SSC Reasoning Questions: Reasoning is one of the key sections of SSC exams. It is divided into three categories: logical reasoning, verbal reasoning, and non-verbal reasoning. General Intelligence & Reasoning is known as one of the highest-scoring and least time-consuming sections after English.
With SSC CGL exam approaching, we present you with the most important reasoning questions for SSC CGL exam which were frequently asked in previous year papers. We have also provided the SSC Reasoning Questions and Answers PDF to help you prepare for the exams effectively.
Reasoning Questions for SSC
In every SSC exam, the reasoning section comprises at least 25 questions. Whether it's a graduate-level examination like SSC CGL or a matriculation-level exam such as SSC MTS, every SSC exam includes General Intelligence & Reasoning section. The section is included to evaluate candidates' analytical skills.
SSC CGL Reasoning Questions with Solutions
SSC CGL stands out as one of the most sought-after and toughest exams in India. It consists of two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2, each comprising various sections. As per the revised SSC CGL exam pattern, Tier 1 includes 25 reasoning questions carrying 50 marks, while Tier 2 comprises 30 reasoning questions accounting for 90 marks. This highlights the pivotal importance of the reasoning section in the exam, and candidates cannot afford to overlook it. It is imperative for them to attempt SSC reasoning questions daily to refine their skills and enhance their speed and accuracy.
SSC Reasoning Questions with Answers PDF
Browsing the internet might be a little distracting for some candidates. Hence, it is best to download the SSC Reasoning Questions PDF to solve the questions without getting distracted. We will soon provide the SSC Reasoning Questions with Answers PDF below to help you with your preparation.
SSC CGL Reasoning Question PDF
SSC CGL Reasoning Question Weightage
The table below provides a clear overview of the reasoning SSC CGL syllabus included in both Tier 1 and 2. It presents the syllabus for SSC Reasoning section along with the number of questions asked from each topic in a tabular format.
|
SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Analogy
|
4-5
|
Blood Relations
|
1
|
Symbols and Notations
|
1
|
Direction and Distance
|
1-2
|
Clock and Calendar
|
1
|
Coding and Decoding
|
2-3
|
Syllogism
|
2-3
|
Seating Arrangements
|
1
|
Cubes and Dices
|
1-2
|
Venn Diagram
|
1
|
Miscellaneous
|
2-3
|
Alphabetical Arrangements
|
1-2
|
Mirror and Water Image
|
1
|
Paper Cutting and Folding
|
1
|
Figure Problems (Completion, Embedded, Deviation)
|
2-3
|
Classification
|
2-3
|
Series/ Missing Number
|
1-2
|
Arithmetic Operations
|
1
SSC CGL Reasoning Previous Year Questions with Answers
Below we have jotted down the SSC CGL reasoning questions which were asked in the SSC CGL previous year question papers. Candidates can anticipate encountering these questions in the upcoming exam with slight modifications.
Question 1: Complete the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, ?
Options:
(A) 28
(B) 30
(C) 32
(D) 36
Answer: (A) 28
Question 2: If 'CAT' is coded as '3120', then 'DOG' is coded as:
Options:
(A) 4157
(B) 4176
(C) 4189
(D) 4197
Answer: (D) 4197
Question 3: Which of the following words will appear fourth in a dictionary?
Options
(A) Bend
(B) Bench
(C) Beneficial
(D) Benevolent
Answer: (D) Benevolent
Question 4: Find the missing number: 15, 30, 45, 60, ?
Options
(A) 70
(B) 75
(C) 80
(D) 90
Answer: (B) 75
Question 5: Choose the word which is least like the other words in the group:
Options
(A) River
(B) Lake
(C) Sea
(D) Ocean
Answer: (B) Lake
Question 6: If 'SCHOOL' is written as 'SCOLOH', how would 'STUDENT' be written in that code?
Options
(A) STDUNET
(B) STUDNET
(C) STUDENT
(D) STUNDET
Answer: (A) STDUNET
Question 7: Select the related word: Bank : River :: ? : Mountain
Options
(A) Base
(B) Top
(C) Peak
(D) Valley
Answer: (D) Valley
Question 8: If 'TRAIN' is coded as 'SQHZO', how would 'PLANE' be coded in that code?
Options
(A) OKZMD
(B) OKZMB
(C) OKZMC
(D) OKZMD
Answer: (A) OKZMD
Question 9: If A = 1, B = 2, C = 3, then J + L equals:
Options
(A) 20
(B) 21
(C) 22
(D) 23
Answer: (C) 22
Question 10: Find the odd one out:
Options
(A) BDG
(B) CFI
(C) DHL
(D) EIM
Answer: (A) BDG
Question 11: Butterfly is to Caterpillar as Frog is to:
Options
(A) Reptile
(B) Fish
(C) Tadpole
(D) Amphibian
Answer: (C) Tadpole
Question 12: Statements:
All cats are animals.
Some animals are dogs.
Conclusions:
- Some cats are dogs.
- No cat is a dog.
Options:
(A) Only conclusion I follows
(B) Only conclusion II follows
(C) Either conclusion I or II follows
(D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows
Answer: (C) Either conclusion I or II follows
Question 13: Bird is to Wing as Fish is to:
Options
(A) Fin
(B) Gill
(C) Scale
(D) Tail
Answer: (A) Fin
Question 14: Select the number that can replace the question mark (?) in the following series. 16, 20, 29, 45, 70, ?
Options:
(A) 106
(B) 116
(C) 96
(D) 126
Answer: (A) 106
Question 15: If South-East becomes North, North-East becomes West and so on, what will South-West become?
Options:
- a) East
- b) North
- c) South
- d) West
Answer: a) East
Question 16: Select the word pair in which the two words are related in the same way as the two words in the following word-pair.
Five : Pentagon
Options:
- a) Four : Rectangle
- b) Triangle :Three
- c) Square : Four
- d) Six : Septagon
Answer: a) Four : Rectangle
Question 17: In a certain code language, ‘RIGIDS’ is written as ‘TFIFFP’. What will be the code for ‘CORNET’ in that code language?
Options:
- a) GNVMIS
- b) FMULHR
- c) ELTKRQ
- d) ELTKGQ
Answer: d) ELTKGQ
Question 18: Statements:
All books are papers.
All papers are trees.
Conclusions:
- All books are trees.
- All trees are books.
Options:
(A) Only conclusion I follows
(B) Only conclusion II follows
(C) Both conclusions I and II follow
(D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows
Answer: (A) Only conclusion I follows
Question 19: John said, "Mary is the only daughter of my mother's brother." How is Mary related to John?
Options:
(A) Sister
(B) Cousin
(C) Niece
(D) Aunt
Answer: (C) Niece
Question 20: A is the son of B, C is the sister of B, D is the mother of C, then how is D related to A?
Options:
(A) Mother
(B) Aunt
(C) Grandmother
(D) Sister
Answer: (A) Mother
Question 21: Which of the following terms will replace the question mark (?) in the given series?
IMHP, MPJQ, QSLR, UVNS, ?
1. YYPT
2. YYOT
3. YXPT
4. XYPT
Answer: 1. YYPT
Question 22: In a certain code language, ‘FACED’ is written as ‘GZDDE’ and ‘VACAY’ is written as ‘WZDZZ’. How will ‘LABOR’ be written in
that language?
1. MZCNS
2. MBCPS
3. MBDPS
4. MADMS
Answer: 1. MZCNS
Question 23: Which two signs should be interchanged to make the following equation correct?
247 ÷ 13 + 16 × 3 − 148 = 119
1. + and ×
2. − and +
3. − and ×
4. ÷ and ×
Answer: 2. − and +
Question 24: In a certain code language, 'FIVE' is written as '12184410' and FOUR is written as '12304236'. How will 'THREE' be written in
that language?
1. 4016361110
2. 4016361310
3. 4016361212
4. 4016361010
Answer: 4. 4016361010
Question 25: In the following series, only one letter-cluster is incorrect. Select the incorrect letter-cluster.
YCG IMQ SVZ CGK MQU
1. SVZ
2. MQU
3. CGK
4. IMQ
Answer: 1. SVZ
Question 26: What will come in the place of the question mark (?) in the following equation, if ‘+’ and ‘−’ are interchanged and ‘×’ and ‘÷’
are interchanged?
342 × 18 + 79 − 45 ÷ 3 = ?
1. 65
2. 75
3. 85
4. 55
Answer: 2. 75
Question 27: Select the number from among the given options that can replace the question mark (?) in the following series.
3, 20, 121, 604, 2417, ?
1. 7275
2. 7250
3. 7200
4. 7300
Answer: 2. 7250
Question 28: The position of how many letters will remain unchanged if each of the letters in the word ‘JEALOUS’ is arranged in the
English alphabetical order?
1. Two
2. One
3. Three
4. Four
Answer: 3. Three
Question 29: Select the option that represents the letters that when sequentially placed from left to right in the blanks below will complete
the letter series.
_ C _ W _ _ _ C _ W _ _
1. WCCWWWCC
2. WWCWWWCW
3. CWCWWCCW
4. CCWWCCWW
Answer: 2. WWCWWWCW
Question 30: Select the option that is related to the fifth term in the same way as the second term is related to the first term and fourth
term is related to third term.
TRAINER : VTCIQHU :: RADIANT : TCFIDQW :: CUSHION : ?
1. EWUHLRQ
2. FWUHLRQ
3. FXUHLRQ
4. EXUHLRQ
Answer: 1. EWUHLRQ
