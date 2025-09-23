Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Delhi Police Vacancy 2025 Notification Released for 7565 Constable Posts - Check Application Form, Eligibility and More

By Manish Kumar
Sep 23, 2025, 13:06 IST

SSC Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025 Notification has been released for a total of 7565 vacancies of Constable Executive Male & Female posts at ssc.gov.in. The delhi police vacancy 2025 notification pdf consists of all crucial updates about Delhi Police Constable vacancy, online form date, eligibility, age limit, and selection process. Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by PET/PST. 

Get all deails about Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 here
Delh Police Vacacny 2025, Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Delhi Police Constable notification on its official website. A total of 7,565 vacancies are available for the post of Constable – Executive (Male/ Female) in 2025. Candidates can download the detailed delhi police vacancy 2025 notification which consists of all crucial information including vacancy, application form date, selection process, exam date, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and syllabus and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 21, 2025 at https://ssc.gov.in.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written test followed by physical standard test (PST)and physical efficiency test. In case of any difficulty in filling up the Online Application Form candidates can contat to toll-Free Helpline Number 180 030 930 63.

The candidates are advised to opt for Aadhaar-Based Authentication, in terms of the Aadhaar Policy as published on the website of the Commission, while completing their OTR process.

 Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025

The detailed notification pdf for Constable – Executive (Male/ Female) in 2025 is avaialble on the official website of SSC. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025  Notification PDF

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The online application process for Delhi Police Constable 2025. Candidates having requisite eligibility can apply for these  posts after following the details schedule given below-

Date for submission of the Online Application Form September 22 to October 21, 2025
Last date and time for receipt of the Online Application Form October 21, 2025  (23:00 hours)
Last date and time for making online fee payment October 22, 2025 (23:00 hours)
Dates of ‘Window for Online Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges. October 29 to 31,2025 (23:00 hours)
Tentative Schedule of Computer-Based Examination December, 2025/ January, 2026

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: Overview

A total of A total of 7,565 vacancies are available for the post of Constable – Executive (Male/ Female) in 2025 are to be filled through  the recruimenet drive. Check the table below for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Exam Name

Delhi Police Constable 2025

Name of Post

Constable (Executive) Male/Female

Number of Vacancy

7,565

Notification Release Date

22 September 2025

Last Date To Apply 

October 21, 2025 

Selection Procedure

Computer Based Test /PET/PST/Document Verification

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit and physical requirements. Check the eligibility criteria listed below (Please note actual eligibility requirements will get released along with the official notification pdf.)

Educational Qualification: 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board.

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on 01-07-2025. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-2000 and later than 01-07-2007.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 - Apply Online Fees

Candidates willing to apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2025 drive will have to pay the required application fee i.e. Rs. 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Candidats can pay the fee online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards up to 22-10-2025 (23:00 Hours). Candidates should note that any issue/concern relating to payment transaction can be filed at the candidate’s login portal through feedback mechanism.

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT), followed by the Medical Examination of the shortlisted candidates.

Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks
Part-A General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 50 50
Part-B Reasoning 25 25
Part -C Numerical Ability 15 15
Part-D Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers, etc. 10 10

Physical Endurance Test for Male Candidates

Candidates shortlisted in written exam will have to appear for next round which is Standard of Physical Endurance Test for male candidates, including ex-servicemen and Departmental candidates (age-wise). As per the notification, those candidates who qualify in the Race will be eligible to appear in the Long Jump and then the High Jump. The Long Jump and the High Jump are to be cleared in any one of the three chances given to a candidate.

ssc-23sep-1

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025 

A total of 7,565 vacancies are available for the post of Constable – Executive (Male/ Female) in 2025, however the number of vacancies is provisional and liable to change.The details of tentative vacancies are as follows:

Name of Post Number of vacancies
Constable (Exe.)-Male 4408
Constable (Exe.)-Male [Ex-Servicemen (Others)] 285
Constable (Exe.)-Male [Ex-Servicemen (Commando)] 376
Constable (Exe.)-Female 2496
Total vacancies 7565

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy Details (Category Wise)

Out of total 7565 vacansied, 3174 are reserved for UR category, 756 for EWS, 1608 for OBC, 1386 for SC and 641 for ST. You can check the details of the category wise vacancy under the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 drive-

Name of Post UR EWS OBC SC ST
Constable (Exe.)-Male   1914 456 967 729 342
Constable (Exe.)-Male [Ex-Servicemen (Others)] 107  26  54  62  36
Constable (Exe.)-Male [Ex-Servicemen (Commando)]  106  25    56  138 51
Constable (Exe.)-Female 1047 249 531 457 212

 

How To Apply For Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025?

Candidates willing to apply for Delhi Police Constable vacancies will have to complete their One-Time Registration (OTR) on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in).

The candidates are advised to opt for Aadhaar-Based Authentication, in terms of the Aadhaar Policy as published on the website of the Commission, while completing their OTR process.

