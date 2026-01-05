UP Board Exam 2026: UMPSP Releases Pre-Board Exam Dates for Class 10th, 12th; Download Schedule Here

Key Points
- UPMSP 10th and 12th pre-board exams to be held from January 8 to 21, 2026
- All government aided, unaided and private schools must mandatory conduct the ppre-board exams
- Pre-board conducted to help students prepare themselves for the main exams in February-March 2026
UPMSP Pre-Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has issued the schedule for UPMSP 10th and 12th Pre-exam schedule 2026. As per reports, the UP 10th and 12th pre board examinations will be conducted from January 8 to 21, 2026. Students set to appear for their UPMSP 10th and 12th Board Exam 2026 must appear for their pre-board exams as per schedule.
The pre-board examinations are considered as a practice exam before the UP board Exam 2026 which is scheduled to be held in February-March 2026. The pre-boards will give candidates an idea of what to expect in the main exams, manage time during the exam and give an overall feel of appearing for the annual board exams especially for the class 10 students who are taking the exam for the first time.
All government-aided, unaided and private schools affiliated to UP board are required to conduct the pre-board exams. As per reports, the directive issued by the board states that the exams must be conducted under strict standardized conditions to stimulate the actual environment of the board exam, providing students with practice for time management and paper-solving strategy.
Authorities have also stated that the pre-board exam is not a formality but a critical diagnostic assessment helping students identify subject-specific strengths and weaknesses. Schools have also been asked to complete and upload the internal assessment marks and practical exams on the portal within the deadline.
Instructions for Conducting UP Board Pre-Board Exam 2026
- The Pre Board exams are scheduled to be conducted from January 8 to 21, 2026. As per reports, schools have been asked to ensure 100% student participation in the pre-board exams.
- The exams are to be conducted with the same discipline as the main board exams
- Thorough evaluation of answer sheets with detailed feedback sessions must be conducted where students are informed of their errors.
- No negligence will be tolerated in the conduct of the pre-board exams
UP board madhyamik and intermediate board exam 2026 will be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres in two shifts. Details of the exam will also be provided on the UP Board Exam 2026 hall ticket.
