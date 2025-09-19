RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025, RRB NTPC Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 today i.e. on September 19 on the official website of regional RRBs. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the RRB NTPC Exam 2025 for graduate-level posts can download the result after using their login credentials to the link.

A total of 8,113 various posts including Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk, and Junior Account Assistant are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Candidates can check their scores and merit status of the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on official website of regional RRBs, including rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 PDF Download Link RRB NTPC Result 2025 PDFs (Zone-wise) Download Link Candidates who appeared in the tier 1 exam will be able to check their result through the official website, however you can check the RRB ALP to the concerned official website of RRBs where you have appeared in the exam. Below are the details of the RRBs zone wise official website- Name of RRB Link Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bhopal https://rrbbhopal.gov.in Bhubaneswar https://rrbbbs.gov.in/ Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu & Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date 2025 Out The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the tentative schedule for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates shortlisted for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 05/2024 should note that the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 05/2024 is tentatively scheduled in the third week of October 2025. Those who qualify in the 2nd round will be called for the next round which is Skill Test/Aptitude Test/Document Verification. Steps to Check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 Candidates can now check the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 from the official website of their zones. The RRB NTPC Graduate PDF format that contains the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates. Check here for the step-by-step procedure to download it from official website

Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional website

On the homepage, find the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 for CBT 1 present under CEN-05/2024 (NTPC-Graduate)

Click on the Result PDF link

Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number

Download and print the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for future reference. RRB NTPC Result 2025 - Important Dates The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared on September 19, 2025 the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 on the official website of regional RRBs. Candidates for graduate-level posts can download the result after using their login credentials to the link. Below are the details of the chronology of the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025- RRB NTPC 2025: Important Dates Exam Events CEN 05/2024 [Graduates] CEN 05/2024 [Under Graduates] RRB NTPC Notification 2025 2nd September 2024 2nd September 2024 Start Date To RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025 14th September 2024 21st September 2024 Last Date To Apply Online 20th October 2024 (11:59 pm, revised) 27th October 2024 (11:59 pm, revised) Last date to pay application fee 21st to 22nd October 2024 28th to 29th October 2024 Last date to modify RRB NTPC application form 23rd to 30th October 2024 30th October to 6th November 2024 RRB NTPC Application Status -- Released on 8th July 2025 RRB NTPC Exam Dates 5th June and end on 23rd June 2025 7th August to 8th September 2025 RRB NTPC answer key Reelased 15th September 2025

Document Verification. You can check the details of the selection process given below-

CBT 1

CBT 2

Skill Test/Aptitude Test

RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025 The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon release the RRB NTPC Graduate Admit Card 2025 for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates shortlisted for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts under CEN 05/2024 will be able to download the hall ticket for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) after using their login credentials to the RRBs. Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC Result 2025 The online scorecard will carry the following details: