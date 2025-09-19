RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT: Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 1 Result and Scorecard PDF - Direct Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 19, 2025, 18:49 IST

RRB NTPC Result 2025, RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has  announced the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 today i.e. on September 19 on the official website of regional RRBs. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 for graduate-level posts can download the result after using their login credentials to the link. 

A total of 8,113 various posts including Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk, and Junior Account Assistant are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Candidates can check their scores and merit status of the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on official website of regional RRBs, including rrbcdg.gov.in. 

RRB NTPC Result 2025 Download Link

You can download the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 after clicking the link available at the official regional website. You can download the result directly throught elink given below-

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 PDF Download Link

 

RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDFs (Zone-wise) Download Link

Candidates who appeared in the tier 1 exam will be able to check their result through the official website, however you can check the RRB ALP to the concerned official website of RRBs where you have appeared in the exam. Below are the details of the RRBs zone wise official website-

Name of RRB   

Link 

Ahmedabad

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bhopal

https://rrbbhopal.gov.in

Bhubaneswar

https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

Bilaspur

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh

https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Gorakhpur

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu & Srinagar

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

muzaffarpur

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad

https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

Siliguri

www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 In Hindi 

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 Out

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the tentative schedule for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates shortlisted for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 05/2024 should note that the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 05/2024 is tentatively scheduled in the third week of October 2025. Those who qualify in the 2nd round will be called for the next round which is Skill Test/Aptitude Test/Document Verification.

Steps to Check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025

Candidates can now check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 from the official website of their zones. The RRB NTPC Graduate PDF format that contains the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates. Check here for the step-by-step procedure to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional website
  • On the homepage, find the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 for CBT 1 present under CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-Graduate)
  • Click on the Result PDF link
  • Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number
  • Download and print the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for future reference.

RRB NTPC Result 2025 - Important Dates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared on September 19, 2025 the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 on the official website of regional RRBs. Candidates for graduate-level posts can download the result after using their login credentials to the link. Below are the details of the chronology of the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025-

RRB NTPC 2025: Important Dates
Exam Events CEN 05/2024 [Graduates] CEN 05/2024 [Under Graduates]
RRB NTPC Notification 2025 2nd September 2024 2nd September 2024
Start Date To RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 14th September 2024 21st September 2024
Last Date To Apply Online 20th October 2024 (11:59 pm, revised) 27th October 2024 (11:59 pm, revised)
Last date to pay application fee 21st to 22nd October 2024 28th to 29th October 2024
Last date to modify RRB NTPC application form  23rd to 30th October 2024 30th October to 6th November 2024
RRB NTPC Application Status -- Released on 8th July 2025
RRB NTPC Exam Dates  5th June and end on 23rd June 2025 7th August to 8th September 2025
RRB NTPC answer key  Reelased  15th September 2025 

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 graduate has been released zonewise in the pdf format for the candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Exam 2025. With lakhs of candidates applying for limited posts, the RRB NTPC Result 2025 will play an important role. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Result 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

Total Vacancies

8,113

CBT 1 Exam Dates

June 5 to June 24, 2025

Result Release Date 

19 September 2025

Official Websites

rrbcdg.gov.in, regional RRB portals

Selection Stages

CBT 1/CBT 2/Skill Test/Aptitude Test/Document Verification

What's Next After RRB NTPC Result 2025?

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 graduate has been released zonewise in the pdf format for the candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Exam 2025. As per the selection process, all the candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in next round which are CBT 2, Skill Test/Aptitude Test and finally
Document Verification. You can check the details of the selection process given below-

  • CBT 1
  • CBT 2
  • Skill Test/Aptitude Test
  • Document Verification

RRB NTPC Result 2025 - Cut Off 

Along with the RRB NTPC Result, the RRBs is to release the details including RRB NTPC cut off and others. Candidates appeared in the exam can now check the details of the qualifying status, scorecard, and RRB NTPC cut off 2025 for the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 for CBT 1 present under CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-Graduate)

How to Check RRB NTPC CBT 1 Scorecard 2025 ?

You can download the result after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRB- https://www.rrbapply.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link on the official website.
Step 3: Now click on the link on the home page.
Step 4: The RRB JE result pdf will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Now click on the “Submit” button.
Step 6: Download the result the same for future reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025 for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates shortlisted for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 05/2024  will be able to download the hall ticket for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)  after using their login credentials to the RRBs.

Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC Result 2025

The RRB NTPC Result 2025 graduate has been released zonewise in the pdf format for the candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC Exam 2025. With lakhs of candidates applying for limited posts, the RRB NTPC Result 2025 with a scorecard will help candidates in accessing their performance.  Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet.The online scorecard will carry the following details:

  • Name of a candidate
  • Category 
  • Exam date 
  • Subject details 
  • Marks obtained
  • Total Marks

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Vacancies

A total of 8,113 various posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk, and Junior Account Assistant and others. Below are details of the posts wise vacancy details-

RRB NTPC 2025 Vacancy for Graduate Posts
S. No. Name of the posts Total Vacancies(All RRBs)
2 Goods Train Manager 3144
3 Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor 1736
4 Senior Clerk cum Typist 732
5 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 1507
8 Station Master 994
Grand Total 8113

 

