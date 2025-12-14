School Holiday on 15 December 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States, Check Details Here

For parents and students seeking clarity on whether classes will be held tomorrow, the official word is clear: Monday, December 15th, 2025, is scheduled as a regular working day for educational institutions throughout India. This date is not marked by any national festival, religious observance, or scheduled government public holiday. Therefore, schools across all boards—state, CBSE, and ICSE—are expected to operate normally, focusing on core academic activities, syllabus completion, and scheduled examinations. While the vast majority of the country will see a typical Monday, those residing in regions prone to extreme weather should remain alert. Any unexpected closure would be solely due to localized, last-minute safety orders issued by the District Administration—such as those prompted by severe cold waves, dense fog, or sudden heavy rain in coastal areas. Unless your specific school communicates an emergency shutdown, plan for a full day of instruction as preparation for the upcoming end-of-year winter breaks begins.

School Holiday Status: December 15, 2025 (State-Wise Breakdown) Regular Working Day (Most States) For the vast majority of India, including all Southern, Western, Central, and most of the North Indian plains, December 15th will be a regular working day focused on academic activities and exam preparation. State / Region Status for Dec 15, 2025 Notes Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR Working Day The official Winter Vacation in these regions is scheduled to begin later in December (around Dec 20–Jan 1) or in early January 2026. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, AP Working Day There are no fixed regional or religious holidays on this date. Potential Exceptions (Cold Weather / Emergency) While not a scheduled holiday, certain areas may experience local closures or operational changes due to severe cold or specific district-level orders:

State / Region Status Reason & Details Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) Confirmed Holiday Schools in the Winter Zone (Kashmir Valley and high-altitude Jammu regions) began their extended winter break earlier in December (Dec 1 or Dec 11, depending on the class level) and will remain closed through this date. Delhi-NCR Hybrid/Modified Day (Likely) Due to severe air pollution (GRAP measures) in December, schools, especially for junior classes, often function in hybrid mode or have reduced hours, even if not fully closed. Check the latest Directorate of Education (DoE) notice. Delhi Schools: Hybrid Mode Starts Monday, December 15 In response to worsening air quality under GRAP-IV restrictions, the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education has mandated significant changes for school operations starting Monday, December 15. All students up to Class 5 must shift entirely to online classes (remote learning). For students in Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11, schools have been directed to operate in a hybrid mode, combining both in-person and online instruction where feasible. This emergency circular, dated December 13, applies universally to all government, government-aided, and private recognized schools in Delhi, with similar hybrid mode instructions also issued for schools in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Noida, Ghaziabad Schools: Online & Hybrid Mode on December 15 Following directives to combat air pollution, the administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (including Noida and Greater Noida) have mandated shifts in school operations starting Monday, December 15. Classes up to Class 5 will switch entirely to online mode. Higher grades (Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11) will follow a hybrid teaching model, combining online and offline instruction. However, Classes 10 and 12 will continue with regular in-person teaching due to board examination priorities. Essential Advisory There is no nationwide or major regional holiday on December 15, 2025. Any closure would be solely due to local District Magistrate (DM) orders related to sudden weather emergencies (severe cold or fog). Always confirm the daily schedule with your school's administration.