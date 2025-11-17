ICSO Olympiad 2025-2026: Download SOF International Computer Science Olympiad Sample Papers PDF (Class 1-10)

SOF ICSO sample papers 2025–26 PDF download: The olympiad which is known as Science Olympiad Foundation International Computer Science Olympiad tests students of class 1-10 of their computer skills and information technology. It’s an annual competition which has been designated for three dates, among which is decided by schools. Two exams for this year have already been conducted and are scheduled for January 22, 2026. Students from class 1 to 10th can use sample papers to practice for the exam and test their progress.

Students can access the direct PDF link for International Computer Science Olympiad sample paper Class 1–10 from this article. Solving sample papers will help students of all ages till class 10th to get an idea of what questions are asked, and how it is framed. It will help students figure out how to manage time, assess their progress and marking scheme for the competitive exam.