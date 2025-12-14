BSF Admit Card 2025 OUT
Only the Top IQ Geniuses can find the Hidden Rat in this Lion

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 14, 2025, 22:55 IST

Only top IQ geniuses can spot the hidden rat in this lion optical illusion within 9 seconds. Test your observation skills, visual perception, and sharp intelligence with this tricky brain teaser designed to challenge focus, logic, and eagle-eye vision.

Can you find the hidden rat in this lion within 9 seconds?
Can you find the hidden rat in this lion within 9 seconds?

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where our perception of thinking about an image differs from objective reality. These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements. Our visual system uses context clues, edge detection, and assumptions about lighting and depth, which can lead to misinterpretations.

Are you ready for this optical illusion test? 

So, test your observation skill by solving this puzzle within 9 Seconds!

Can you find the hidden rat in this lion within 9 seconds?

find the hidden animal in the Lion-feature -image

Source: pinterest

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the optical illusion? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image serves as a fun visualteaserwitha unique visual animal-related optical illusion. 

In today’s optical illusion challenge, it will be your test of your perception. 

At first glance, in this optical illusion image, it appears to be an image lion. But, randomly there is also one Rat, which is hidden somewhere in the lion.

The challenge is to find the Hidden Rat in this Lion. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 143+ IQ level, try to find the Hidden Rat in this Lion in 9 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Rat in this Lion in 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find the Hidden Rat in this Lion in 9 seconds, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this Optical Illusion Challenge

So, are you excited to know where the Rat is hidden in this optical illusion challenge? Okay, first, look carefully at the image. 

Now let your eye get a little closer to the image and just rotate the image, and again look at the rotated image. Yes, here is the rat hidden in the Lion, and you can see it in the image given below.

find the hidden animal in the Lion-sol

So, now you all know where the Rat is hidden in this optical illusion challenge, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation skills and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

