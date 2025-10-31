RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Link Here

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
By Mohd Salman
Oct 31, 2025, 17:38 IST

The RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 has been released for the Senior Teacher Exam 2024. Candidates can download their subject-wise scorecard PDF from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in using their Roll Number and Date of Birth. The scorecard contains marks for Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Sanskrit, and Social Science.

RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025
RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025

RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 for the Senior Teacher recruitment exam conducted in December 2024. The RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025 has been released on October 20, 2025 for subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, and Social Science.
The RSPC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 scorecard link is now active on the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can access their rpsc 2nd grade scorecard pdf using their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 OUT

The RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025 has been released for all major subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Sanskrit, and Social Science. Candidates who appeared in the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2024 can check their scorecards and download i by providing a registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard 2025

Subject

Score Card Link

Social Science

RPSC 2nd Grade Social Science Score Card 2025

Science

RPSC 2nd Grade Science Score Card 2025

Sanskrit

RPSC 2nd Grade Sanskrit Score Card 2025

Mathematics

RPSC 2nd Grade Mathematics Score Card 2025

Hindi

RPSC 2nd Grade Hindi Score Card 2025

English

RPSC 2nd Grade English Score Card 2025

RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025: Overview

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2025 scorecard has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The written examination consists of two papers: Paper I (General Studies) and Paper II (Subject-Specific), both having negative marking. Check the table below for RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights.

Exam Name

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2024

Scorecard Release Date

30 October 2025

Subjects Covered

Hindi, English, Maths, Sanskrit, Science, SST

Mode of Availability

Online PDF

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Credentials Required

Roll Number, Date of Birth

Format

PDF Download

How to Download the RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025?

Candidates can download the RPSC Grade 2 Scorecard by logging into the official website with their registration number and password. Check the step by step procedure below

  • Visit the official RPSC website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Now on the homepage, click on the “Results” or “Exam Dashboard” section.
  • Now click on the link titled “RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Scorecard 2025”.
  • Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth.
  • Click on “Submit” to view your marks.
  • Download the rpsc 2nd grade scorecard pdf for future reference.

