MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Coming Recruitment Notification Dates, Eligibility and More

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) in December 2025. The calendar contains the list of tentative schedules for multiple examinations that the Board will conduct from February to October 2026. These exams include recruitment for technical and non-technical posts, entrance tests for agriculture and nursing, and eligibility tests for teaching posts. The dates are tentative and may change based on administrative decisions.

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Notice

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has published the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 with probable number of vacancies, tentative exam dates, and tentative result dates on its official website. This calendar will help the candidates in their preparation journey.