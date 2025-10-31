RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 for the Senior Teacher recruitment exam conducted in December 2024. The RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025 has been released on October 20, 2025 for subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, and Social Science.

The RSPC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 scorecard link is now active on the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can access their rpsc 2nd grade scorecard pdf using their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 OUT

The RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025 has been released for all major subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit, and Social Science. Candidates who appeared in the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2024 can check their scorecards and download i by providing a registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025