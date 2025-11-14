SOF ISSO Olympiad Sample Papers 2025-2026: SOF International Social Studies Olympiad Sample Papers (All Grades)

SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Sample Papers 2025-26: The SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Exam 2025–26 is an important competition for students who want to test their knowledge of History, Geography, Civics, and Social Awareness. For the 2025–26 session, Date 1 of the exam was conducted on Thursday, 18 September 2025. Date 2 will be held on Thursday, 20 November 2025, and Date 3 is scheduled for Friday, 23 January 2026.

To prepare well for this exam, solving ISSO Social Studies Sample Papers is very helpful. These sample papers make students familiar with the question pattern, improve time management, and boost confidence for the final exam. Check this article to download the SOF ISSO Olympiad Social Studies Sample Papers 2025-26 PDF.