NFL Week 18 Predictions, Schedule & Prime-Time Games, Check How to Watch!

NFL Week 18 is unlike any other week of the season, as everything comes down to this final stretch. All the division titles, playoff spots, and draft order are decided at once. Some teams play with full urgency, while others rest key players and look ahead to January. Do you know which games actually matter the most this weekend and which ones could surprise you? 🚨 WEEK 18 SCHEDULE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/c4kM67GCmR — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025 As the regular season comes to an end, every matchup carries a different level of pressure and purpose. From tight division races to games with nothing on the line but pride, Week 18 brings chaos, clarity, and drama all at the same time. By Sunday night, the playoff picture will finally be complete, and every unanswered question will have an answer. What are the Final Week 18 Predictions from NFL.com Editors?

As the regular season comes to an end, all the editors of NFL.com have made their picks for every Week 18 game. These include Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Gennaro Filice, and Dan Parr. Their predictions combine film study, data, gut instinct, and plenty of strong opinions. With the playoffs right around the corner, these final picks focus heavily on motivation, home-field advantage, and which teams still have something to play for. The table below gives a look at how the analysts have performed this season and how they see the biggest Week 18 games playing out. .@bakermayfield delivered a 5 TD game against the Panthers last season 🔥



Game Ali Bhanpuri Brooke Cersosimo Dan Parr Gennaro Filice Tom Blair Consensus Pick Panthers at Buccaneers Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Seahawks at 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Titans at Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Colts at Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Browns at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Packers at Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Cowboys at Giants Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Saints at Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Saints Saints Falcons Lions at Bears Bears Lions Bears Bears Bears Bears Jets at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Dolphins at Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Commanders at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Chargers at Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Chiefs at Raiders Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Cardinals at Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Ravens at Steelers Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Saturday Games (January 4) Saturday’s doubleheader sets the tone for the weekend, featuring a division title game and a clash for the NFC’s top seed. Both games are nationally televised and carry real postseason consequences. These matchups are particularly compelling because neither allows teams to ease into Week 18, as the stakes demand full effort. Matchup Time (PT) Network Prediction Panthers (8–8) at Buccaneers (7–9) 1:30 PM ABC / ESPN Panthers 24, Buccaneers 21 Seahawks (13–3) at 49ers (12–4) 5:00 PM ABC / ESPN 49ers 28, Seahawks 27 Key takeaways: Carolina clinches the NFC South with a late field goal.

Sunday Early Games (10:00 AM PT)

Sunday’s early window is packed with games that range from playoff positioning to pride and evaluation for next season. Motivation varies heavily here, which plays a major role in Farmer’s predictions. Several contenders face teams already looking toward the draft, creating potential mismatches on paper. Matchup Prediction Packers at Vikings Vikings 21, Packers 16 Colts at Texans Texans 24, Colts 10 Titans at Jaguars Jaguars 31, Titans 17 Saints at Falcons Falcons 24, Saints 20 Cowboys at Giants Cowboys 28, Giants 24 Browns at Bengals Bengals 23, Browns 13 Notable trends: Jacksonville stays hot entering the playoffs.

Minnesota benefits from Green Bay prioritising health.

Cincinnati’s defence proves decisive at home. Sunday Afternoon Games (1:25 PM PT)

The late-afternoon games on Sunday include several teams that have already made the playoffs. Some of them may rest their star players to stay healthy, while others want to finish the regular season strong after recent struggles. A few of these matchups are expected to be one-sided, with clear favourites likely to win by a large margin. Matchup Network Prediction Cardinals at Rams FOX Rams 38, Cardinals 13 Chargers at Broncos CBS Broncos 27, Chargers 18 Lions at Bears FOX Bears 28, Lions 23 Jets at Bills CBS Bills 31, Jets 10 Chiefs at Raiders CBS Chiefs 17, Raiders 9 Dolphins at Patriots FOX Patriots 35, Dolphins 12 Commanders at Eagles CBS Eagles 26, Commanders 20 What stands out: The Rams and Patriots deliver statement wins.

Buffalo takes care of business with playoff seeding in mind.

Chicago rebounds after a tough loss with a divisional victory.

Who Will Win the AFC North on Sunday Night Football? If you are not aware of the ending of Week 18, no need to worry, as it will be with one of the NFL’s biggest rivalries taking centre stage. You will get to experience a neck-to-neck competition between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of this will take place for the AFC North title on the line, making this the most important game of the weekend. Rivalry games between these two teams are almost always close, especially in Pittsburgh. Even though Baltimore is coming in with strong momentum. The matchup and predictions are given below: Matchup Time (PT) Network Prediction Ravens (8–8) at Steelers (9–7) 5:20 PM NBC / Peacock Steelers 23, Ravens 20 Why it matters: Pittsburgh wins the division.

AFC playoff seeding is finalised.

A rivalry game delivers the final word of the regular season.