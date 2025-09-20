RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 Live, September 20: Check Shift 1, 2 Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Meenu Solanki
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 20, 2025, 12:26 IST

SBI Clerk 2025 Exam Shift 1 has concluded, and the overall difficulty level was easy to moderate. Candidates can check the detailed SBI Clerk exam analysis covering difficulty level, good attempts, questions asked, and expected cut-off for all days and shifts. This analysis will help aspirants appearing in the upcoming shifts to plan their strategy effectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SBI Clerk 2025 Exam anlaysis for September 20 shift 1 has been shared. Check the detailed paper reviee here for each subject.
  • SBI Clerk 2025 exam is scheduled for September 20, 21 and 27 to fill 6589 vacancies.
  • The SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be conducted in four shifts. Check the SBI Clerk analysis for all days and shifts here.

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: The State Bank Of India has started conducting the SBI Clerk Prelims exam today, September 20. It is scheduled for September 20, 21 and 27 in four shifts. Thousands of candidates have registered to compete for 6589 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) vacancies. For those appearing in the exam, reviewing the SBI Clerk exam analysis can be highly beneficial. It acquaints you with the exam's difficulty level, types of questions asked, and section-wise performance, helping you prepare more strategically for future attempts.

As the shift 1 of SBI Clerk has come to an end, candidates found the exam easy to moderate in difficulty level.

SBI Clerk Prelims exam analysis offers a comprehensive overview of the question pattern and overall exam structure. Stay tuned as we will provide the latest updates on SBI Clerk 2025 exam to help you prepare for the exam more effectively.

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Shift 1 Paper Review 

The State Bank of India has commenced the SBI Clerk 2025 exam, which will be conducted in four shifts: Shift 1 (9:00 AM – 10:00 AM), Shift 2 (11:30 AM – 12:30 PM), Shift 3 (2:00 PM – 3:00 PM), and Shift 4 (4:30 PM – 5:30 PM). The first shift of Day 1 was found easy to moderate in difficulty level. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page to access the complete exam analysis, including difficulty level, question types, number of questions, and section-wise breakdown provided by experts.

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level
English Language 30 Easy to Moderate
Numerical Ability 35

Easy to Moderate
Reasoning 35

Easy to Moderate
Total 100

Easy to Moderate

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 20 September Shift 1

Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims in the first shift on 20th September found the exam to be of easy to moderate difficulty. The overall good attempts ranged between 69-75, indicating a fair chance of clearing the cutoff.

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts
English Language 30 Easy to Moderate 22-24
Numerical Ability 35 Easy to Moderate 23-25
Reasoning Ability 35 Easy to Moderate 24-26
Overall 100 Easy to Moderate 69-75

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Download Admit Card 

SBI has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk Prelims exam on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket either from the SBI website or through the direct link provided below. The SBI Clerk Admit Card is a mandatory document that every aspirant must carry to the exam centre; failing to do so will lead to disqualification from entering the examination hall.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Download Link

How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “Careers” section and then go to “Current Openings.”

  • Find and click on the “Download Admit Card” link for Prelims.

  • Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login window.

  • Fill in the captcha code and click on the “Login” button.

  • Your SBI Clerk Admit Card will appear on the screen.

  • Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination day.

  • Sep 20, 2025, 12:21 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Analysis 2025: List of Exam Centers

    SBI Clerk is conducted every year on a national level. Refer to the table below for the list of Prelims exam centres:

    States/UT (Code)

    Prelims & Mains Exam Centres

    Andaman & Nicobar Islands (11)

    Port Blair

    Andhra Pradesh (12)

    Anantpur, Guntur/Vijayawada, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

    Arunachal Pradesh (13)

    Naharlagun, Papumpare

    Assam (14)

    Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

    Bihar (15)

    Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

    Chandigarh (16)

    Mohali

    Chhattisgarh (17)

    Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur

    Delhi NCR (18)

    Delhi/ NCR (All NCR cities)

    Goa (19)

    Panaji

    Gujarat (20)

    Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, Anand/Vadodara, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat/Bardoli, Vadodara

    Haryana (21)

    Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra

    Himachal Pradesh (22)

    Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Baddi, Solan, Una

    Jammu & Kashmir (23)

    Baramullah, Jammu, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar

    Jharkhand (24)

    Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

    Karnataka (25)

    Bengaluru, Belgaum, Davangere, Gulbarga, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi

    Kerala (26)

    Alappuzha, Idukki, Kannur, Kochi/Ernakulam, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

    Ladakh (27)

    Leh, Kargil

    Lakshadweep (28)

    Kavaratti

    Madhya Pradesh (29)

    Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

    Maharashtra (30)

    Ahilyanagar(Ahmednagar), Akola, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai/MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Sangli, Satara, Solapur

    Manipur (31)

    Imphal, Churachandpur, Kakching

    Meghalaya (32)

    Shillong, Tura

    Mizoram (33)

    Aizawl

    Nagaland (34)

    Dimapur, Kohima

    Odisha (35)

    Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Baripada, Pur

    Puducherry (36)

    Puducherry

    Punjab (37)

    Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Moga, Phagwara

    Rajasthan (38)

    Ajmer, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

    Sikkim (39)

    Gangtok

    Tamil Nadu (40)

    Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar

    Telangana (41)

    Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal

    Tripura (42)

    Agartala

    Uttar Pradesh (43)

    Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida & Greater Noida, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Varanasi

    Uttarakhand (44)

    Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

    West Bengal (45)

    Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Siliguri, Burdwan, Bankura
  • Sep 20, 2025, 12:13 IST

    SBI Clerk 2025 Live Updates: What is the Marking Scheme for Prelims Exam?

    Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer, while 1/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

  • Sep 20, 2025, 12:06 IST

    SBI Clerk Analysis 2025 Live: Is there negative marking in Prelims exam?

    Yes, there is a negative marking of 1/3 marks for every incorrect answer.

  • Sep 20, 2025, 11:48 IST

    SBI Clerk Good Attempts 2025

    The overall difficulty level of the SBI Clerk 2025 was easy to moderate. Candidates with 69-75 good attempts stand a fair chance of clearing the cutoff. Check the section-wise SBI Clerk Prelims Good Attempt for first shift in the table below:

    Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts
    Reasoning Ability 35 24-26
    Numerical Ability 35 23-25
    English Language 30 22-24
    Overall 100 69-75
  • Sep 20, 2025, 11:42 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2025, 20 Sept, 1st Shift: Section-wise Analysis

    The first shift of the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 conducted on 20th September has been successfully completed. As per the feedback from candidates, the overall difficulty level of the paper was easy to moderate and good attempts ranging between 69 to 75. The exam consisted of three sections – English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

  • Sep 20, 2025, 11:41 IST

    SBI Clerk Analysis 2025 Live: Can I carry bags to the exam centre?

    Candidates are allowed to bring bags to the SBI Clerk exam centre; however, they must be deposited at the entry gate before entering the examination hall. 

  • Sep 20, 2025, 11:00 IST

    SBI Clerk Analysis 2025: English Language Topic-wise Questions Asked

    Candidates who appeared in Shift 1 of the SBI Clerk 2025 exam found the English section easy. Most of the questions were asked from Reading Comprehension, Para Jumbles, and Single Fillers. The topic-wise distribution of questions is provided in the table below.

    Topics No. of Questions
    Reading Comprehension 08
    Para Jumble (Company-Based) 05
    Word Swap 05
    Error Detection 05
    Single Fillers 06
    Word Usage 01
  • Sep 20, 2025, 10:50 IST

    SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Quantitative Aptitude Questions Asked

    This section was easy to moderate in the difficulty level. Check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.

    Topics No. of Questions
    Simplification 10
    Data Interpretation 15
    Arithmetic 10
  • Sep 20, 2025, 10:47 IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 Reasoning

    A total of 35 objective-type questions were asked in the Reasoning section. The overall difficulty level was easy to moderate. The topic-wise distribution of questions is given in the table below.

    Topics No. of Questions
    Puzzle & Seating Arrangements 18
    Syllogism 03
    Inequality 03
    Word Series 05
    Direction Distance 03
    Word-Based (IMPACTFUL) 01
    Letter Coding 01
    Word Formation 01
  • Sep 20, 2025, 10:38 IST

    SBI Clerk Today Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level

    The first shift of SBI Clerk exam was easy to moderate in difficulty level. Check the section-wise difficulty level in the table below.

    Sections Difficulty Level
    English Language Easy to Moderate
    Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate
    Quantitative Ability Easy to Moderate
    Overall Easy to Moderate
  • Sep 20, 2025, 10:30 IST

    SBI Clerk Shift Timings

    SBI Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled for September 20, 21 and 27 in four shifts each day. Candidates are advised to visit the exam centres 2 hours before their allotted shifts.

    Shifts

    Reporting Time

    Handwriting Sample 

    Exam Start Time

    Exam End Time

    1

    8 AM

    8.55 AM - 9 AM

    9 AM

    10 AM

    2

    10.30 AM

    11.25 AM - 11.30 AM

    11.30 AM

    12.30 PM

    3

    1 PM

    1.55 PM - 2 PM

    2 PM

    3 PM

    4

    3.30 PM

    4.25 PM - 4.30 PM

    4.30 PM

    5.30 PM
  • Sep 20, 2025, 10:25 IST

    SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Section-wise Difficulty Level

    The SBI Clerk 2025 analysis is yet to be discussed. We will provide the detailed paper review once we get in touch with the aspirants. Meanwhile, you can check the previous year exam analysis here for your reference.

    Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level
    Reasoning Ability 35 28-30 Easy
    Quantitative Aptitude 35 27-29 Easy
    English Language 30 21-23 Easy
    Overall 100 76-82 Easy
  • Sep 20, 2025, 10:20 IST

    SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 Live, Shift 1 Ends

    The shift 1 of SBI Clerk September 20 has ended at 10 am. We will provide the detailed analysis of all days and shifts here. So, stay tuned!

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

