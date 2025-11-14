SOF IMO Syllabus for Class 1 to 12, Check Level 1 & 2 SOF IMO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

SOF IMO Syllabus and Exam Pattern: The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the SOF IMO Syllabus and Exam Pattern on its official website. The International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), is a prestigious competition designed to nurture mathematical talent among students from Classes 1 to 12. The exam helps students strengthen their conceptual understanding and prepares them for higher-level competitive exams. Whether you’re a student, parent, or teacher, understanding the SOF IMO syllabus and exam pattern is the first step toward effective preparation. In this article, we’ll cover the class-wise syllabus, exam structure, and important details in simple language.

What is SOF IMO Exam?

The SOF IMO exam is the Science Olympiad Foundation's International Mathematics Olympiad. It's an annual competitive exam aimed at identifying and encouraging mathematical talent among school students. Students from Classes 1 to 12 across various schools affiliated with the SOF network can participate in the exam. The IMO is generally conducted in two levels (Level 1 and Level 2), with Level 2 being for top performers from the first round.