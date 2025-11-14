SOF ISSO Olympiad Sample Papers 2025-2026: SOF International Social Studies Olympiad Sample Papers (All Grades)

SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Sample Papers 2025-26: The SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Exam 2025–26 is an important competition for students who want to test their knowledge of History, Geography, Civics, and Social Awareness. For the 2025–26 session, Date 1 of the exam was conducted on Thursday, 18 September 2025. Date 2 will be held on Thursday, 20 November 2025, and Date 3 is scheduled for Friday, 23 January 2026.
To prepare well for this exam, solving ISSO Social Studies Sample Papers is very helpful. These sample papers make students familiar with the question pattern, improve time management, and boost confidence for the final exam. Check this article to download the SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Sample Papers 2025-26 PDF.
SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Sample Papers 2025-26 PDF
Students preparing for the SOF ISSO Olympiad can boost their practice with these sample papers. These PDFs help you understand the exam pattern and improve your Social Studies preparation for 2025–26.
|
Grades
|
Download PDF
|
Class 3
|
Class 4
|
Class 5
|
Class 6
|
Class 7
|
Class 8
|
Class 9
|
Class 10
How to Solve SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Sample Papers 2025-26?
Students can check the following details to know how to solve the SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Sample Papers 2025-26:
-
Read the instructions carefully: Before starting, understand the marking scheme and question pattern.
-
Solve one section at a time: Do not rush. Finish History, Geography, Civics, or Economics one by one.
-
Use a timer: Set a fixed time to improve your speed and complete the paper like a real exam.
-
Focus on accuracy: Try to answer correctly rather than guessing too much.
-
Revise your basics: If a question feels difficult, revise that chapter from your textbook.
-
Mark hard questions: If you get stuck, skip the question and come back later.
-
Check your answers: After finishing, compare your answers with the solution key if available.
-
Find your weak areas: Note down the topics where you made mistakes and revise them again.
-
Practice regularly: Solve at least 2–3 sample papers every week for better preparation.
Preparation Tips for SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies 2025-26
Check the following preparation tips for the SOF ISSO Olympiad Exam 2025-26:
-
Understand the Syllabus Thoroughly: Begin by reviewing the complete ISSO syllabus to know the topics covered from History, Geography, Civics, and Economics. This helps create a focused study plan.
-
Study from Reliable Sources: Use NCERT textbooks and recommended reference books to build strong conceptual understanding, as Olympiad questions are often application-based.
-
Practice Previous Year Papers: Solving past ISSO papers and sample papers improves familiarity with the exam pattern and question difficulty level.
-
Develop Effective Time-Management Skills: Practice completing sample papers within the allotted time to enhance speed and accuracy during the actual exam.
-
Revise Regularly: Schedule weekly or bi-weekly revisions to ensure long-term retention of important concepts, maps, and facts.
-
Identify and Improve Weak Areas: Analyse performance after each mock test to identify topics requiring extra attention and additional practice.
-
Make Notes for Quick Revision: Maintain concise notes, especially for dates, events, definitions, and map-related information to revise quickly before the exam.
-
Stay Updated with Current Events: Read newspapers or relevant news summaries to stay aware of national and global developments that may be included in the Social Awareness section.
-
Attempt Mock Tests Consistently: Regular mock tests help assess preparedness and boost confidence for the final examination.
-
Maintain a Positive and Disciplined Study Routine: Follow a consistent study schedule, stay focused, and maintain a calm mindset throughout your preparation journey.
Solving SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies sample papers is an essential step toward confident and well-structured exam preparation. With consistent practice, timely revision, and a clear understanding of concepts, students can significantly improve their performance. A disciplined approach ensures better accuracy, stronger knowledge, and higher scores in the ISSO exam.
Also check:
SOF Olympiad Exam Dates 2025-2026
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation