NFL Playoff Picture Week 18: Who clinched, Wild Card Matchups, Final Standings

Week 18 concluded the NFL regular season and finalised every playoff position. Several division titles and wild card spots remained undecided until the final slate of games. The last available playoff berth was determined on the final play of Sunday night’s matchup.
The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed the final playoff spot after Baltimore missed a late field goal. That result confirmed the full postseason bracket. All division champions are now confirmed. Every playoff seed is set. The path to Super Bowl LX is officially defined.
The information below is based on official NFL standings and league records following the conclusion of the regular season.
AFC Playoff Picture After Week 18
The AFC race saw late drama and clear dominance at the top. Denver finished strong. Pittsburgh survived late.
AFC Division Winners
-
The Denver Broncos clinched the AFC West and the No.1 seed
-
The New England Patriots won the AFC East
-
The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed the AFC South
-
The Pittsburgh Steelers took the AFC North
The table below shows a quick look at how seeding and Home games matter. A bye can change everything.
|
Seed
|
Team
|
Record
|
Wild Card Result
|
1
|
Broncos
|
14–3
|
First round bye
|
2
|
Patriots
|
14–3
|
vs Chargers
|
3
|
Jaguars
|
13–4
|
vs Bills
|
4
|
Steelers
|
10–7
|
vs Texans
|
5
|
Texans
|
12–5
|
at Steelers
|
6
|
Bills
|
12–5
|
at Jaguars
|
7
|
Chargers
|
11–6
|
at Patriots
Source: National Football League official standings
NFC Playoff Picture After Week 18
The NFC playoff field was finalised by the end of Week 18. And, the Seattle Seahawks secured the top seed with the best conference record. Apart from this, the NFC South was decided by tiebreakers after all three contenders finished with the same record. Final seeding determined home advantage and wild-card matchups.
NFC Division Winners
-
The Seattle Seahawks won the NFC West and the No.1 seed
-
The Chicago Bears claimed the NFC North
-
The Philadelphia Eagles secured the NFC East
-
The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFC South
NFC Final Standings and Wild Card Games
The Final NFC Standings and wild-card games are mentioned in the table below:
|
Seed
|
Team
|
Record
|
Wild Card Result
|
1
|
Seahawks
|
14–3
|
First round bye
|
2
|
Bears
|
11–6
|
vs Packers
|
3
|
Eagles
|
11–6
|
vs 49ers
|
4
|
Panthers
|
8–9
|
vs Rams
|
5
|
Rams
|
12–5
|
at Panthers
|
6
|
49ers
|
12–5
|
at Eagles
|
7
|
Packers
|
9–7–1
|
at Bears
What are the Confirmed Wild Card Matchups?
The confirmed wild card matchups are given below:
-
Bills at Jaguars
-
Chargers at Patriots
-
Texans at Steelers
-
Rams at Panthers
-
Packers at Bears
-
49ers at Eagles
Byes: Broncos and Seahawks
What Happens Next?
Wild card weekend opens the postseason. Each game is single elimination. Higher seeds host. Winners advance to the divisional round. Regular-season records no longer matter, as only results do.
