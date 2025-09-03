IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
SBI Clerk 2025 Exam is scheduled for 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th September 2025. With the exam just around the corner, candidates must know the subject-wise syllabus and ensure they have already covered the mentioned topics. Scroll on to know the SBI Clerk Syllabus for subjects like Reasoning, English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer. Also, find the latest exam pattern for SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains, along with a direct link to download the syllabus PDF.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025: Cracking the SBI Clerk exam is no easy feat. It requires dedication, hard work, and continuous practice. With the exam just a couple of weeks away, candidates must have a thorough understanding of the SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern. The State Bank of India conducts the SBI Clerk exam every year to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) across its branches nationwide. The exam is conducted in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and LPT. Candidates must qualify each stage to secure their dream job.

SBI Clerk syllabus covers key subjects such as Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Knowing the subject-wise syllabus provides candidates with clarity on what to study and what to skip, preventing them from wasting time on irrelevant topics. In this article, we have discussed the latest SBI Clerk syllabus and exam pattern for both Prelims and Mains.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled for 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th September 2025 to fill 6589 vacancies. Candidates who wish to appear for SBI Clerk exam must understand the syllabus and paper pattern to prepare well. Being well-versed with the SBI Clerk Syllabus will acquaint candidates with the topics that are likely to be asked in the exam.

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025 Overview

Refer to the table below to know key highlights of SBI Clerk Syllabus:

SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025

Bank Name

State Bank of India (SBI)

Exam Name

SBI Clerk (Junior Associates)

SBI Clerk Exam Date 2025

Prelims - 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th September 2025 

Mains - 15th & 16th November 2025

Total Questions

Prelims- 100

Mains- 190

Exam Duration

Prelims- 1 hour 

Mains- 2 hours 40 minutes

Negative Marking

0.25 marks

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Local Language Proficiency Test

Official website

sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Selection Process

SBI Clerk is a national-level exam which is conducted annually to shortlist eligible candidates for  Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts. It is conducted in three stage:

Stage 1: Preliminary

Stage 2: Mains

Stage 3: Local Language Proficiency Test

Only candidates qualifying in Prelims and Mains will be eligible to appear for the final stage, LLPT.

SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF

The authorities prescribed the SBI Clerk Syllabus in the official notification. Candidates can either visit the SBI website to download SBI Clerk Syllabus 2025 PDF or click on the direct link shared below.

SBI Clerk Syllabus PDF Download

SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims is the first stage of the selection process, and candidates must prepare thoroughly for all the topics under each subject. Having a detailed subject-wise syllabus helps avoid confusion by setting clear boundaries on what to study and what to skip, thereby saving time and effort. Check the SBI Clerk syllabus for Reasoning, English, and Numerical Ability below.

SBI Clerk Reasoning Syllabus

  • Blood Relation
  • Direction and Distance
  • Alphanumeric Series
  • Syllogism
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Circular/Triangular/Square/Rectangular/ Seating arrangement
  • Order & Ranking
  • Inequality
  • Box-based Puzzle
  • Floor-based Puzzle
  • Linear row/Double row arrangement
  • Day/Month/Year/Age-based Puzzle
  • Comparison/Categorized/Uncertain Puzzle
  • Analogy
  • Miscellaneous

SBI Clerk Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

  • Simplification
  • Approximation
  • Missing Series
  • Quadratic Equation
  • Data Interpretation (Bar, Line, Pie, Tabular)
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Wrong Series
  • Time & Work, Pipes & Cisterns
  • Problems with Ages
  • Average, Ratio, Percentage, Profit & Loss
  • Simple Interest & Compound Interest
  • Speed, Distance & Time
  • Permutation & Combination
  • Boat & Stream
  • Mensuration
  • Probability
  • Partnership
  • Mixture & Allegation

SBI Clerk English Syllabus

  • Reading Comprehension
  • Phrase Replacement
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Odd Sentence Out
  • Synonyms Antonyms
  • Para Jumbles
  • Cloze Test
  • Inference and Sentence Completion
  • Sentence Connectors
  • Paragraph Conclusion
  • Phrasal Verb Questions
  • Misspelled Words
  • Error Detection
  • Sentence-Level Errors
  • Word Rearrangement
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Error Correction
  • Word Swap
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Column-based Sentence Completion

SBI Clerk Syllabus for Mains

Those who will secure equivalent to SBI Clerk Cut Off will be eligible to appear for SBI Clerk Mains. It includes Quantitative Aptitude, English, Reasoning Ability, Computer Aptitude, and General/Financial Awareness.

Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus General English Syllabus General/Financial Awareness Syllabus Reasoning Ability Syllabus Computer Aptitude Syllabus
  1. Simplification
  2. Number Series
  3. Data Sufficiency
  4. Data Interpretation
  5. Quadratic Equation
  6. Time & Distance, Work
  7. Partnership
  8. Profit & Loss
  9. Simple and Compound Interest
  10. Mixture and Allegations
  11. Ratio & Proportion, Averages, Percentages
  1. Reading comprehension including Synonyms and Antonyms
  2. Sentence rearrangement
  3. Para jumbles
  4. Sentence Correction
  5. Error Finding
  6. Spell Checks
  7. Fillers
  8. Cloze Test
  1. Current Affairs
  2. News on the banking industry
  3. Awards and honours
  4. Books and authors
  5. Latest appointments
  6. Obituaries
  7. New schemes of central and state governments
  8. Sports, etc.
  9. Banking/Financial terms
  10. Static Awareness
  11. Banking and Financial Awareness
  1. Internet
  2. Machine Input/Output
  3. Syllogism
  4. Blood Relation
  5. Direction Sense
  6. Inequalities
  7. Puzzles
  8. Coding-Decoding
  9. Ranking
  10. Statement and Assumptions

 
  1. Basics of Computer: Hardware, Software, Generation of Computers
  2. DBMS
  3. Networking
  4. Internet
  5. MS Office
  6. Input-Output Devices
  7. Important Abbreviations

 

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam comprises three stages: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning. It is conducted in online mode.

  • A total of 100 objective type questions are asked.

  • Each question carries weightage of one mark

  • There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks

Sections

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern for Mains

SBI Clerk Mains exam comprises 190 objective type questions worth 200 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes.

Sections

No. of Question

Total Marks

Duration

General English

40

40

35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

Total

190

200

2 hours 40 minutes

Preparation Tips for SBI Clerk Syllabus

  • Start with going through the SBI Clerk Syllabus and Exam Pattern to strategise your preparation well.

  • Allocate equal amount of time to each subject, focusing more on topics you are lagging in.

  • Attempt SBI Clerk mock tests and previous year question papers to identity trends, difficulty level and recurring topics.

  • Solve reasoning questions daily to boost your speed and accuracy.

