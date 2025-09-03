SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025: Cracking the SBI Clerk exam is no easy feat. It requires dedication, hard work, and continuous practice. With the exam just a couple of weeks away, candidates must have a thorough understanding of the SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern. The State Bank of India conducts the SBI Clerk exam every year to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) across its branches nationwide. The exam is conducted in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and LPT. Candidates must qualify each stage to secure their dream job. SBI Clerk syllabus covers key subjects such as Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Knowing the subject-wise syllabus provides candidates with clarity on what to study and what to skip, preventing them from wasting time on irrelevant topics. In this article, we have discussed the latest SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern for both Prelims and Mains.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025 SBI Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled for 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th September 2025 to fill 6589 vacancies. Candidates who wish to appear for SBI Clerk exam must understand the syllabus and paper pattern to prepare well. Being well-versed with the SBI Clerk Syllabus will acquaint candidates with the topics that are likely to be asked in the exam. SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025 Overview Refer to the table below to know key highlights of SBI Clerk Syllabus: SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Bank Name State Bank of India (SBI) Exam Name SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) SBI Clerk Exam Date 2025 Prelims - 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th September 2025 Mains - 15th & 16th November 2025 Total Questions Prelims- 100 Mains- 190 Exam Duration Prelims- 1 hour Mains- 2 hours 40 minutes Negative Marking 0.25 marks Selection Process Prelims Mains Local Language Proficiency Test Official website sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Selection Process SBI Clerk is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to shortlist eligible candidates for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts. It is conducted in three stage: Stage 1: Preliminary Stage 2: Mains Stage 3: Local Language Proficiency Test Only candidates qualifying in Prelims and Mains will be eligible to appear for the final stage, LLPT. SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF The authorities prescribed the SBI Clerk Syllabus in the official notification. Candidates can either visit the SBI website to download SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025 PDF or click on the direct link shared below. SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF Download SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2025 SBI Clerk Prelims is the first stage of the selection process, and candidates must prepare thoroughly for all the topics under each subject. Having a detailed subject-wise syllabus helps avoid confusion by setting clear boundaries on what to study and what to skip, thereby saving time and effort. Check the SBI Clerk syllabus for Reasoning, English, and Numerical Ability below.

SBI Clerk Reasoning Syllabus Blood Relation

Direction and Distance

Alphanumeric Series

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Circular/Triangular/Square/Rectangular/ Seating arrangement

Order & Ranking

Inequality

Box-based Puzzle

Floor-based Puzzle

Linear row/Double row arrangement

Day/Month/Year/Age-based Puzzle

Comparison/Categorized/Uncertain Puzzle

Analogy

Miscellaneous SBI Clerk Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Simplification

Approximation

Missing Series

Quadratic Equation

Data Interpretation (Bar, Line, Pie, Tabular)

Data Sufficiency

Wrong Series

Time & Work, Pipes & Cisterns

Problems with Ages

Average, Ratio, Percentage, Profit & Loss

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Speed, Distance & Time

Permutation & Combination

Boat & Stream

Mensuration

Probability

Partnership

Mixture & Allegation SBI Clerk English Syllabus

Reading Comprehension

Phrase Replacement

Fill in the Blanks

Odd Sentence Out

Synonyms Antonyms

Para Jumbles

Cloze Test

Inference and Sentence Completion

Sentence Connectors

Paragraph Conclusion

Phrasal Verb Questions

Misspelled Words

Error Detection

Sentence-Level Errors

Word Rearrangement

Sentence Improvement

Error Correction

Word Swap

Idioms and Phrases

Column-based Sentence Completion SBI Clerk Syllabus for Mains Those who will secure equivalent to SBI Clerk Cut Off will be eligible to appear for SBI Clerk Mains. It includes Quantitative Aptitude, English, Reasoning Ability, Computer Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness. Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus General English Syllabus General/Financial Awareness Syllabus Reasoning Ability Syllabus Computer Aptitude Syllabus Simplification Number Series Data Sufficiency Data Interpretation Quadratic Equation Time & Distance, Work Partnership Profit & Loss Simple and Compound Interest Mixture and Allegations Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Percentages Reading comprehension including Synonyms and Antonyms Sentence rearrangement Para jumbles Sentence Correction Error Finding Spell Checks Fillers Cloze Test Current Affairs News on the banking industry Awards and honours Books and authors Latest appointments Obituaries New schemes of central and state governments Sports, etc. Banking/Financial terms Static Awareness Banking and Financial Awareness Internet Machine Input/Output Syllogism Blood Relation Direction Sense Inequalities Puzzles Coding-Decoding Ranking Statement and Assumptions Basics of Computer: Hardware, Software, Generation of Computers DBMS Networking Internet MS Office Input-Output Devices Important Abbreviations

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam comprises three stages: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning. It is conducted in online mode. A total of 100 objective type questions are asked.

Each question carries weightage of one mark

There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Mains SBI Clerk Mains exam comprises 190 objective type questions worth 200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes. Sections No. of Question Total Marks Duration General English 40 40 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes