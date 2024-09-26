UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SSC Reasoning Questions: 40+ Questions With Solutions, Download PDF

SSC CGL 2025 Reasoning section carries weightage of 50 marks. With Tier 1 exam scheduled for August 13 to 30, candidates must attempt the SSC reasoning questions provided here to improve their overall score exponentially. Download the SSC CGL Reasoning Questions with Solutions PDF to get started!

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 8, 2025, 17:02 IST
Find the important reasoning questions for SSC CGL exam here.
Find the important reasoning questions for SSC CGL exam here.

SSC Reasoning Questions: Reasoning is one of the key sections of SSC exams. It is divided into three categories: logical reasoning, verbal reasoning, and non-verbal reasoning. General Intelligence & Reasoning is known as one of the highest-scoring and least time-consuming sections after English.

With SSC CGL exam approaching, we present you with the most important reasoning questions for SSC CGL exam which were frequently asked in previous year papers. We have also provided the SSC Reasoning Questions and Answers PDF to help you prepare for the exams effectively.

Reasoning Questions for SSC

In every SSC exam, the reasoning section comprises at least 25 questions. Whether it's a graduate-level examination like SSC CGL or a matriculation-level exam such as SSC MTS, every SSC exam includes General Intelligence & Reasoning section. The section is included to evaluate candidates' analytical skills.

SSC CGL Reasoning Questions with Solutions 

SSC CGL stands out as one of the most sought-after and toughest exams in India. It consists of two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2, each comprising various sections. As per the revised SSC CGL exam pattern, Tier 1 includes 25 reasoning questions carrying 50 marks, while Tier 2 comprises 30 reasoning questions accounting for 90 marks. This highlights the pivotal importance of the reasoning section in the exam, and candidates cannot afford to overlook it. It is imperative for them to attempt SSC reasoning questions daily to refine their skills and enhance their speed and accuracy.

Also, read:

SSC Reasoning Questions with Answers PDF

Browsing the internet might be a little distracting for some candidates. Hence, it is best to download the SSC Reasoning Questions PDF to solve the questions without getting distracted. We will soon provide the SSC Reasoning Questions with Answers PDF below to help you with your preparation.

SSC CGL Reasoning Question PDF

SSC CGL Reasoning Question Weightage 

The table below provides a clear overview of the reasoning SSC CGL syllabus included in both Tier 1 and 2. It presents the syllabus for SSC Reasoning section along with the number of questions asked from each topic in a tabular format.

SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus

Topics

Number of Questions Asked

Analogy

4-5

Blood Relations

1

Symbols and Notations

1

Direction and Distance

1-2

Clock and Calendar

1

Coding and Decoding

2-3

Syllogism

2-3

Seating Arrangements

1

Cubes and Dices

1-2

Venn Diagram

1

Miscellaneous

2-3

Alphabetical Arrangements

1-2

Mirror and Water Image

1

Paper Cutting and Folding

1

Figure Problems (Completion, Embedded, Deviation)

2-3

Classification

2-3

Series/ Missing Number

1-2

Arithmetic Operations

1

SSC CGL Reasoning Previous Year Questions with Answers

Below we have jotted down the SSC CGL reasoning questions which were asked in the SSC CGL previous year question papers. Candidates can anticipate encountering these questions in the upcoming exam with slight modifications.

Question 1: Complete the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, ?

Options:

(A) 28

(B) 30

(C) 32

(D) 36

Answer: (A) 28

Question 2: If 'CAT' is coded as '3120', then 'DOG' is coded as:

Options:

(A) 4157

(B) 4176

(C) 4189

(D) 4197

Answer: (D) 4197

Question 3: Which of the following words will appear fourth in a dictionary?

Options

(A) Bend

(B) Bench

(C) Beneficial

(D) Benevolent

Answer: (D) Benevolent

Question 4: Find the missing number: 15, 30, 45, 60, ?

Options

(A) 70

(B) 75

(C) 80

(D) 90

Answer: (B) 75

Question 5: Choose the word which is least like the other words in the group:

Options

(A) River

(B) Lake

(C) Sea

(D) Ocean

Answer: (B) Lake

Question 6: If 'SCHOOL' is written as 'SCOLOH', how would 'STUDENT' be written in that code?

Options

(A) STDUNET

(B) STUDNET

(C) STUDENT

(D) STUNDET

Answer: (A) STDUNET

Question 7: Select the related word: Bank : River :: ? : Mountain

Options

(A) Base

(B) Top

(C) Peak

(D) Valley

Answer: (D) Valley

Question 8: If 'TRAIN' is coded as 'SQHZO', how would 'PLANE' be coded in that code?

Options

(A) OKZMD

(B) OKZMB

(C) OKZMC

(D) OKZMD

Answer: (A) OKZMD

Question 9: If A = 1, B = 2, C = 3, then J + L equals:

Options

(A) 20

(B) 21

(C) 22

(D) 23

Answer: (C) 22

Question 10: Find the odd one out:

Options

(A) BDG

(B) CFI

(C) DHL

(D) EIM

Answer: (A) BDG

Question 11: Butterfly is to Caterpillar as Frog is to:

Options

(A) Reptile

(B) Fish

(C) Tadpole

(D) Amphibian

Answer: (C) Tadpole

Question 12: Statements:

All cats are animals.

Some animals are dogs.

Conclusions:

  1. Some cats are dogs.
  2. No cat is a dog.

Options:

(A) Only conclusion I follows

(B) Only conclusion II follows

(C) Either conclusion I or II follows

(D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows

Answer: (C) Either conclusion I or II follows

Question 13: Bird is to Wing as Fish is to:

Options

(A) Fin

(B) Gill

(C) Scale

(D) Tail

Answer: (A) Fin

Question 14: Select the number that can replace the question mark (?) in the following series. 16, 20, 29, 45, 70, ?

Options:

(A) 106

(B) 116

(C) 96

(D) 126

Answer: (A) 106

Question 15: If South-East becomes North, North-East becomes West and so on, what will South-West become?

Options:

  1. a) East
  2. b) North
  3. c) South
  4. d) West

Answer: a) East

Question 16: Select the word pair in which the two words are related in the same way as the two words in the following word-pair.

Five : Pentagon 

Options:

  1. a) Four : Rectangle
  2. b) Triangle :Three
  3. c) Square : Four 
  4. d) Six : Septagon

Answer: a) Four : Rectangle

Question 17: In a certain code language, ‘RIGIDS’ is written as ‘TFIFFP’. What will be the code for ‘CORNET’ in that code language?

Options:

  1. a) GNVMIS
  2. b) FMULHR
  3. c) ELTKRQ
  4. d) ELTKGQ

Answer: d) ELTKGQ

Question 18: Statements:

All books are papers.

All papers are trees.

Conclusions:

  1. All books are trees.
  2. All trees are books.

Options:

(A) Only conclusion I follows

(B) Only conclusion II follows

(C) Both conclusions I and II follow

(D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows

Answer: (A) Only conclusion I follows

Question 19: John said, "Mary is the only daughter of my mother's brother." How is Mary related to John?

Options:

(A) Sister

(B) Cousin

(C) Niece

(D) Aunt

Answer: (C) Niece

Question 20: A is the son of B, C is the sister of B, D is the mother of C, then how is D related to A?

Options:

(A) Mother

(B) Aunt

(C) Grandmother

(D) Sister

Answer: (A) Mother

Question 21: Which of the following terms will replace the question mark (?) in the given series?

IMHP, MPJQ, QSLR, UVNS, ?

1. YYPT

2. YYOT

3. YXPT

4. XYPT

Answer: 1. YYPT

Question 22: In a certain code language, ‘FACED’ is written as ‘GZDDE’ and ‘VACAY’ is written as ‘WZDZZ’. How will ‘LABOR’ be written in
that language?

1. MZCNS

2. MBCPS

3. MBDPS

4. MADMS

Answer: 1. MZCNS

Question 23: Which two signs should be interchanged to make the following equation correct?

247 ÷ 13 + 16 × 3 − 148 = 119

1. + and ×
2. − and +
3. − and ×
4. ÷ and ×

Answer: 2. − and +

Question 24: In a certain code language, 'FIVE' is written as '12184410' and FOUR is written as '12304236'. How will 'THREE' be written in
that language?

1. 4016361110
2. 4016361310
3. 4016361212
4. 4016361010

Answer: 4. 4016361010

Question 25: In the following series, only one letter-cluster is incorrect. Select the incorrect letter-cluster.

YCG IMQ SVZ CGK MQU

1. SVZ
2. MQU
3. CGK
4. IMQ

Answer: 1. SVZ

Question 26: What will come in the place of the question mark (?) in the following equation, if ‘+’ and ‘−’ are interchanged and ‘×’ and ‘÷’
are interchanged?

342 × 18 + 79 − 45 ÷ 3 = ?

1. 65
2. 75
3. 85
4. 55

Answer: 2. 75

Question 27: Select the number from among the given options that can replace the question mark (?) in the following series.

3, 20, 121, 604, 2417, ?

1. 7275
2. 7250
3. 7200
4. 7300

Answer: 2. 7250

Question 28: The position of how many letters will remain unchanged if each of the letters in the word ‘JEALOUS’ is arranged in the
English alphabetical order?

1. Two
2. One
3. Three
4. Four

Answer: 3. Three

Question 29: Select the option that represents the letters that when sequentially placed from left to right in the blanks below will complete
the letter series.

_ C _ W _ _ _ C _ W _ _

1. WCCWWWCC
2. WWCWWWCW
3. CWCWWCCW
4. CCWWCCWW

Answer: 2. WWCWWWCW

Question 30: Select the option that is related to the fifth term in the same way as the second term is related to the first term and fourth
term is related to third term.

TRAINER : VTCIQHU :: RADIANT : TCFIDQW :: CUSHION : ?

1. EWUHLRQ
2. FWUHLRQ
3. FXUHLRQ
4. EXUHLRQ

Answer: 1. EWUHLRQ

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News