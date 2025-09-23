Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Begins at ssc.gov.in for 7565 Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Last Date and More Here

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 23, 2025, 14:19 IST

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has been released for 7565 vacancies for Constable (Executive) posts for male and female candidates. The application process has started and will conclude on October 21 at ssc.gov.in. Find the direct Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link here.

Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam. A total of 7565 vacancies for Constable (Executive) posts for both male and female candidates have been announced. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSC Delhi Police Constable recruitment on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online form is October 21.

As per the schedule, the application correction window will open from October 29 to October 31. Candidates between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection process includes two stages: Computer-Based Examination, followed by a Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE & MT).

SSC Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025

The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the online application process for 7,565 Constable vacancies with the release of the Delhi Police Constable Notification. Candidates who have passed Intermediate (Class 12) and are between 18 and 25 years of age can submit their applications at ssc.gov.in.

Delhi Police Constable 2025 Overview

SSC released Delhi Police Constable Notification 2025 for 7565 Constable-Executive (Male/Female) vacancies. Check the key details in the table below.

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

Delhi Police Constable 2025

Post Name

Constable (Executive) Male/Female

Total Vacancies

7565

SSC Delhi Police Constable Apply date

22 September to 21 October 2025

Selection Process

Online Test

PE & MT

Application fee

Rs. 100

Job Location

Delhi NCR

Official website

ssc.gov.in

Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link

The commission activated the apply online link for 7565 Delhi Police Constable Vacancy. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

Direct Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link

Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Date

The Delhi Police online form link will remain active from 22 September to 21 October. The deadline to pay application fee is 22 October. The exam date for Delhi Police Constable vacancy is December 2025/January 2026.

Activity

Dates

Official Notification PDF

22 September

Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Starts

22 September

Last Date to Apply Online

21 October

Last date for Online Fee Pay

22 October

Window for Online Application Form Correction

online payment of Correction Charges

29 to 31 October

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025

December 2025/January 2026

How to Apply Online for Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 

  1. Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, go to Apply Online tab and click on “Register Now” if you are a new user. 

  3. Fill in the required details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

  4. Log in to your account using your registration number and password.

  5. Fill in the application form. Make sure you enter your personal, educational, and contact details accurately. 

  6. Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size.

  7. Pay the application fee online

  8. Double-check all the information before clicking on “Submit.” 

  9. Once submitted, take a printout or save a copy of your application for future reference.

Delhi Police Online Form Fee

The application fee for Delhi Police Constable varies based on the candidate’s category. It must be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.

  • General / OBC / EWS: Rs 100

  • SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / Women Candidates: Exempted (No fee)

