SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers 2025-26; Download PDF

The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is an annual math competition for students in grades 1 through 12. It's run by SOF to test students' math and logic skills. This Olympiad's syllabus is designed to help young people find and develop their math talents early, getting them ready for future competition. As recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP), these Olympiads help students build skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and overall mental sharpness.

Here, you'll find everything you need to know about the SOF IMO, including exam dates, common questions, prizes, and how to participate. Our goal is to inspire students to show off their skills and improve their math knowledge so they can succeed in school and in their careers.