SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025: Cracking the SBI Clerk exam is no easy feat. It requires dedication, hard work, and continuous practice. With the exam just a couple of weeks away, candidates must have a thorough understanding of the SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern. The State Bank of India conducts the SBI Clerk exam every year to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) across its branches nationwide. The exam is conducted in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and LPT. Candidates must qualify each stage to secure their dream job.
SBI Clerk syllabus covers key subjects such as Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Knowing the subject-wise syllabus provides candidates with clarity on what to study and what to skip, preventing them from wasting time on irrelevant topics. In this article, we have discussed the latest SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern for both Prelims and Mains.
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025
SBI Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled for 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th September 2025 to fill 6589 vacancies. Candidates who wish to appear for SBI Clerk exam must understand the syllabus and paper pattern to prepare well. Being well-versed with the SBI Clerk Syllabus will acquaint candidates with the topics that are likely to be asked in the exam.
SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025 Overview
Refer to the table below to know key highlights of SBI Clerk Syllabus:
|
SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025
|
Bank Name
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Exam Name
|
SBI Clerk (Junior Associates)
|
SBI Clerk Exam Date 2025
|
Prelims - 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th September 2025
Mains - 15th & 16th November 2025
|
Total Questions
|
Prelims- 100
Mains- 190
|
Exam Duration
|
Prelims- 1 hour
Mains- 2 hours 40 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Local Language Proficiency Test
|
Official website
|
sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Selection Process
SBI Clerk is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to shortlist eligible candidates for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts. It is conducted in three stage:
Stage 1: Preliminary
Stage 2: Mains
Stage 3: Local Language Proficiency Test
Only candidates qualifying in Prelims and Mains will be eligible to appear for the final stage, LLPT.
SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF
The authorities prescribed the SBI Clerk Syllabus in the official notification. Candidates can either visit the SBI website to download SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025 PDF or click on the direct link shared below.
SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF Download
SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2025
SBI Clerk Prelims is the first stage of the selection process, and candidates must prepare thoroughly for all the topics under each subject. Having a detailed subject-wise syllabus helps avoid confusion by setting clear boundaries on what to study and what to skip, thereby saving time and effort. Check the SBI Clerk syllabus for Reasoning, English, and Numerical Ability below.
SBI Clerk Reasoning Syllabus
- Blood Relation
- Direction and Distance
- Alphanumeric Series
- Syllogism
- Coding-Decoding
- Circular/Triangular/Square/Rectangular/ Seating arrangement
- Order & Ranking
- Inequality
- Box-based Puzzle
- Floor-based Puzzle
- Linear row/Double row arrangement
- Day/Month/Year/Age-based Puzzle
- Comparison/Categorized/Uncertain Puzzle
- Analogy
- Miscellaneous
SBI Clerk Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
- Simplification
- Approximation
- Missing Series
- Quadratic Equation
- Data Interpretation (Bar, Line, Pie, Tabular)
- Data Sufficiency
- Wrong Series
- Time & Work, Pipes & Cisterns
- Problems with Ages
- Average, Ratio, Percentage, Profit & Loss
- Simple Interest & Compound Interest
- Speed, Distance & Time
- Permutation & Combination
- Boat & Stream
- Mensuration
- Probability
- Partnership
- Mixture & Allegation
SBI Clerk English Syllabus
- Reading Comprehension
- Phrase Replacement
- Fill in the Blanks
- Odd Sentence Out
- Synonyms Antonyms
- Para Jumbles
- Cloze Test
- Inference and Sentence Completion
- Sentence Connectors
- Paragraph Conclusion
- Phrasal Verb Questions
- Misspelled Words
- Error Detection
- Sentence-Level Errors
- Word Rearrangement
- Sentence Improvement
- Error Correction
- Word Swap
- Idioms and Phrases
- Column-based Sentence Completion
SBI Clerk Syllabus for Mains
Those who will secure equivalent to SBI Clerk Cut Off will be eligible to appear for SBI Clerk Mains. It includes Quantitative Aptitude, English, Reasoning Ability, Computer Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness.
|Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus
|General English Syllabus
|General/Financial Awareness Syllabus
|Reasoning Ability Syllabus
|Computer Aptitude Syllabus
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam comprises three stages: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning. It is conducted in online mode.
-
A total of 100 objective type questions are asked.
-
Each question carries weightage of one mark
-
There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Mains
SBI Clerk Mains exam comprises 190 objective type questions worth 200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes.
|
Sections
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
2 hours 40 minutes
Preparation Tips for SBI Clerk Syllabus
-
Start with going through the SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern to strategise your preparation well.
-
Allocate equal amount of time to each subject, focusing more on topics you are lagging in.
-
Attempt SBI Clerk mock tests and previous year question papers to identity trends, difficulty level and recurring topics.
-
Solve reasoning questions daily to boost your speed and accuracy.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation