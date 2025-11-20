SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers 2025-26; Download PDF

The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is an annual math competition for students in grades 1 through 12. It's run by SOF to test students' math and logic skills. This Olympiad's syllabus is designed to help young people find and develop their math talents early, getting them ready for future competition. As recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP), these Olympiads help students build skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and overall mental sharpness.
Here, you'll find everything you need to know about the SOF IMO, including exam dates, common questions, prizes, and how to participate. Our goal is to inspire students to show off their skills and improve their math knowledge so they can succeed in school and in their careers.
SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Exam 2025-26 Overview:
Know important details about the SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) exam.
|
Exam Organizing Body
|
Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF)
|
Eligibility
|
Students from classes 1 - 12, enrolled in a school recognized by SOF are eligible for IMO
|
Exam Level
|
Intermediate
|
Application Process
|
Via Respective School Authorities
|
Exam Dates
|
Level 1 Exam Date 1: 12th November 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Fee of registration
|
₹ 125
|
Frequency of Conduct
|
Once a year
|
Objective
|
To identify & foster passion for Mathematics
|
Languages
|
English
|
Duration
|
1 hour
SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers 2025-26 PDF
Students preparing for the SOF IMO Olympiad can boost their practice with these sample papers. These PDFs help you understand the exam pattern and improve your preparation for 2025–26.
|
Grades
|
Download PDF
|
Class 1
|
Class 2
|
Class 3
|
Class 4
|
Class 5
|
Class 6
|
Class 7
|
Class 8
|
Class 9
|
Class 10
|
Class 11
|
Class 12
How To Prepare for the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO):
The SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is a competitive exam that tests students' knowledge and problem-solving skills in the field of mathematics. To excel in this exam, one must prepare thoroughly and strategically.
-
Know the Basics: Familiarize yourself with the official exam pattern and syllabus. This tells you exactly what topics will be covered.
-
Practice, Practice, Practice: Solve practice tests and previous years' question papers. This helps you understand the exam style, the kinds of questions asked, and significantly boosts your problem-solving speed and skill.
-
Master the Fundamentals: Build a strong foundation in core math concepts and logical reasoning through consistent study and regular practice.
-
Use the Right Tools: Use SOF IMO Olympiad preparation books, trusted online resources, and video tutorials to learn new things and keep your knowledge fresh and competitive.
The official SOF International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Sample Papers for the 2025-26 cycle are the single most valuable tool for every student aiming to succeed. Since the competition focuses on identifying and fostering talent beyond the regular school curriculum, these PDFs are essential for understanding the specific competitive exam pattern, question style, and logical rigor expected. By consistently practicing these sample papers under the 1-hour time limit, students can significantly improve their problem-solving speed and critical thinking skills, ensuring they build the confidence necessary to excel in this prestigious math challenge.
