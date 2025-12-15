School Holiday on 16 December 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 16th December: The school holiday update for December 16, 2025, has brought relief and confusion for students across India as multiple states announce closures or modify class formats due to severe air pollution, winter conditions, and administrative requirements. The situation remains most critical in Delhi–NCR, where hazardous AQI levels have forced authorities to impose GRAP Stage-4 restrictions, leading to the suspension of physical classes in several cities. At the same time, Noida schools have introduced a blended learning approach, allowing online classes for students up to Class 5, while Classes 6 and above follow a hybrid mode to ensure academic continuity without risking student health. Meanwhile, states like Telangana have announced full school closures due to examinations, whereas many others continue regular classes with safety advisories.

Delhi Schools Shut as Air Quality Remains in ‘Severe’ Category All government and private schools in Delhi are closed on December 16, 2025, following continued deterioration in air quality. With AQI readings consistently remaining in the Severe category, authorities have restricted outdoor movement, especially for children. Schools have been directed to: Suspend offline classes

Conduct lessons through online platforms

Cancel outdoor sports and assemblies Health officials have advised parents to limit children’s exposure to outdoor air until pollution levels improve. Noida Schools: Online Classes Till Class 5, Hybrid Mode for Senior Students Unlike a complete shutdown, Noida schools are operating under a modified academic plan. As per district advisories: Classes Nursery to 5 are being conducted entirely online

Classes 6 and above are following a hybrid learning model, combining limited physical attendance with online instruction

This approach aims to balance student safety with academic continuity amid rising pollution levels. Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad: Physical Classes Suspended closed for offline classes due to the enforcement of GRAP-4 restrictions. Most institutions have shifted to online teaching, while some private schools are awaiting further district-level instructions. Telangana Declares School Holiday Due to VRO Examinations In Telangana, the state government has declared school holidays on December 16 and 17, 2025, as several schools are being used as Village Revenue Officer (VRO) examination centres. The closure applies mainly to: Government schools

Aided institutions

Schools notified by district collectors Students are advised to follow official school notices for reopening updates. Bihar Schools Open After Elections, Winter Timings Followed

Schools across Bihar are open on December 16, as election-related restrictions have been lifted. Academic activities have resumed normally, though many schools are operating with revised winter timings, especially for primary sections. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh: No Holiday, Cold Advisory Issued In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, schools remain open, but education departments have issued cold-wave advisories. Morning school hours have been adjusted in colder districts to ensure student comfort. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu & Kerala: Schools Function Normally There is no school holiday in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on December 16, 2025. Schools are functioning as usual, though authorities continue to monitor weather and environmental conditions. State-Wise School Status on December 16, 2025

State / Region School Status Reason Delhi Closed Severe AQI, GRAP-4 Noida Online / Hybrid Pollution advisory Ghaziabad Closed GRAP-4 restrictions Gurugram Closed Hazardous air quality Faridabad Closed Severe pollution Telangana Closed VRO examinations Bihar Open Elections concluded Rajasthan Open Cold-wave advisory Maharashtra Open No official holiday Tamil Nadu Open Normal operations Kerala Open No alert issued What Students and Parents Should Do? AQI levels and GRAP updates in NCR

District collector or school circulars

Online class schedules and hybrid attendance rules

Possible last-minute announcements if pollution or weather worsens The school holiday on December 16, 2025, highlights how pollution and administrative factors continue to impact academic schedules across India. While Delhi–NCR schools remain largely shut or shifted online, states like Telangana have closed schools for examinations, and most other regions continue classes with seasonal adjustments. Students and parents are advised to stay alert to official updates as conditions may change quickly.