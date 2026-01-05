Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

GATE 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: IIT Guwahati To Release Engineering Exam Hall Ticket Soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 5, 2026, 12:10 IST

The IIT Guwahati will be releasing the GATE 2026 Admit Card soon. Check direct link, download steps, and important instructions for your engineering exam hall ticket at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Stay updated with live notifications.


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GATE 2026 Admit Card LIVE
GATE 2026 Admit Card LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • GATE 2026 Admit Card Link to be available shortly at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • Login with the Enrollment ID and Password to download the GATE exam 2026 hall ticket
  • GATE 2026 to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026

GATE 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will be releasing the GATE 2026 admit card soon. As per the official notification, the release date for GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed and the revised dates will be announced by officials soon.

It must be noted that the GATE 2026 exams are scheduled to be held in February 2026. According to the important dates shared, the GATE 2026 exams will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The GATE 2026 exam hall ticket will include the candidate details, exam schedule, reporting time, exam centre details. Candidates must make sure they download the hard copy of the hall ticket before the last date.

GATE 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website  gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the hall ticket.

GATE 2026 Admit Card (Available Soon) - Click Here

Steps to Download the GATE 2026 Admit Card

The GATE 2026 hall ticket link will be available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2026 admit card link

Step 3: Login with the Enrollment ID and Password

Step 4: The GATE admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GATE 2026 admit card for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates


LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jan 5, 2026, 12:10 IST

    GATE 2026 Live Updates: When is GATE Admit Card Expected?

    As per an earlier notification, the GATE Admit card was to be issued on January 2, 2026. The latest update on the website however shows that the date to download the admit card has been postponed and the revised schedule will be notified soon. Candidates eagerly awaiting the release of the GATE hall tickets must keep visiting the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in for latest updates. 

  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:58 IST

    How to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card?

    The GATE 2026 admit card link will be made live on the official website soon. To download the hall ticket students can follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

    Step 2: Click on GOAPS portal

    Step 3: Enter the Enrollment ID and Password

    Step 4: The GATE admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:34 IST

    IIT Guwahati GATE Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Pattern

    Check the exam pattern for GATE 2026 exam below

    ParticularsDetails
    Mode of Examination Computer Based Test (CBT)
    Language of examination English
    Duration 3 Hours*
    Number of papers (Subjects) 30 test papers
    Sections General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subject(s)
    Type of Questions (a) Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)
    (b) Multiple Select Question (MSQ)
    (c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
    Testing of abilities (a) Recall
    (b) Comprehension
    (c) Application
    (d) Analysis & Synthesis
    Distribution of Marks in all Papers EXCEPT papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL General Aptitude: 15 marks
    Engineering Mathematics**: 13 marks
    Subject Questions: 72 marks
    Total: 100 marks
    (**XE includes Engineering Mathematics section XE-A of 15 marks)
    Distribution of Marks in papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GE, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH, and XL General Aptitude: 15 marks
    Subject Questions: 85 marks
    Total: 100 marks
    Marking Scheme Questions carry either 1 mark or 2 marks
    Negative Marking For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking.
    For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
    For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
    There is no negative marking for wrong answer(s) to MSQ or NAT questions.
    There is no partial marking in MSQ
  • Jan 5, 2026, 11:08 IST

    GATE 2026 Admit Card: Check the Exam Schedule Below

    The subject-wise schedule for GATE 2026 examination is provided below.

    Day, DateTime (IST)Test Papers
    Saturday, February 07, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL
    2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH
    Sunday, February 08, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CS-1, ST
    2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) CS-2, EY, NM, PE
    Saturday, February 14, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) CE-1, EE, PI
    2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) BM, CE-2, ME, MT
    Sunday, February 15, 2026 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) EC
    2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AR, DA
  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:59 IST

    GATE 2026 Live Updates: Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

    The GATE 2026 hall ticket will be available for download anytime soon. When downloading the hall tickets, students must check for the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Exam schedule
    • Reporting time
    • Exam centre details
    • Candidate photograph and signature
    • Instructions for Candidates
  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:46 IST

    GATE 2026 Exam Hall Ticket Download: Steps to Follow

    When downloading the GATE admit card, candidates must follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website

    Step 2: Click on the GOAPS portal or click on the GATE admit card link

    Step 3: Login with the enrollment ID and password

    Step 4: The GATE admit card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:31 IST

    gate2026.iitg.ac.in Admit Card: Login Credentials Required to Download Hall Ticket

    The GATE 2026 hall ticket is available for download on the official website. When downloading the admit cards, candidates must visit the website and login with the following credentials

    • Enrollment ID
    • Password
  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:21 IST

    IIT Guwahati GATE Hall Ticket 2026: Official Website to Download Admit Card

    The GATE 2026 admit card link will be made available on the official website any time soon. The link to download the hall ticket will also be available on the officials GOAPS portal. The list of websites to download the GATE admit card is given below. 

    gate2026.iitg.ac.in

    goaps.iitg.ac.in/login

  • Jan 5, 2026, 10:15 IST

    GATE 2026 Admit Card: Release Date and Time

    The GATE 2026 admit card will be available for download on the GOAPS portal. To download the hall ticket, students must visit the official website and login using their Enrollment ID and Password. Get direct link here to download hall tickets. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News