Jammu & Kashmir occupies a strategically important position on India’s northern frontier, connecting the country with the Himalayas and beyond. Due to its vast geography, certain regions act as natural entry points into the Union Territory.

Which District is Known as the Gateway of Jammu & Kashmir?

Source: kvkkathua

Kathua District is Known as the Gateway of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Kathua district, which is in the Jammu division of the Indian Union Territory, is known as the “Gateway of Jammu & Kashmir”. The name owes its origin to its strategic position, being at the very southern end of the union territory, as it served as the main point of entry into Jammu and Kashmir from the rest of India.

What is the Geographical Importance of Kathua?

Kathua is located on the southern border of the Union Territory, and it is at the border level directly relating Jammu & Kashmir to the states of Punjab as well as Himachal Pradesh, situated in India. With such a location, it serves as a transition area between the plains of Northern India and the uplifted terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.