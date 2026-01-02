HP TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NFL Week 18 Predictions, Schedule & Prime-Time Games, Check How to Watch!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Jan 2, 2026, 03:24 EDT

Discover what NFL Week 18 brings and learn about predictions, playoff scenarios, division races, and must-win games. Get the full schedule and prime-time matchups in one place.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NFL Week 18 Predictions and Schedule!
NFL Week 18 Predictions and Schedule!

NFL Week 18 is unlike any other week of the season, as everything comes down to this final stretch. All the division titles, playoff spots, and draft order are decided at once. Some teams play with full urgency, while others rest key players and look ahead to January. Do you know which games actually matter the most this weekend and which ones could surprise you?

As the regular season comes to an end, every matchup carries a different level of pressure and purpose. From tight division races to games with nothing on the line but pride, Week 18 brings chaos, clarity, and drama all at the same time. By Sunday night, the playoff picture will finally be complete, and every unanswered question will have an answer.

What are the Final Week 18 Predictions from NFL.com Editors?

As the regular season comes to an end, all the editors of NFL.com have made their picks for every Week 18 game. These include Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr. Their predictions combine film study, data, gut instinct, and plenty of strong opinions.

With the playoffs right around the corner, these final picks focus heavily on motivation, home-field advantage, and which teams still have something to play for. The table below gives a look at how the analysts have performed this season and how they see the biggest Week 18 games playing out.

Game

Ali Bhanpuri

Brooke Cersosimo

Dan Parr

Gennaro Filice

Tom Blair

Consensus Pick

Panthers at Buccaneers

Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Seahawks at 49ers

49ers

49ers

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks

Titans at Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Jaguars

Colts at Texans

Texans

Texans

Texans

Texans

Texans

Texans

Browns at Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Bengals

Packers at Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Vikings

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Cowboys

Saints at Falcons

Falcons

Falcons

Falcons

Saints

Saints

Falcons

Lions at Bears

Bears

Lions

Bears

Bears

Bears

Bears

Jets at Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Bills

Dolphins at Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Patriots

Commanders at Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Eagles

Chargers at Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Broncos

Chiefs at Raiders

Chiefs

Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Chiefs

Cardinals at Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Rams

Ravens at Steelers

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Ravens

Saturday Games (January 4)

Saturday’s doubleheader sets the tone for the weekend, featuring a division title game and a clash for the NFC’s top seed. Both games are nationally televised and carry real postseason consequences.

These matchups are particularly compelling because neither allows teams to ease into Week 18, as the stakes demand full effort.

Matchup

Time (PT)

Network

Prediction

Panthers (8–8) at Buccaneers (7–9)

1:30 PM

ABC / ESPN

Panthers 24, Buccaneers 21

Seahawks (13–3) at 49ers (12–4)

5:00 PM

ABC / ESPN

49ers 28, Seahawks 27

Key takeaways:

  • Carolina clinches the NFC South with a late field goal.

  • San Francisco claims the NFC No. 1 seed in a physical, one-point win.

Also Read: NFL Week 17 Games: Check Schedule, Picks, Odds & Playoff Picture!

Sunday Early Games (10:00 AM PT)

Sunday’s early window is packed with games that range from playoff positioning to pride and evaluation for next season. Motivation varies heavily here, which plays a major role in Farmer’s predictions. Several contenders face teams already looking toward the draft, creating potential mismatches on paper.

Matchup

Prediction

Packers at Vikings

Vikings 21, Packers 16

Colts at Texans

Texans 24, Colts 10

Titans at Jaguars

Jaguars 31, Titans 17

Saints at Falcons

Falcons 24, Saints 20

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys 28, Giants 24

Browns at Bengals

Bengals 23, Browns 13

Notable trends:

  • Jacksonville stays hot entering the playoffs.

  • Minnesota benefits from Green Bay prioritising health.

  • Cincinnati’s defence proves decisive at home.

Sunday Afternoon Games (1:25 PM PT)

The late-afternoon games on Sunday include several teams that have already made the playoffs. Some of them may rest their star players to stay healthy, while others want to finish the regular season strong after recent struggles. A few of these matchups are expected to be one-sided, with clear favourites likely to win by a large margin.

Matchup

Network

Prediction

Cardinals at Rams

FOX

Rams 38, Cardinals 13

Chargers at Broncos

CBS

Broncos 27, Chargers 18

Lions at Bears

FOX

Bears 28, Lions 23

Jets at Bills

CBS

Bills 31, Jets 10

Chiefs at Raiders

CBS

Chiefs 17, Raiders 9

Dolphins at Patriots

FOX

Patriots 35, Dolphins 12

Commanders at Eagles

CBS

Eagles 26, Commanders 20

What stands out:

  • The Rams and Patriots deliver statement wins.

  • Buffalo takes care of business with playoff seeding in mind.

  • Chicago rebounds after a tough loss with a divisional victory.

Who Will Win the AFC North on Sunday Night Football?

If you are not aware of the ending of Week 18, no need to worry, as it will be with one of the NFL’s biggest rivalries taking centre stage. You will get to experience a neck-to-neck competition between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of this will take place for the AFC North title on the line, making this the most important game of the weekend.

Rivalry games between these two teams are almost always close, especially in Pittsburgh. Even though Baltimore is coming in with strong momentum. The matchup and predictions are given below:

Matchup

Time (PT)

Network

Prediction

Ravens (8–8) at Steelers (9–7)

5:20 PM

NBC / Peacock

Steelers 23, Ravens 20

Why it matters:

  • Pittsburgh wins the division.

  • AFC playoff seeding is finalised.

  • A rivalry game delivers the final word of the regular season.

NFL Week 18 Prime-Time Games 

Week 18’s national broadcasts focus on games with real stakes. The league limits prime-time slots to matchups that directly impact playoff races. If you want to have a quick reference as a viewer to plan the weekend, here is how to watch:

  • Saturday (ABC / ESPN):

    • Panthers vs Buccaneers

    • Seahawks vs 49ers

  • Sunday Night Football (NBC / Peacock):

    • Ravens vs Steelers

  • FOX: NFC-heavy slate

  • CBS: AFC-heavy slate

  • NFL+: Streaming access for select games

You may also like to read: NFL 2026 Pro Bowl Games: See Full List of Chargers, Steelers & Chiefs Stars!

To conclude, Week 18 is unpredictable by nature, but it also delivers clarity. By Sunday night, division champions will be crowned, playoff brackets finalised, and draft positioning locked in.

Apart from this, the 49ers and Patriots are entering the postseason as No. 1 seeds. Even the Steelers are surviving the AFC North. Several contenders are regaining momentum just in time.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags