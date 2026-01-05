GATE 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: IIT Guwahati To Release Engineering Exam Hall Ticket Soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Direct Link Here

GATE 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will be releasing the GATE 2026 admit card soon. As per the official notification, the release date for GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed and the revised dates will be announced by officials soon.

It must be noted that the GATE 2026 exams are scheduled to be held in February 2026. According to the important dates shared, the GATE 2026 exams will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The GATE 2026 exam hall ticket will include the candidate details, exam schedule, reporting time, exam centre details. Candidates must make sure they download the hard copy of the hall ticket before the last date.

GATE 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the hall ticket.

Steps to Download the GATE 2026 Admit Card

The GATE 2026 hall ticket link will be available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2026 admit card link

Step 3: Login with the Enrollment ID and Password

Step 4: The GATE admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GATE 2026 admit card for further reference

