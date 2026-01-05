NFL Playoff Picture Week 18: Who clinched, Wild Card Matchups, Final Standings

Week 18 concluded the NFL regular season and finalised every playoff position. Several division titles and wild card spots remained undecided until the final slate of games. The last available playoff berth was determined on the final play of Sunday night’s matchup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed the final playoff spot after Baltimore missed a late field goal. That result confirmed the full postseason bracket. All division champions are now confirmed. Every playoff seed is set. The path to Super Bowl LX is officially defined.

The information below is based on official NFL standings and league records following the conclusion of the regular season.

AFC Playoff Picture After Week 18

The AFC race saw late drama and clear dominance at the top. Denver finished strong. Pittsburgh survived late.

AFC Division Winners