Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Begins at ssc.gov.in for 7565 Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Last Date and More Here

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam. A total of 7565 vacancies for Constable (Executive) posts for both male and female candidates have been announced. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSC Delhi Police Constable recruitment on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online form is October 21.
As per the schedule, the application correction window will open from October 29 to October 31. Candidates between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection process includes two stages: Computer-Based Examination, followed by a Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE & MT).
SSC Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025
The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the online application process for 7,565 Constable vacancies with the release of the Delhi Police Constable Notification. Candidates who have passed Intermediate (Class 12) and are between 18 and 25 years of age can submit their applications at ssc.gov.in.
Delhi Police Constable 2025 Overview
SSC released Delhi Police Constable Notification 2025 for 7565 Constable-Executive (Male/Female) vacancies. Check the key details in the table below.
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Delhi Police Constable 2025
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Executive) Male/Female
|
Total Vacancies
|
7565
|
SSC Delhi Police Constable Apply date
|
22 September to 21 October 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test
PE & MT
|
Application fee
|
Rs. 100
|
Job Location
|
Delhi NCR
|
Official website
|
ssc.gov.in
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link
The commission activated the apply online link for 7565 Delhi Police Constable Vacancy. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
Direct Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Link
Delhi Police Apply Online 2025 Date
The Delhi Police online form link will remain active from 22 September to 21 October. The deadline to pay application fee is 22 October. The exam date for Delhi Police Constable vacancy is December 2025/January 2026.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Official Notification PDF
|
22 September
|
Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Starts
|
22 September
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
21 October
|
Last date for Online Fee Pay
|
22 October
|
Window for Online Application Form Correction
online payment of Correction Charges
|
29 to 31 October
|
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025
|
December 2025/January 2026
How to Apply Online for Delhi Police Constable Vacancy
-
Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to Apply Online tab and click on “Register Now” if you are a new user.
-
Fill in the required details such as name, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.
-
Log in to your account using your registration number and password.
-
Fill in the application form. Make sure you enter your personal, educational, and contact details accurately.
-
Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size.
-
Pay the application fee online
-
Double-check all the information before clicking on “Submit.”
-
Once submitted, take a printout or save a copy of your application for future reference.
Delhi Police Online Form Fee
The application fee for Delhi Police Constable varies based on the candidate’s category. It must be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.
-
General / OBC / EWS: Rs 100
-
SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / Women Candidates: Exempted (No fee)
