)

Statistics and probability: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart; Measures of central tendency: mean, median, mode, standard deviation; calculation of simple probabilities.

Reasoning and General Intelligence

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations

Symbolic/ Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic/ Number Classification,

Drawing inferences

Figural Classification

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern-folding and completion,

Number Series

Embedded figures

Figural Series

Critical Thinking,

Problem Solving

Emotional Intelligence

Word Building

Social Intelligence

Coding and de-coding

Numerical operations

English Language and Comprehension

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence structure

Synonyms, antonyms and their correct usage

Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words,

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences,

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration,

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage,

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage

Computer Proficiency

Computer Basics: Organization of a computer, Central Processing Unit (CPU), input/ output devices, computer memory, memory organization, back up devices, PORTs, Windows Explorer. Keyboard shortcuts.

Software: Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word, MS Excel and Power Point etc.

Working with Internet and e-mails: Web Browsing & Searching, Downloading & Uploading, Managing an E-mail Account, eBanking.

Basics of networking and cyber security: Networking devices and protocols, Network and information security threats (like hacking, virus, worms, Trojan etc.) and preventive measures.

Statistics

Collection Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data

Measures of Central Tendency

Tabulation of data; Graphs and charts; Frequency distributions; Diagrammatic presentation of frequency distributions.

Correlation and Regression

Measures of Dispersion

Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis

Probability Theory

Random Variable and Probability Distributions

Sampling Theory

Time Series Analysis

Index Numbers

Statistical Inference

Analysis of Variance

General Awareness

History

Current Affairs

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy & Scientific Research

Subject-wise Important Topics in CGL Syllabus

Knowledge of important topics covered in SSC CGL Syllabus can ease the preparation journey of the candidates. It can boost their confidence while keeping exam anxiety at bay! Listed below are the important topics for SSC CGL exam:

  • General Awareness: History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research
  • General Intelligence & Reasoning: Analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, etc.

Practise important SSC CGL Reasoning Questions here to attempt maximum questions from this subject.

  • English Comprehension: Fill in the Blanks, Idioms & Phrases, Synonyms, antonyms and their correct usage, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Spot the Error,  One-word substitution, Improvement of Sentences,  etc.

Tips to Cover SSC CGL Syllabus

Candidates must follow the following steps to cover the CGL Syllabus effectively:

  1. Read out the SSC CGL Syllabus mentioned in the official notification.
  2. Solve SSC CGL mock tests to know your strengths and weaknesses.
  3. Attempt SSC CGL Previous Year Question Papers to understand the important topics, types of questions asked, difficulty level and more.
  4. Revise the topics that you have studied regularly.

Books for SSC CGL Syllabus

There is a wide range of books available for preparation. However, you must select the one that aligns with the SSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern. Here are expert-recommended SSC CGL books for the preparation shared below.

Subjects

Book Name

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal

General Awareness

Lucent's General Knowledge

Quantitative Aptitude

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R.S. Aggarwal

English Comprehension

Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi

Computer

Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

Statistics

Statistical Methods by S.P. Gupta

FAQs

  • What is SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus?
    +
    As per the official notification, the SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus comprises topics like coding-decoding, number series, analogy, blood relation, syllogism and more.
  • Where to find SSC CGL Syllabus PDF?
    +
    You can find the detailed SSC CGL Syllabus for Tier 1 and Tier 2 either on the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in or read the above article.
  • How to download SSC CGL Syllabus PDF?
    +
    SSC released the SSC CGL Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English on its official website. Candidates can either visit SSC website at ssc.gov.in or click on the direct link mentioned in the article to download the curriculum.
  • What is SSC CGL Syllabus?
    +
    SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 is set by the Staff Selection Commission to assess and shortlist applicants for various Group B and C posts. It is divided into two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2.
  • What is SSC CGL Syllabus 2025?
    +
    The Staff Selection Commission prescribes SSC CGL Syllabus for Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. The syllabus comprises four key subjects: English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and General Knowledge.

