RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 for the Senior Teacher recruitment exam conducted in December 2024. The RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025 has been released on October 20, 2025 for subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, and Social Science.
The RSPC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 scorecard link is now active on the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can access their rpsc 2nd grade scorecard pdf using their Roll Number and Date of Birth.
RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 OUT
The RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025 has been released for all major subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit, and Social Science. Candidates who appeared in the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2024 can check their scorecards and download i by providing a registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025
|
Subject
|
Score Card Link
|
Social Science
|
Science
|
Sanskrit
|
Mathematics
|
Hindi
|
English
RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025: Overview
The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2025 scorecard has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination consists of two papers: Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (Subject-Specific), both having negative marking. Check the table below for RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Exam Name
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2024
|
Scorecard Release Date
|
30 October 2025
|
Subjects Covered
|
Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Science, SST
|
Mode of Availability
|
Online PDF
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Credentials Required
|
Roll Number, Date of Birth
|
Format
|
PDF Download
How to Download the RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025?
Candidates can download the RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard by logging into the official website with their registration number and password. Check the step by step procedure below
- Visit the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Now on the homepage, click on the “Results” or “Exam Dashboard” section.
- Now click on the link titled “RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Scorecard 2025”.
- Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.
- Click on “Submit” to view your marks.
- Download the rpsc 2nd grade scorecard pdf for future reference.
