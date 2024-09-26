SSC Reasoning Questions: Reasoning is one of the key sections of SSC exams. It is divided into three categories: logical reasoning, verbal reasoning, and non-verbal reasoning. General Intelligence & Reasoning is known as one of the highest-scoring and least time-consuming sections after English. With SSC CGL exam approaching, we present you with the most important reasoning questions for SSC CGL exam which were frequently asked in previous year papers. We have also provided the SSC Reasoning Questions and Answers PDF to help you prepare for the exams effectively. Reasoning Questions for SSC In every SSC exam, the reasoning section comprises at least 25 questions. Whether it's a graduate-level examination like SSC CGL or a matriculation-level exam such as SSC MTS, every SSC exam includes General Intelligence & Reasoning section. The section is included to evaluate candidates' analytical skills.

SSC CGL Reasoning Questions with Solutions SSC CGL stands out as one of the most sought-after and toughest exams in India. It consists of two stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2, each comprising various sections. As per the revised SSC CGL exam pattern, Tier 1 includes 25 reasoning questions carrying 50 marks, while Tier 2 comprises 30 reasoning questions accounting for 90 marks. This highlights the pivotal importance of the reasoning section in the exam, and candidates cannot afford to overlook it. It is imperative for them to attempt SSC reasoning questions daily to refine their skills and enhance their speed and accuracy. Also, read: SSC Synonyms Antonyms

SSC CGL Reasoning Question PDF SSC CGL Reasoning Question Weightage The table below provides a clear overview of the reasoning SSC CGL syllabus included in both Tier 1 and 2. It presents the syllabus for SSC Reasoning section along with the number of questions asked from each topic in a tabular format. SSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus Topics Number of Questions Asked Analogy 4-5 Blood Relations 1 Symbols and Notations 1 Direction and Distance 1-2 Clock and Calendar 1 Coding and Decoding 2-3 Syllogism 2-3 Seating Arrangements 1 Cubes and Dices 1-2 Venn Diagram 1 Miscellaneous 2-3 Alphabetical Arrangements 1-2 Mirror and Water Image 1 Paper Cutting and Folding 1 Figure Problems (Completion, Embedded, Deviation) 2-3 Classification 2-3 Series/ Missing Number 1-2 Arithmetic Operations 1

SSC CGL Reasoning Previous Year Questions with Answers Below we have jotted down the SSC CGL reasoning questions which were asked in the SSC CGL previous year question papers. Candidates can anticipate encountering these questions in the upcoming exam with slight modifications. Question 1: Complete the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, ? Options: (A) 28 (B) 30 (C) 32 (D) 36 Answer: (A) 28 Question 2: If 'CAT' is coded as '3120', then 'DOG' is coded as: Options: (A) 4157 (B) 4176 (C) 4189 (D) 4197 Answer: (D) 4197 Question 3: Which of the following words will appear fourth in a dictionary? Options (A) Bend (B) Bench (C) Beneficial (D) Benevolent Answer: (D) Benevolent Question 4: Find the missing number: 15, 30, 45, 60, ? Options (A) 70 (B) 75 (C) 80 (D) 90 Answer: (B) 75 Question 5: Choose the word which is least like the other words in the group:

Options (A) River (B) Lake (C) Sea (D) Ocean Answer: (B) Lake Question 6: If 'SCHOOL' is written as 'SCOLOH', how would 'STUDENT' be written in that code? Options (A) STDUNET (B) STUDNET (C) STUDENT (D) STUNDET Answer: (A) STDUNET Question 7: Select the related word: Bank : River :: ? : Mountain Options (A) Base (B) Top (C) Peak (D) Valley Answer: (D) Valley Question 8: If 'TRAIN' is coded as 'SQHZO', how would 'PLANE' be coded in that code? Options (A) OKZMD (B) OKZMB (C) OKZMC (D) OKZMD Answer: (A) OKZMD Question 9: If A = 1, B = 2, C = 3, then J + L equals: Options (A) 20 (B) 21 (C) 22 (D) 23 Answer: (C) 22 Question 10: Find the odd one out: Options (A) BDG (B) CFI (C) DHL (D) EIM Answer: (A) BDG Question 11: Butterfly is to Caterpillar as Frog is to: Options (A) Reptile (B) Fish (C) Tadpole (D) Amphibian Answer: (C) Tadpole Question 12: Statements:

All cats are animals. Some animals are dogs. Conclusions: Some cats are dogs. No cat is a dog. Options: (A) Only conclusion I follows (B) Only conclusion II follows (C) Either conclusion I or II follows (D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows Answer: (C) Either conclusion I or II follows Question 13: Bird is to Wing as Fish is to: Options (A) Fin (B) Gill (C) Scale (D) Tail Answer: (A) Fin Question 14: Select the number that can replace the question mark (?) in the following series. 16, 20, 29, 45, 70, ? Options: (A) 106 (B) 116 (C) 96 (D) 126 Answer: (A) 106 Question 15: If South-East becomes North, North-East becomes West and so on, what will South-West become? Options: a) East b) North c) South d) West Answer: a) East Question 16: Select the word pair in which the two words are related in the same way as the two words in the following word-pair.

Five : Pentagon Options: a) Four : Rectangle b) Triangle :Three c) Square : Four d) Six : Septagon Answer: a) Four : Rectangle Question 17: In a certain code language, ‘RIGIDS’ is written as ‘TFIFFP’. What will be the code for ‘CORNET’ in that code language? Options: a) GNVMIS b) FMULHR c) ELTKRQ d) ELTKGQ Answer: d) ELTKGQ Question 18: Statements: All books are papers. All papers are trees. Conclusions: All books are trees. All trees are books. Options: (A) Only conclusion I follows (B) Only conclusion II follows (C) Both conclusions I and II follow (D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows Answer: (A) Only conclusion I follows Question 19: John said, "Mary is the only daughter of my mother's brother." How is Mary related to John? Options: (A) Sister (B) Cousin (C) Niece (D) Aunt Answer: (C) Niece Question 20: A is the son of B, C is the sister of B, D is the mother of C, then how is D related to A?

Options: (A) Mother (B) Aunt (C) Grandmother (D) Sister Answer: (A) Mother Question 21: Which of the following terms will replace the question mark (?) in the given series? IMHP, MPJQ, QSLR, UVNS, ? 1. YYPT 2. YYOT 3. YXPT 4. XYPT Answer: 1. YYPT Question 22: In a certain code language, ‘FACED’ is written as ‘GZDDE’ and ‘VACAY’ is written as ‘WZDZZ’. How will ‘LABOR’ be written in

that language? 1. MZCNS 2. MBCPS 3. MBDPS 4. MADMS Answer: 1. MZCNS Question 23: Which two signs should be interchanged to make the following equation correct? 247 ÷ 13 + 16 × 3 − 148 = 119 1. + and ×

2. − and +

3. − and ×

4. ÷ and × Answer: 2. − and + Question 24: In a certain code language, 'FIVE' is written as '12184410' and FOUR is written as '12304236'. How will 'THREE' be written in

that language? 1. 4016361110

2. 4016361310

3. 4016361212

4. 4016361010

Answer: 4. 4016361010 Question 25: In the following series, only one letter-cluster is incorrect. Select the incorrect letter-cluster. YCG IMQ SVZ CGK MQU 1. SVZ

2. MQU

3. CGK

4. IMQ Answer: 1. SVZ Question 26: What will come in the place of the question mark (?) in the following equation, if ‘+’ and ‘−’ are interchanged and ‘×’ and ‘÷’

are interchanged? 342 × 18 + 79 − 45 ÷ 3 = ? 1. 65

2. 75

3. 85

4. 55 Answer: 2. 75 Question 27: Select the number from among the given options that can replace the question mark (?) in the following series. 3, 20, 121, 604, 2417, ? 1. 7275

2. 7250

3. 7200

4. 7300 Answer: 2. 7250 Question 28: The position of how many letters will remain unchanged if each of the letters in the word ‘JEALOUS’ is arranged in the

English alphabetical order? 1. Two

2. One

3. Three

4. Four Answer: 3. Three Question 29: Select the option that represents the letters that when sequentially placed from left to right in the blanks below will complete

the letter series.