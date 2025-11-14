IGKO SOF Sample Papers 2025-2026: SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad Sample Papers (All Grades)

IGKO Sample Paper with Answers PDF - The IGKO SOF Sample Papers 2025-2026 are essential study resources for students preparing for the International General Knowledge Olympiad. These sample papers help learners understand the latest exam pattern, important GK topics, and question difficulty level. With rising competition in Olympiad exams, practicing IGKO sample papers regularly has become one of the most effective ways to boost confidence and accuracy.
In addition to improving conceptual understanding, the SOF IGKO Sample Papers for all classes allow students to evaluate their preparation and identify weak areas. Whether you are in Class 1 or Class 10, solving these updated sample papers enhances time management and helps you score higher in the upcoming SOF IGKO 2025-26 exam. These resources are especially beneficial for students seeking smart preparation with IGKO mock tests, SOF Olympiad practice papers, and GK Olympiad study material.
IGKO Sample Paper with Answers PDF
Class 1
Class 2
Class 3
Class 4
Class 5
Class 6
Class 7
Class 8
Class 9
Class 10
How to Solve IGKO Question Paper
1. Start with a Quick Overview (30–40 seconds)
Before answering, quickly scan the entire question paper.
-
Check the number of sections
-
Identify the scoring pattern
-
Spot high-weightage sections like Achievers Section
2. Attempt Easy Questions First
Begin with the questions you’re 100% sure about. These are usually from:
-
Current Affairs
-
Static GK
-
General Awareness Basics
3. Move to Moderate-Level Questions
Once the easy ones are done, solve moderate difficulty questions.
These include:
-
Environmental studies
-
Basic geography
-
History and civics awareness
-
Everyday science
4. Handle Logical Reasoning Smartly
IGKO includes reasoning-based questions such as:
-
Patterns
-
Series
-
Analytical reasoning
5. Save Achievers Section for the End
The Achievers Section has higher difficulty and high weightage.
Attempt it at the end because it requires:
-
Extra thinking time
-
Multiple-step reasoning
-
Deeper GK understanding
6. Use the Elimination Method
If you’re unsure of an answer:
-
Eliminate clearly wrong options first
-
Choose the most logical remaining option
7. Manage Time Effectively
Allocate time like this:
-
Section 1: General Awareness – Fast (30–40% of total time)
-
Section 2: Current Affairs – Quick (20% of total time)
-
Section 3: Life Skills/Reasoning – Moderate (20% time)
-
Section 4: Achievers Section – End (20–25% time)
8. Avoid Guesswork (But Use Smart Guessing If Needed)
IGKO has no negative marking, but random guessing reduces accuracy.
Use educated guessing only when stuck.
9. Recheck Important Questions
In the final 3–5 minutes:
-
Verify tricky reasoning questions
-
Cross-check Achievers questions
-
Ensure no question is left unanswered
10. Practice With Sample Papers Regularly
The best way to master solving IGKO papers is:
-
Solve 1 paper every week
-
Attempt full-length mock tests
-
Assess mistakes and revise weak areas
Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare for IGKO SOF Olympiad 2025-26
-
Understand the Exam Pattern First
Start by reviewing the IGKO syllabus and question pattern for your class. Knowing the marks distribution helps you plan your preparation better.
-
Use IGKO Sample Papers & Previous Year Papers
Practice regularly with IGKO SOF sample papers 2025-26 to become familiar with the types of questions and improve speed and accuracy.
-
Make Short Notes for Revision
Create quick notes on important GK topics like current affairs, countries-capitals, famous personalities, and environmental facts. These help with quick revision before the exam.
-
Read Newspapers & GK Books Daily
Stay updated with national and international events. Reading 10–15 minutes daily significantly boosts your general awareness.
-
Focus on Logical Reasoning Too
Many students ignore the reasoning section, but it carries good weightage. Practice basic puzzles, patterns, and analytical reasoning questions.
-
Attempt Mock Tests Weekly
Taking timed IGKO mock tests helps you reduce errors, manage time, and improve exam temperament.
-
Revise Regularly
Keep revising previously studied topics. Regular revision ensures long-term retention of facts and concepts.
-
Avoid Last-Minute Learning
Instead of rushing through new topics before the exam, revise what you already know to avoid confusion and stress.
