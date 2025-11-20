ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
Focus
Quick Links

SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers 2025-26; Download PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Nov 20, 2025, 16:47 IST

Elevate your mathematical prowess with the official SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers for the 2025-26 cycle. Designed for aspiring scholars in Classes 1 through 12, these essential PDFs unlock a deep understanding of the competitive exam structure, allowing you to fine-tune your preparation, develop advanced problem-solving techniques, and secure your competitive edge.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers 2025-26; Download PDF
SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers 2025-26; Download PDF

The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is an annual math competition for students in grades 1 through 12. It's run by SOF to test students' math and logic skills. This Olympiad's syllabus is designed to help young people find and develop their math talents early, getting them ready for future competition. As recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP), these Olympiads help students build skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and overall mental sharpness.

Here, you'll find everything you need to know about the SOF IMO, including exam dates, common questions, prizes, and how to participate. Our goal is to inspire students to show off their skills and improve their math knowledge so they can succeed in school and in their careers.

SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Exam 2025-26 Overview:

Know important details about the SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) exam.

Exam Organizing Body

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)

Eligibility

Students from classes 1 - 12, enrolled in a school recognized by SOF are eligible for IMO

Exam Level

Intermediate

Application Process

Via Respective School Authorities

Exam Dates

Level 1 Exam Date 1: 12th November 2025
Level 1 Exam Date 2: 28th November 2025
Level 1 Exam Date 3: 12th December 2025

Exam Mode

Offline

Fee of registration

₹ 125

Frequency of Conduct

Once a year

Objective

To identify & foster passion for Mathematics

Languages

English

Duration

1 hour

SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers 2025-26 PDF

Students preparing for the SOF IMO Olympiad can boost their practice with these sample papers. These PDFs help you understand the exam pattern and improve your preparation for 2025–26.

Grades

Download PDF

Class 1

Download PDF

Class 2

Download PDF

Class 3

Download PDF

Class 4

Download PDF

Class 5

Download PDF

Class 6

Download PDF

Class 7

Download PDF

Class 8

Download PDF

Class 9

Download PDF

Class 10

Download PDF

Class 11

Download PDF

Class 12

Download PDF

How To Prepare for the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO):

The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is a competitive exam that tests students' knowledge and problem-solving skills in the field of mathematics. To excel in this exam, one must prepare thoroughly and strategically.

  • Know the Basics: Familiarize yourself with the official exam pattern and syllabus. This tells you exactly what topics will be covered.

  • Practice, Practice, Practice: Solve practice tests and previous years' question papers. This helps you understand the exam style, the kinds of questions asked, and significantly boosts your problem-solving speed and skill.

  • Master the Fundamentals: Build a strong foundation in core math concepts and logical reasoning through consistent study and regular practice.

  • Use the Right Tools: Use SOF IMO Olympiad preparation books, trusted online resources, and video tutorials to learn new things and keep your knowledge fresh and competitive.

The official SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers for the 2025-26 cycle are the single most valuable tool for every student aiming to succeed. Since the competition focuses on identifying and fostering talent beyond the regular school curriculum, these PDFs are essential for understanding the specific competitive exam pattern, question style, and logical rigor expected. By consistently practicing these sample papers under the 1-hour time limit, students can significantly improve their problem-solving speed and critical thinking skills, ensuring they build the confidence necessary to excel in this prestigious math challenge.

Also Check: 

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News