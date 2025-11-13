SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025-2026 - Check Exam Schedule, and more details Here

Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025 26 - The SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025-2026 have been officially released by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) for all major subjects, including NSO, IMO, IEO, IGKO, ICSO, and ISSO. These Olympiad exams are conducted annually to assess students’ academic skills and logical reasoning at both national and international levels. Knowing the complete schedule helps students and schools plan their preparation effectively. The exams for the 2025-26 session will be held between September 2025 and January 2026 across multiple sets, giving schools flexibility in choosing suitable dates. For complete details check the article below.

SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025-2026

Olympiad

Date 1

Date 2

Date 3

IGKO

Thursday 25 Sept 2025

Wednesday 8 Oct 2025

Friday 7 Nov 2025 

IEO

Friday 26 Sept 2025

Tuesday 11 Nov 2025

Wednesday 26 Nov 2025 

NSO

Thursday 13 Nov 2025

Thursday 27 Nov 2025

Thursday 11 Dec 2025 

IMO

Wednesday 12 Nov 2025

Friday 28 Nov 2025

Friday 12 Dec 2025 

ICSO

Wednesday 24 Sept 2025

Thursday 9 Oct 2025

Thursday 22 Jan 2026 

ISSO

Thursday 18 Sept 2025

Thursday 20 Nov 2025

Friday 23 Jan 2026 

Why SOF Exam Schedule 2025-26 Matter

Knowing the exam dates well in advance gives you a strategic advantage. With the SOF exams stretching across multiple dates, it allows schools to choose one slot and gives students sufficient time to:

  • Plan their study schedule and pacing accordingly.

  • Revise multiple times and take mock tests.

  • Confirm registration details and ensure all prerequisites are met.
     As noted by the source, “The Level-1 of SOF Olympiads … is usually conducted in the months of September, October, November and December each year, across multiple sets (Set A, Set B, and Set C) to accommodate schools globally.

Important Notes & Tips

  • Schools typically select one date from the listed options for each Olympiad; students should check with their institution which date will be used. 

  • The dates listed are for Level 1 of the exams. The dates for Level 2 (where applicable) may be announced separately.

  • Always verify the official dates with your school or check the official SOF website since schedules can occasionally be updated.

  • Start preparation early! With dates spanning from September onwards, a good revision strategy could be:

    • September–October: Brush up fundamentals.

    • October–November: Intensive practice & mock tests.

    • Last week before exam: Review weak areas, rest well.

  • Make sure to factor in your school’s chosen date and set a countdown for it in your study plan.

With the 2025-26 dates now publicised, students and teachers can lock in a preparation plan and begin serious revision. Whether you’re attempting IGKO, IEO, NSO, IMO, ICSO or ISSO, being proactive and well-organized will go a long way in boosting confidence and performance.


