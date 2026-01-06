MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Coming Recruitment Notification Dates, Eligibility and More

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) in December 2025. The calendar contains the list of tentative schedules for multiple examinations that the Board will conduct from February to October 2026. These exams include recruitment for technical and non-technical posts, entrance tests for agriculture and nursing, and eligibility tests for teaching posts. The dates are tentative and may change based on administrative decisions.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has published the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 with probable number of vacancies, tentative exam dates, and tentative result dates on its official website. This calendar will help the candidates in their preparation journey.
Aspirants preparing for the various exams conducted by the MPESB can download the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 released by the Board in PDF format from the link provided below:
|
MPESB Exam Schedule 2026
Check the tentative schedule that has been provided in the official MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 below:
|
Sr. No.
|
Examination Name
|
Type of Exam
|
Estimated Posts
|
Tentative Exam Date / Month (2026)
|
Probable Result Month
|
1
|
Sub Inspector Recruitment Examination - 2025
|
Recruitment
|
500
|
From 16 January 2026
|
February 2026 (First Phase)
|
2
|
Group-02 Subgroup-03 Combined Recruitment Examination - 2025
|
Recruitment
|
454
|
From 23 January 2026
|
February 2026
|
3
|
Group-01 Subgroup-02
|
Recruitment
|
429
|
10 February 2026
|
March 2026
|
4
|
Training Officer (ITI) - Dept. of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment
|
Recruitment
|
888
|
18 February 2026
|
March 2026
|
5
|
Group-05 Staff Nurse Combined Recruitment Examination
|
Recruitment
|
100
|
February 2026
|
March 2026
|
6
|
Field Guard, Jail Police & Assistant Jail Superintendent Examination
|
Recruitment
|
1426
|
March 2026
|
April 2026 (First Stage)
|
7
|
Hospital Assistant Class-IV Recruitment Examination
|
Recruitment
|
1287
|
March 2026
|
April 2026
|
8
|
Group-02 Subgroup-04
|
Recruitment
|
500
|
April 2026
|
June 2026
|
9
|
Group-03 Sub-Engineer Examination
|
Recruitment
|
900
|
April 2026
|
June 2026
|
10
|
Animal Husbandry & Dairy Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET)
|
Entrance
|
-
|
May 2026
|
June 2026
|
11
|
ANM Training Selection Test
|
Entrance
|
-
|
May 2026
|
June 2026
|
12
|
Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) & GNMTST
|
Entrance
|
-
|
June 2026
|
July 2026
|
13
|
Post-Basic B.Sc. & M.Sc. Nursing Entrance Examination
|
Entrance
|
-
|
June 2026
|
July 2026
|
14
|
Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)
|
Entrance
|
-
|
June 2026
|
July 2026
|
15
|
Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test
|
Eligibility Test
|
-
|
July 2026
|
September 2026
|
16
|
Primary Teacher Eligibility Test
|
Eligibility Test
|
-
|
August 2026
|
October 2026
|
17
|
Group-02 Subgroup-02
|
Recruitment
|
131
|
September 2026
|
November 2026
|
18
|
Group-04 Combined Exam (Assistant Grade-3 & Equivalent Posts)
|
Recruitment
|
200
|
September 2026
|
November 2026
|
19
|
Group-01 Subgroup-01
|
Recruitment
|
-
|
October 2026
|
November 2026
|
20
|
Group-02 Subgroup-01
|
Recruitment
|
-
|
October 2026
|
November 2026
|
21
|
Police Constable Recruitment Examination
|
Recruitment
|
-
|
October 2026
|
December 2026 (First Stage)
How to Download MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
Candidates can download the MPESB exam calendar 2026 by following the steps below:
-
Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the Exam Schedule and another page will open containing the 2026 Exam Schedule.
-
Check for the exam that you are interested in and note the dates for reference.
-
Download and save the calendar for future reference.
