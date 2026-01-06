MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Coming Recruitment Notification Dates, Eligibility and More

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
By Upasna Choudhary
Jan 6, 2026, 11:07 IST

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has officially released the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 on its official website esb.mp.gov.in. Those who are preparing for the various recruitments under MPESB can check the exam calendar on this page.

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) in December 2025. The calendar contains the list of tentative schedules for multiple examinations that the Board will conduct from February to October 2026. These exams include recruitment for technical and non-technical posts, entrance tests for agriculture and nursing, and eligibility tests for teaching posts. The dates are tentative and may change based on administrative decisions.

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Notice

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has published the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 with probable number of vacancies, tentative exam dates, and tentative result dates on its official website. This calendar will help the candidates in their preparation journey.

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026

Aspirants preparing for the various exams conducted by the MPESB can download the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 released by the Board in PDF format from the link provided below:

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026

Download Here

MPESB Exam Schedule 2026

Check the tentative schedule that has been provided in the official MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 below:

Sr. No.

Examination Name

Type of Exam

Estimated Posts

Tentative Exam Date / Month (2026)

Probable Result Month

1

Sub Inspector Recruitment Examination - 2025

Recruitment

500

From 16 January 2026

February 2026 (First Phase)

2

Group-02 Subgroup-03 Combined Recruitment Examination - 2025

Recruitment

454

From 23 January 2026

February 2026

3

Group-01 Subgroup-02

Recruitment

429

10 February 2026

March 2026

4

Training Officer (ITI) - Dept. of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment

Recruitment

888

18 February 2026

March 2026

5

Group-05 Staff Nurse Combined Recruitment Examination

Recruitment

100

February 2026

March 2026

6

Field Guard, Jail Police & Assistant Jail Superintendent Examination

Recruitment

1426

March 2026

April 2026 (First Stage)

7

Hospital Assistant Class-IV Recruitment Examination

Recruitment

1287

March 2026

April 2026

8

Group-02 Subgroup-04

Recruitment

500

April 2026

June 2026

9

Group-03 Sub-Engineer Examination

Recruitment

900

April 2026

June 2026

10

Animal Husbandry & Dairy Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET)

Entrance

-

May 2026

June 2026

11

ANM Training Selection Test

Entrance

-

May 2026

June 2026

12

Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) & GNMTST

Entrance

-

June 2026

July 2026

13

Post-Basic B.Sc. & M.Sc. Nursing Entrance Examination

Entrance

-

June 2026

July 2026

14

Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)

Entrance

-

June 2026

July 2026

15

Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test

Eligibility Test

-

July 2026

September 2026

16

Primary Teacher Eligibility Test

Eligibility Test

-

August 2026

October 2026

17

Group-02 Subgroup-02

Recruitment

131

September 2026

November 2026

18

Group-04 Combined Exam (Assistant Grade-3 & Equivalent Posts)

Recruitment

200

September 2026

November 2026

19

Group-01 Subgroup-01

Recruitment

-

October 2026

November 2026

20

Group-02 Subgroup-01

Recruitment

-

October 2026

November 2026

21

Police Constable Recruitment Examination

Recruitment

-

October 2026

December 2026 (First Stage)

How to Download MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

Candidates can download the MPESB exam calendar 2026 by following the steps below:

  • Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the Exam Schedule and another page will open containing the 2026 Exam Schedule.

  • Check for the exam that you are interested in and note the dates for reference.

  • Download and save the calendar for future reference.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

