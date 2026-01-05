UP Board Exam 2026: UMPSP Releases Pre-Board Exam Dates for Class 10th, 12th; Download Schedule Here

UPMSP Pre-Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has issued the schedule for UPMSP 10th and 12th Pre-exam schedule 2026. As per reports, the UP 10th and 12th pre board examinations will be conducted from January 8 to 21, 2026. Students set to appear for their UPMSP 10th and 12th Board Exam 2026 must appear for their pre-board exams as per schedule.

The pre-board examinations are considered as a practice exam before the UP board Exam 2026 which is scheduled to be held in February-March 2026. The pre-boards will give candidates an idea of what to expect in the main exams, manage time during the exam and give an overall feel of appearing for the annual board exams especially for the class 10 students who are taking the exam for the first time.

All government-aided, unaided and private schools affiliated to UP board are required to conduct the pre-board exams. As per reports, the directive issued by the board states that the exams must be conducted under strict standardized conditions to stimulate the actual environment of the board exam, providing students with practice for time management and paper-solving strategy.