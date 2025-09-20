SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: The State Bank Of India has started conducting the SBI Clerk Prelims exam today, September 20. It is scheduled for September 20, 21 and 27 in four shifts. Thousands of candidates have registered to compete for 6589 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) vacancies. For those appearing in the exam, reviewing the SBI Clerk exam analysis can be highly beneficial. It acquaints you with the exam's difficulty level, types of questions asked, and section-wise performance, helping you prepare more strategically for future attempts.

As the shift 1 of SBI Clerk has come to an end, candidates found the exam easy to moderate in difficulty level.

SBI Clerk Prelims exam analysis offers a comprehensive overview of the question pattern and overall exam structure. Stay tuned as we will provide the latest updates on SBI Clerk 2025 exam to help you prepare for the exam more effectively.

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Shift 1 Paper Review

The State Bank of India has commenced the SBI Clerk 2025 exam, which will be conducted in four shifts: Shift 1 (9:00 AM – 10:00 AM), Shift 2 (11:30 AM – 12:30 PM), Shift 3 (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM), and Shift 4 (4:30 PM – 5:30 PM). The first shift of Day 1 was found easy to moderate in difficulty level. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page to access the complete exam analysis, including difficulty level, question types, number of questions, and section-wise breakdown provided by experts.

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level English Language 30 Easy to Moderate Numerical Ability 35 Easy to Moderate Reasoning 35 Easy to Moderate Total 100 Easy to Moderate

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 20 September Shift 1

Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims in the first shift on 20th September found the exam to be of easy to moderate difficulty. The overall good attempts ranged between 69-75, indicating a fair chance of clearing the cutoff.

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts English Language 30 Easy to Moderate 22-24 Numerical Ability 35 Easy to Moderate 23-25 Reasoning Ability 35 Easy to Moderate 24-26 Overall 100 Easy to Moderate 69-75

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Download Admit Card

SBI has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk Prelims exam on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket either from the SBI website or through the direct link provided below. The SBI Clerk Admit Card is a mandatory document that every aspirant must carry to the exam centre; failing to do so will lead to disqualification from entering the examination hall.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Download Link

How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card

Visit the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on the “Careers” section and then go to “Current Openings.”

Find and click on the “Download Admit Card” link for Prelims.

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login window.

Fill in the captcha code and click on the “Login” button.

Your SBI Clerk Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination day.

