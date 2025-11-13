SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025-2026 - Check Exam Schedule, and more details Here

SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025 26 - The SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025-2026 have been officially released by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) for all major subjects, including NSO, IMO, IEO, IGKO, ICSO, and ISSO. These Olympiad exams are conducted annually to assess students’ academic skills and logical reasoning at both national and international levels. Knowing the complete schedule helps students and schools plan their preparation effectively. The exams for the 2025-26 session will be held between September 2025 and January 2026 across multiple sets, giving schools flexibility in choosing suitable dates. For complete details check the article below. SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025-2026 Olympiad Date 1 Date 2 Date 3 IGKO Thursday 25 Sept 2025 Wednesday 8 Oct 2025 Friday 7 Nov 2025 IEO Friday 26 Sept 2025 Tuesday 11 Nov 2025 Wednesday 26 Nov 2025 NSO Thursday 13 Nov 2025 Thursday 27 Nov 2025 Thursday 11 Dec 2025 IMO Wednesday 12 Nov 2025 Friday 28 Nov 2025 Friday 12 Dec 2025 ICSO Wednesday 24 Sept 2025 Thursday 9 Oct 2025 Thursday 22 Jan 2026 ISSO Thursday 18 Sept 2025 Thursday 20 Nov 2025 Friday 23 Jan 2026

Why SOF Exam Schedule 2025-26 Matter Knowing the exam dates well in advance gives you a strategic advantage. With the SOF exams stretching across multiple dates, it allows schools to choose one slot and gives students sufficient time to: Plan their study schedule and pacing accordingly.



Revise multiple times and take mock tests.



Confirm registration details and ensure all prerequisites are met.

As noted by the source, “The Level-1 of SOF Olympiads … is usually conducted in the months of September, October, November and December each year, across multiple sets (Set A, Set B, and Set C) to accommodate schools globally. Important Notes & Tips Schools typically select one date from the listed options for each Olympiad; students should check with their institution which date will be used.

The dates listed are for Level 1 of the exams. The dates for Level 2 (where applicable) may be announced separately.



Always verify the official dates with your school or check the official SOF website since schedules can occasionally be updated.



Start preparation early! With dates spanning from September onwards, a good revision strategy could be:



September–October: Brush up fundamentals.





October–November: Intensive practice & mock tests.





Last week before exam: Review weak areas, rest well.



Make sure to factor in your school’s chosen date and set a countdown for it in your study plan.