JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Recruitment Notification, Exam Date and Full Schedule at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Jan 6, 2026, 13:29 IST

RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 on its official website www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam calendar consists of the tentative dates for key recruitment exams. Candidates aspiring for the RSSB Recruitment exams can download the calendar PDF from this page.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RSSB Exam Calendar 2026
RSSB Exam Calendar 2026

RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 has been officially published at the Board’s official website. The exam calendar contains the tentative exam dates for various recruitment exams such as Agriculture Supervisor, Laboratory Assistant, Junior Laboratory Assistant, Female Supervisor, and Forest Guard. These recruitment exams are scheduled to be held between April and June.

RSSB एग्जाम कैलेंडर 2026

RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

The RSSB exam calendar for 2026 has been made available on the official portalrssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates preparing for various exams conducted by the RSSB can download the notification and check exam dates in detail.

RSSB Exam Calendar 2026

Download Here

RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Exam Schedule

Aspirants of various recruitment examinations conducted by the Rajasthan State Selection Board can check the detailed exam schedule that has been released for various exams by the Board here:

Sr. No.

Name of Examination

CET / Non-CET

Exam Date

1

Agriculture Supervisor Direct Recruitment Examination-2026

Non-CET

18 April 2026 (Saturday)

2

Laboratory Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment Examination (Geography)-2026

Non-CET

09 May 2026 (Saturday)

3

Laboratory Assistant & Junior Laboratory Assistant Combined Direct Recruitment Examination (Science)-2026

Non-CET

10 May 2026 (Sunday)

4

Female Supervisor Direct Recruitment Examination-2026

CET (Graduation Level)

18 June 2026 (Thursday)

5

Forest Guard Direct Recruitment Examination-2026

CET (Senior Secondary Level)

28 June 2026 (Sunday)

How to Download RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

To download the RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 notification, follow the steps below:

  • Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • In the News Section on the homepage, click on Exam Calendar 2026.

  • A PDF will be opened containing the list of exams with the tentative exam dates.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Why RSSB Exam Calendar 2026 Matters for Candidates

  • Advance Planning: Having the tentative dates at hand can help the aspirants in planning their study accordingly.

  • Avoid Overlaps: Knowing the exam dates for various exams will help in avoiding the exam overlapping.

  • Avoid Clashes: Candidates can prepare and prioritize according to their preference of the exam.

  • Clarity on Schedule: Reduces uncertainty and provides a timeline for competitive exams.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News