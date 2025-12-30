Do you want to be in top of observant with a smart IQ level? Worldwide, only a smart person with 70% are usually solves all types of puzzles. In today’s article, the puzzle you are all going to solve is also one of them.
So, are you ready to solve and want to come in 1% who can only solve these types of puzzles?
Then, try to finish this puzzle challenge within 9 Seconds!
Try This: If You Possess 140+IQ Level With Hawk Eye Vision, Then Find The Hidden Deer in this Forest Optical Illusions
Spot a Hidden Cat Among these Bunnies Within 9 Seconds
How smart are your observation skills? Have you ever tried to check these skills?
Do not worry, if not tried, then start from today only.
In the above image, you all can all see many bunnies. Some are playing, and randomly they are seeing and doing different activities.
But in all these, there is also one Cat, but he is hidden very cleverly among these bunnies.
However, Only 1% Can Spot a Hidden Cat Among these Bunnies Within 9 Seconds! Are You One of Them?
So, I think you all now know what the challenge is for you all and what you have to find out?
So, now what is waiting for?
Set the timer in the Clock and start the challenge!
3…2…1…start….
Yes, observe the image very sharply….
Look at every part of the image.
It can be hidden anywhere in the image.
Hurry Up Guys!
Time is moving ahead…
Yes…
Time Up…
So, how was the challenge?
Okay, you all have done a good job, and I hope many of you have also succeeded in finding the Cat Among these Bunnies Within 9 Seconds.
Try This: Test Your Observation Skill in this 9-Second Brain Teaser Challenge to Spot the Hidden Number 3!
Solution: Where is the Cat hidden among these Bunnies?
Congratulations! For those who have spotted.
Now, those who are not able to find the Cat among these Bunnies, they can see at the right-side of the image, near the big bunny, who is looking at the left side. Near that big bunny, Cat is hidden, and if still not found, look down in the image. It has been highlighted.
So, now everyone knows where the cat is hidden among these Bunnies, and by having this challenge, you all have enjoyed your free time.
If you have really enjoyed this Optical Illusion, do share it with your friends and for more puzzles and other GK articles, visit Jagran Josh!
Try This: Even 69% Failed to Spot the Hidden Famous Personality in this Spiral Pattern Optical Illusion Challenge!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation