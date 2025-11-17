ICSO Olympiad 2025-2026: Download SOF International Computer Science Olympiad Sample Papers PDF (Class 1-10)

SOF ICSO sample papers 2025–26 PDF download: The olympiad which is known as Science Olympiad Foundation International Computer Science Olympiad tests students of class 1-10 of their computer skills and information technology. It’s an annual competition which has been designated for three dates, among which is decided by schools. Two exams for this year have already been conducted and are scheduled for January 22, 2026. Students from class 1 to 10th can use sample papers to practice for the exam and test their progress.
Students can access the direct PDF link for International Computer Science Olympiad sample paper Class 1–10 from this article. Solving sample papers will help students of all ages till class 10th to get an idea of what questions are asked, and how it is framed. It will help students figure out how to manage time, assess their progress and marking scheme for the competitive exam.
SOF ICSO sample papers 2025–26 PDF Download: Class 1-10
Here you can find the links for ICSO sample paper PDFs for the upcoming exam. Check PDFs as per your class level. For students at an early stage parents can access the pdf for SOF ICSO Level 1 sample papers 2025 from the table below:
To practice for ICSO Olympiad 2025 sample paper for beginners, you can check out the links provided here. Check for your class and start practicing. These sample papers are helpful for both beginners and advanced.
How appearing for SOF- ICSO Olympiad Helps Students?
By appearing for SOF - ICSO students can build skills and knowledge around computer science and information technology from an early age. This will boost their confidence, problem solving skills and foremost this can be like an assessment for their knowledge.
Appearing for Olympiads gives young students a platform to show their skills and knowledge.
If not for winning the competition, the main goal is to increase computer literacy among kids from an early age so that they can stay updated with the real world technological developments.
Participating in the ICSO enables students to be future ready and more importantly they can compete with different level candidates, from school, city, zonal to international level.
