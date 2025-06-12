SSC CGL Syllabus 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam from August 13 to 30 to fill 14582 vacancies. Candidates preparing for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam must have a thorough understanding of the syllabus to ensure they don't miss out on important topics and easily outrank others in the exam. The SSC CGL syllabus is divided into two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2, including four common subjects: Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English, and General Awareness. Each subject comprises a set of specific topics from which questions are asked in the exam. SSC CGL syllabus provides a standardised framework for assessing the knowledge and skills of candidates aspiring for various Group B and Group C posts. It ensures a fair and transparent selection process by testing candidates’ knowledge about the same topics. Knowing what exactly the exam has in store for you, it’ll be easier for you to focus and build a solid preparation strategy, keeping in mind the latest exam pattern and subject weightage.

In this article, we have mentioned the latest subject-wise SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 and Tier 2. Also, provided the direct link to download Free SSC CGL Syllabus PDF in Hindi and English. SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 The Staff Selection Commission prescribes the CGL syllabus in the official notification. It is a natonal-level exam which is being conducted annually to fill various Group B and C posts. For FY 2025, a total of 14582 CGL vacancies have been notified. As candidates begin their preparation, it's important to understand that the exam is conducted in two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 includes four main subjects which are listed below. General Intelligence & Reasoning English Quantitative Aptitude General Awareness On the other hand, SSC CGL Tier 2 features two papers—Paper I, which is mandatory for all candidates, and Paper II, which is only for those applying to the roles of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) or Statistical Investigator Grade-II. So, to aid you in your preparation and help you outrank others in the exam, here we have mentioned SSC CGL 2025 syllabus for all subjects.

SSC CGL Syllabus PDF Downloading the SSC CGL Syllabus PDF will help you keep track on the list of topics that you have covered. It will act as a roadmap for your preparation, helping you to stay focused. We have shared the direct SSC CGL Syllabus PDF Free Download link below. It contains topics in both English and Hindi. SSC CGL Syllabus PDF Free Download This PDF comprises detailed syllabus for both Tier 1 and Tier 2. You can download the syllabus pdf to get detailed curriculum for all subjects. SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 Highlights As per revised SSC calendar, the notification for SSC CGL exam 2025 was scheduled to be released on June 9. The officials released it along with application form, comprising all the important dates, selection process, vacancy, salary and more. SSC CGL 2025 Syllabus Overview Exam Name SSC CGL 2025 SSC CGL Full Form Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Mode of Exam Online Selection Process Tier 1 (Qualifying) Tier 2 Marking Scheme +2 (for correct answer) 0.50 (for incorrect answer) Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus SSC CGL Tier 1 Syllabus comprises a list of subjects and topics on which the questions will be asked. It helps candidates know which topics are important for the exam and guides them in preparing for it effectively. The Tier 1 CGL Syllabus is divided into four sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. This exam is important for all and only those who will qualify it will proceed further in the recruitment process. SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2025 Tier 1 Before jumping onto the syllabus, it is important to understand the SSC CGL Exam Pattern. SSC CGL Tier 1 is a computer-based examination held annually. It is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group "B" and Group "C" posts in various government departments. It comprises 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying a weightage of two marks.

For each incorrect answer, there is a negative marking of 0.50 marks.

Candidates will get 60 minutes to attempt the questions.

Check the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam pattern tabulated below: SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 Sections Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200 SSC CGL English Syllabus: List of Important Topics English syllabus is common for both Tier 1 and 2. Through this section, aspirants' understanding of the language would be tested. Listed below are the topics covered under SSC CGL English Syllabus 2025: Vocabulary Grammar Sentence structure Synonyms antonyms Spot the Error Fill in the Blanks Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words, Idioms Phrases One word substitution Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage Comprehension Passage

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 Quantitative Aptitude This is the calculative and most time-consuming sections of the exam. All important topics are mentioned in the table below: SSC CGL Maths Syllabus Computation of whole numbers Regular Polygons Decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers Circle Percentage Right Prism Ratio & Proportion Right Circular Cone Square roots Right Circular Cylinder Averages Trigonometric ratio Interest Degree and Radian Measures Profit and Loss Standard Identities Discount Complementary angles Partnership Business Heights and Distances Mixture and Alligation Histogram Time and distance Frequency polygon Time & Work Bar diagram & Pie chart Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds Congruence and similarity of triangles Graphs of Linear Equations Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles Triangle and its various kinds of centres Quadrilaterals

SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus Reasoning section of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is designed to test the logical and analytical abilities of the candidates. This section includes both verbal and non-verbal reasoning questions based on the following topics: SSC CGL Syllabus for Reasoning Analogies Similarities and differences Space visualization Spatial orientation Problem-solving Visual memory Discrimination Observation Relationship concepts Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification Non-verbal series Coding and decoding Statement conclusion Syllogistic reasoning Semantic Analogy Symbolic/Number Analogy Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification Symbolic/Number Classification Figural Classification Semantic Series Space Visualization Venn Diagrams Drawing inferences Punched hole/pattern folding & unfolding Figural Pattern-folding and completion Indexing Address matching, Date & city matching Classification of centre codes/roll numbers Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification Embedded Figures Critical thinking Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence Number Series Figural Series Problem-Solving Word Building Blood Relation Numerical Operations

SSC CGL Syllabus 2025 for General Awareness SSC CGL GK Syllabus is very vast and includes questions to assess candidates' general knowledge of their surroundings. It includes questions about India and its neighbouring countries, sports, current affairs and more. India and its neighbouring countries: History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research

General Science

Current Affairs

Books and Authors

Sports

Important Schemes

Important Days

Static GK SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2025 SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is divided into two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2 which are further categorised into different modules. Paper I is mandatory for all candidates, while Paper II is only for those applying to the roles of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) or Statistical Investigator Grade-II. Only candidates who will qualify Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Tier 2.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern In the table below, we have mentioned the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Pattern along with the marking scheme and duration. Paper Sections Number of Questions Marks Time Duration Paper 1 Mathematical Abilities 30 90 1 hour Reasoning & General Intelligence 30 90 English Language 45 135 1 hour General Awareness 25 75 Computer Proficiency 20 60 15 minutes Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) - Qualifying 15 minutes Paper 2 Statistics 100 200 2 hours SSC CGL Tier 2 Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise As per the latest exam pattern, Paper-I of SSC CGL Tier 2 includes three sections: Section I (Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning and General Intelligence), Section II (English Language and Comprehension & General Awareness), and Section III (Computer Knowledge Test & Data Entry Speed Test). On the other hand, Section II of Tier 2 includes Statistics subject.

SSC CGL Subjects Syllabus Mathematical Abilities Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers. Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Time and distance, Time and work. Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations. Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles. Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base. Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Statistics and probability: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart; Measures of central tendency: mean, median, mode, standard deviation; calculation of simple probabilities. Reasoning and General Intelligence Semantic Analogy Symbolic operations Symbolic/ Number Analogy Trends Figural Analogy Space Orientation Semantic Classification Venn Diagrams Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences Figural Classification Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding Semantic Series Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Number Series Embedded figures Figural Series Critical Thinking, Problem Solving Emotional Intelligence Word Building Social Intelligence Coding and de-coding Numerical operations English Language and Comprehension Vocabulary Grammar Sentence structure Synonyms, antonyms and their correct usage Spot the Error Fill in the Blanks Synonyms/ Homonyms Antonyms Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases One word substitution Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage Comprehension Passage Computer Proficiency Computer Basics: Organization of a computer, Central Processing Unit (CPU), input/ output devices, computer memory, memory organization, back up devices, PORTs, Windows Explorer. Keyboard shortcuts. Software: Windows Operating system including basics of Microsoft Office like MS word, MS Excel and Power Point etc. Working with Internet and e-mails: Web Browsing & Searching, Downloading & Uploading, Managing an E-mail Account, eBanking. Basics of networking and cyber security: Networking devices and protocols, Network and information security threats (like hacking, virus, worms, Trojan etc.) and preventive measures. Statistics Collection Classification and Presentation of Statistical Data Measures of Central Tendency Tabulation of data; Graphs and charts; Frequency distributions; Diagrammatic presentation of frequency distributions. Correlation and Regression Measures of Dispersion Moments, Skewness and Kurtosis Probability Theory Random Variable and Probability Distributions Sampling Theory Time Series Analysis Index Numbers Statistical Inference Analysis of Variance General Awareness History Current Affairs Culture Geography Economic Scene General Policy & Scientific Research

History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research General Intelligence & Reasoning: Analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision-making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, etc. Practise important SSC CGL Reasoning Questions here to attempt maximum questions from this subject. English Comprehension: Fill in the Blanks, Idioms & Phrases, Synonyms, antonyms and their correct usage, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Spot the Error, One-word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, etc.