Delhi Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Begins at ssc.gov.in for 7565 Posts - Check Vacancy Details, Last Date and More Here

Delhi Police Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Delhi Police Constable 2025 Exam. A total of 7565 vacancies for Constable (Executive) posts for both male and female candidates have been announced. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSC Delhi Police Constable recruitment on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online form is October 21.

As per the schedule, the application correction window will open from October 29 to October 31. Candidates between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible to apply. The selection process includes two stages: Computer-Based Examination, followed by a Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PE & MT).

