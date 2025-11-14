SOF IMO Syllabus for Class 1 to 12, Check Level 1 & 2 SOF IMO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

SOF IMO Syllabus and Exam Pattern: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the SOF IMO Syllabus and Exam Pattern on its official website. The International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), is a prestigious competition designed to nurture mathematical talent among students from Classes 1 to 12. The exam helps students strengthen their conceptual understanding and prepares them for higher-level competitive exams. Whether you’re a student, parent, or teacher, understanding the SOF IMO syllabus and exam pattern is the first step toward effective preparation. In this article, we’ll cover the class-wise syllabus, exam structure, and important details in simple language.
What is SOF IMO Exam?
The SOF IMO exam is the Science Olympiad Foundation's International Mathematics Olympiad. It's an annual competitive exam aimed at identifying and encouraging mathematical talent among school students. Students from Classes 1 to 12 across various schools affiliated with the SOF network can participate in the exam. The IMO is generally conducted in two levels (Level 1 and Level 2), with Level 2 being for top performers from the first round.
SOF IMO Level 1 Exam
-
Conducted for all classes (1 to 12).
-
Open to all students.
-
Questions are based on the school curriculum (CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards).
-
Top-performing students qualify for Level 2 (from Classes 3 to 12).
SOF IMO Level 2 Exam
-
Conducted for Class 3 to Class 12 students only.
-
It’s more analytical and conceptual than Level 1.
-
Tests deeper understanding and application of mathematical concepts.
SOF IMO Syllabus 2025-26
The SOF IMO Syllabus for 2025-26 covers the core mathematics curriculum for each grade, helping students solidify their classroom learning. It also features crucial sections on Logical Reasoning and an Achievers Section to test higher-order thinking and advanced problem-solving skills.
SOF IMO Class 1 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Patterns, Odd One Out, Measuring Units, Geometrical Shapes, Spatial Understanding, Grouping of Figures, Analogy, Ranking Test, Problems based on Figures.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Numerals, Number Names, Number Sense (2-digit numbers), Addition, Subtraction, Lengths, Weights and Comparisons, Time, Money, Geometrical Shapes and Solids.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 2 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Patterns, Odd One Out, Measuring Units, Geometrical Shapes, Analogy, Ranking Test, Grouping of Figures, Embedded Figures, Coding-Decoding.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Numerals, Number Names, Number Sense (3-digit numbers), Computation Operations, Length, Weight, Capacity, Time, Temperature, Money, Lines, Shapes and Solids, Pictographs, Patterns.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 3 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Patterns, Analogy and Classification, Alphabet Test, Coding-Decoding, Ranking Test, Grouping of Figures and Figure Matrix, Mirror Images, Geometrical Shapes, Embedded Figures, Possible Combinations, Clock and Calendar.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Numerals, Number Names, Number Sense (4-digit numbers), Computation Operations, Fractions, Length, Weight, Capacity, Temperature, Time, Money, Geometry, Data Handling.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 4 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Patterns, Alphabet Test, Coding-Decoding, Ranking Test, Mirror Images, Geometrical Shapes and Solids, Embedded Figures, Direction Sense Test, Possible Combinations, Analogy and Classification, Clock and Calendar.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Numerals, Number Names, Number Sense (more than 4-digit numbers), Computation Operations, Fractions, Length, Weight, Capacity, Time, Money, Geometry, Perimeter of Various Shapes, Symmetry, Conversions, Data Handling.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 5 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Patterns, Analogy, Classification, Geometrical Shapes, Mirror and Water Images, Direction Sense Test, Ranking Test, Alphabet Test, Logical Sequence of Words, Puzzle Test, Coding-Decoding, Clock and Calendar.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Numerals, Number Names, Number Sense (7 and 8 digit numbers), Computation Operations, Fractions and Decimals, Measurement of Length, Weight, Capacity, Time, Temperature and Money, Conversions, Angles, Perimeter of Various Shapes & Area of Rectangle and Square, Symmetry, Data Handling.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 6 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Patterns in Mathematics, Lines and Angles, Number Play, Data Handling and Presentation, Prime Time, Perimeter and Area, Fractions, Playing with Constructions, Symmetry, The Other Side of Zero.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 7 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Integers, Fractions and Decimals, Exponents and Powers, Algebraic Expressions, Simple Equations, Lines and Angles, Comparing Quantities, The Triangle and its Properties, Symmetry, Rational Numbers, Perimeter and Area, Data Handling, Visualising Solid Shapes.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 8 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Rational Numbers, Squares and Square Roots, Cubes and Cube Roots, Exponents and Powers, Comparing Quantities, Algebraic Expressions, Linear Equations in One Variable, Understanding Quadrilaterals, Mensuration, Data Handling, Direct and Inverse Proportions, Factorisation, Introduction to Graphs.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 9 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Number Systems, Polynomials, Coordinate Geometry, Linear Equations in Two Variables, Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry, Lines and Angles, Triangles, Quadrilaterals, Circles, Heron’s Formula, Surface Areas and Volumes, Statistics.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 10 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Real Numbers, Polynomials, Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, Quadratic Equations, Arithmetic Progressions, Triangles, Coordinate Geometry, Introduction to Trigonometry, Some Applications of Trigonometry, Circles, Areas Related to Circles, Surface Areas and Volumes, Statistics, Probability.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): Syllabus as per Section–2.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Higher Order Thinking Questions - Syllabus as per Section–2.
SOF IMO Class 11 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Sets, Relations and Functions, Logarithms, Complex Numbers, Linear Inequalities, Sequences and Series, Trigonometry, Straight Lines, Conic Sections, Permutations and Combinations, Binomial Theorem, Statistics, Limits and Derivatives, Probability, Introduction to 3-D Geometry.
-
Section- 2 (Applied Mathematics): Numbers, Quantification, Numerical Applications, Sets, Relations and Functions, Sequences and Series, Permutations and Combinations, Mathematical Reasoning, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Probability, Descriptive Statistics, Basics of Financial Mathematics, Straight Lines, Circles, Parabolas.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): The syllabus of this section will be based on the syllabus of Quantitative Aptitude.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Sets, Relations and Functions, Sequences and Series, Permutations and Combinations, Limits and Derivatives, Straight Lines, Circles, Parabola, Probability.
SOF IMO Class 12 Syllabus
-
Section- 1 (Logical Reasoning): Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning.
-
Section- 2 (Mathematical Reasoning): Relations and Functions, Inverse Trigonometric Functions, Matrices and Determinants, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Integrals, Application of Integrals, Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Three-Dimensional Geometry, Probability, Linear Programming.
-
Section- 2 (Applied Mathematics): Numbers, Quantification, Numerical Applications, Solutions of Simultaneous Linear Equations, Matrices, Determinants, Application of Derivatives, Integration, Application of Integrations, Differential Equations, Probability, Inferential Statistics, Index numbers, Time-based data, Financial Mathematics, Linear Programming.
-
Section- 3 (Everyday Mathematics): The syllabus of this section will be based on the syllabus of Quantitative Aptitude.
-
Section- 4 (Achievers Section): Matrices, Determinants, Application of Derivatives, Integration, Application of Integrations, Differential Equations, Linear Programming, Probability.
SOF IMO Exam Pattern 2025-26
The SOF IMO Exam Pattern for 2025-26 typically consists of an objective-type test with four sections: Logical Reasoning, Mathematical Reasoning, Everyday Mathematics, and the Achievers Section. The total number of questions, marking scheme, and weightage of each section vary slightly depending on the student's class, but the format primarily tests mathematical ability and higher-order thinking skills.
SOF IMO Class 1 to 12 Level 1 Exam Pattern
|
Class
|
Section
|
No. Of Questions
|
Marks/Question
|
Total Marks
|
1st to 4th
|
Section – 1: Logical Reasoning
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
Section – 2: Mathematical Reasoning
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
Section – 3: Everyday Mathematics
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
Section – 4: Achievers Section
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
Grand Total
|
35
|
40
|
5th to 10th
|
Section – 1: Logical Reasoning
|
15
|
1
|
15
|
Section – 2: Mathematical Reasoning
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
Section – 3: Everyday Mathematics
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
Section – 4: Achievers Section
|
5
|
3
|
15
|
Grand Total
|
50
|
60
|
11th & 12th
|
Section – 1: Logical Reasoning
|
15
|
1
|
15
|
Section – 2: Mathematical Reasoning /Applied Mathematics
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
Section – 3: Everyday Mathematics
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
Section – 4: Achievers Section
|
5
|
3
|
15
|
Grand Total
|
50
|
60
SOF IMO Class 1 to 12 Level 2 Exam Pattern
|
Class
|
Section
|
No. Of Questions
|
Marks Per Question
|
Total Marks
|
3rd & 4th
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
1
|
30
|
Achievers Section
|
5
|
2
|
10
|
Grand Total
|
35
|
40
|
5th to 10th
|
Mathematics
|
45
|
1
|
45
|
Achievers Section
|
5
|
3
|
15
|
Grand Total
|
50
|
60
|
11th & 12th
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
1
|
25
|
Mathematical Reasoning / Applied Mathematics
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
Achievers Section
|
5
|
3
|
15
|
Grand Total
|
50
|
60
-
Questions of level-I Olympiad exams will be 60% from the current class syllabus and 40% from the previous class syllabus, e.g. Class-7 IMO exam will have 60% questions from Class-7 syllabus and 40% questions from the Class-6 syllabus.
-
Questions of the level-II Olympiad exams will be from the current class syllabus only.
-
Questions in the ‘Achievers Section’ will be from the current class syllabus only.
