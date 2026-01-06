RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Recruitment Notification, Exam Date and Full Schedule at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 has been officially published at the Board’s official website. The exam calendar contains the tentative exam dates for various recruitment exams such as Agriculture Supervisor, Laboratory Assistant, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Female Supervisor, and Forest Guard. These recruitment exams are scheduled to be held between April and June.
RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
The RSSB exam calendar for 2026 has been made available on the official portalrssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates preparing for various exams conducted by the RSSB can download the notification and check exam dates in detail.
|
RSSB Exam Calendar 2026
RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Exam Schedule
Aspirants of various recruitment examinations conducted by the Rajasthan State Selection Board can check the detailed exam schedule that has been released for various exams by the Board here:
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Examination
|
CET / Non-CET
|
Exam Date
|
1
|
Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment Examination-2026
|
Non-CET
|
18 April 2026 (Saturday)
|
2
|
Laboratory Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment Examination (Geography)-2026
|
Non-CET
|
09 May 2026 (Saturday)
|
3
|
Laboratory Assistant & Junior Laboratory Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment Examination (Science)-2026
|
Non-CET
|
10 May 2026 (Sunday)
|
4
|
Female Supervisor Direct Recruitment Examination-2026
|
CET (Graduation Level)
|
18 June 2026 (Thursday)
|
5
|
Forest Guard Direct Recruitment Examination-2026
|
CET (Senior Secondary Level)
|
28 June 2026 (Sunday)
How to Download RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
To download the RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 notification, follow the steps below:
-
Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
In the News Section on the homepage, click on Exam Calendar 2026.
-
A PDF will be opened containing the list of exams with the tentative exam dates.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Why RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Matters for Candidates
-
Advance Planning: Having the tentative dates at hand can help the aspirants in planning their study accordingly.
-
Avoid Overlaps: Knowing the exam dates for various exams will help in avoiding the exam overlapping.
-
Avoid Clashes: Candidates can prepare and prioritize according to their preference of the exam.
-
Clarity on Schedule: Reduces uncertainty and provides a timeline for competitive exams.
