Lowest T20 Score: List of Top 10 Lowest Scores in T20 Internationals

Lowest T20 Score: The lowest score in T20 internationals was registered by Ivory Coast when they were bundled out for 7 runs against Nigeria on 24th November 2024 during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C game held on Sunday in Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 lowest T20 scores in international cricket. Check out the list below.

List of Top 10 Lowest T20 International Scores

Ivory Coast earned the dubious distinction of scoring the lowest-ever score in T20 internationals when they were bowled out for a paltry 7 runs against Nigeria on 24th November 2024.

In the same match, Nigeria scored 271/4, one of the highest T20 international scores in men’s cricket. In this match, Nigeria's Selim Salau scored a whirlwind century and scored 112 runs in 53 deliveries.