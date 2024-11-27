RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Lowest T20 Score: List of Top 10 Lowest Scores in T20 Internationals

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Dec 14, 2025, 19:58 IST

The lowest score in T20 Internationals was registered by Ivory Coast on 24th November 2024. Check the list of top 10 lowest scores in T20 internationals here.

List of Lowest T20 Scores

Lowest T20 Score: The lowest score in T20 internationals was registered by Ivory Coast when they were bundled out for 7 runs against Nigeria on 24th November 2024 during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C game held on Sunday in Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 10 lowest T20 scores in international cricket. Check out the list below.

List of Top 10 Lowest T20 International Scores

Ivory Coast earned the dubious distinction of scoring the lowest-ever score in T20 internationals when they were bowled out for a paltry 7 runs against Nigeria on 24th November 2024. 

In the same match, Nigeria scored 271/4, one of the highest T20 international scores in men’s cricket. In this match, Nigeria's Selim Salau scored a whirlwind century and scored 112 runs in 53 deliveries.

Check out the complete list of lowest team totals in T20I history below.

Team

Score

Opposition

Venue

Match Date

Ivory Coast

7

Nigeria

Lagos

24th Nov 2024

Mongolia

10

Singapore

Bangi

05th Sep 2024

Isle of Man

10

Spain

Cartagena

26th Feb 2023

Mongolia

12

Japan

Sano

08th May 2024

Mongolia

17

Hong Kong

Kuala Lumpur

31st Aug 2024

Mali

18

Tanzania

Dar-es-Salaam

21st Sep 2024

Ivory Coast

21

Sierra Leone

Lagos

23rd Nov 2024

Turkey

21

Czech Republic

Ilfov County

30th Aug 2019

China

23

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

26th Jul 2023

Mali

24

Ghana

Dar-es-Salaam

26th Sep 2024

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is currently serving as a Deputy Manager, Content at Jagran Josh. He has 7+ years of stellar experience in crafting engaging articles for a global audience. He is a recognised Expert in Pop Culture Puzzles (Optical Illusions, IQ Tests, 'Spot the Difference', Personality Tests). Mriganka also writes authoritative content on Sports and Science topics. His work is trusted by millions worldwide and makes learning addictive and fun. He is fond of non-fiction novels and action and thriller movies.

