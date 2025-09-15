SBI Clerk Salary 2025: The State Bank of India has published 6589 vacancies for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. It is a golden opportunity for graduates seeking a stable and rewarding career. The starting basic pay for the Clerk post is Rs. 26730 per month (Rs. 24050 + two advance increments applicable to graduates). Along with basic pay, appointed candidates will also be entitled to DA and other attractive allowances at the current rate. Interested candidates should also check the SBI Clerk job profile to gain insights into roles and responsibilities associated with the post. Further details about the SBI Clerk salary and job profile are shared on this page. SBI Clerk Salary The State Bank of India has released the salary for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) post in the official notification. Candidates will be recruited for this role based on their performance in the prelims and mains exams. Selected candidates will receive a salary within the pay scale of INR 24050- 1340/3- 28070- 1650/3- 33020- 2000/4-41020-2340/7- 57400-4400/1-61800-2680/1-64480. The starting salary of an SBI Clerical Cadre employee in metro cities like Mumbai will be around Rs. 46,000 per month, including various benefits and allowances. In this article, we have compiled the SBI Clerk salary in hand, allowances, career growth, job profile, and other relevant details.

Also, check: SBI Clerk Syllabus SBI Clerk Salary Structure The SBI Clerk salary structure involves a wide range of components, such as basic pay, deductions, gross pay, allowances, net pay, and other information. These all parameters make the in-hand salary more compelling. The SBI Clerk salary per month ranges approximately between Rs 42000 and Rs 43000. Given below is the breakdown of the salary structure for the SBI Clerk post: Particular Details (Approx) Basic Pay (including two advance increments) Rs. 26730 Dearness Allowances Rs 7600 House Rent Allowances Rs 2820 Special Allowance Rs 7000 Transport Allowance Rs 850 Special Pay New Rs 1200 Gross Pay Rs 46000 Deductions Rs 3700 Net Pay Rs 42000-Rs 43000 SBI Clerk Salary In-Hand

The SBI Clerk salary in hand consists of basic pay and allowances, subtracted by deductions such as PF contributions and professional tax. The basic salary for the post will be Rs. 26730 (Rs. 24050 plus two advance increments applicable to graduates). The actual salary differs based on the place of posting and allowances. The SBI Clerk in hand salary will be Rs. 46,000 per month in metro cities like Mumbai. What is SBI Clerk Salary Per Month? As per the revised salary structure, the monthly salary of SBI Clerk ranges between Rs 42000 and Rs 43000. Additionally, various allowances are added to the basic pay, depending on the job posting location. SBI Clerk Salary Slip The SBI Clerk salary slip clearly shows the total pay along with all deductions. It involves information like basic salary, list of all allowances (DA, HRA, TA, etc), contributory pension fund, union fees, gross pay, and take-home salary. This monthly pay slip is an essential document that can be used for applying loan or employment purposes.

SBI Clerk Salary After 3 Years There is significant growth in the SBI Clerk salary after 3 years. The starting basic pay is Rs 24,050, with yearly increments of Rs 1,340 for the starting three years. So, the SBI Clerk salary after 3 years will include basic pay of Rs 28,070 plus allowances and other benefits. SBI Clerk Salary After 5 Years The salary of an SBI Clerk sees gradual growth after 5 years. It becomes more rewarding with annual increments and allowances. The salary begins with a basic pay of Rs 24,050, which rises by Rs 1,340 every year for the first three years to Rs 28,070. In the next two years, annual increments of Rs 1,650 push the basic pay up to Rs 31,370 by the fifth year. SBI Clerk Salary After 10 Years The salary of an SBI Clerk increases considerably over 10 years due to annual increments and additional allowances. The starting basic pay will be Rs 24,050. It goes up by Rs 1,340 yearly for the initial three years to Rs 28,070, and then by Rs 1,650 annually for the following three years, reaching Rs 33020 in the sixth year. In the following four years, the basic pay increases by Rs 2,000 each year, taking the SBI Clerk salary to Rs 41,020 after 10 years.

SBI Clerk Training Period Salary The SBI Clerk training period salary will be Rs 26730 per month as the basic pay. It includes basic pay of Rs 24050 and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates. Selected candidates will receive this salary until the probation period is concluded successfully. SBI Clerk Salary Increments Candidates recruited for the SBI Clerk post will receive yearly increments in their basic pay. This will enhance the pay structure, strengthen candidates’ confidence, and ensure the salary remains competitive. Let’s discuss the SBI Clerk salary structure shared below for reference purposes: Basic Pay Increments Period Maximum Basic pay Rs.24050 Rs 1340 3 years Rs 28070 Rs 28070 Rs 1650 3 years Rs 33020 Rs 33020 Rs 2000 4 years Rs 41020 Rs 41020 Rs 2340 7 years Rs 57400 Rs 57400 Rs 4400 1 year Rs 61800 Rs 61800 Rs 2680 1 year Rs 64480

SBI Clerk Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will also enjoy various perks, allowances, and benefits applicable to the clerk post. Allowances might be different based on the employee’s place of posting. These perks will also increase the take-home salary and improve the standard of living. The list of perks and allowances included in the SBI Clerk salary in hand: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Special Allowances

Transport Allowances

Reimbursement of various perquisites

Provident fund

Pension under New Pension scheme (Defined Contribution Benefit)

Medical Allowances

Leave-Fare and other facilities SBI Clerk Job Profile Candidates recruited for the Clerk post in SBI are responsible for ensuring the smooth functioning of banking activities. The roles and responsibilities included in the SBI Clerk Job Profile are as follows:

Managing cash and other transactions at the bank counter.

Guiding customers with paperwork

Talking to customers and solving their problems

Processing account openings and closings

Handling requests for new cheque books

Carrying out online transfers (RTGS/NEFT)

Performing all other delegated tasks. SBI Clerk Probation Period The newly recruited SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) will undergo probation for at least 6 months. They should finish all the e-lessons as specified by the bank during the probationary period, to get confirmed in the Bank. Failing in the probation will lead to an extension till the prescribed lessons are completed. Furthermore, their performance will be assessed before the probation period is over. If an employee’s performance does not meet the Bank’s expectations, their probation period may be extended.

SBI Clerk Career Growth & Promotion There are outstanding career growth opportunities for the candidates appointed for SBI Clerk post. They can secure promotion via two methods, namely in-cadre promotion and structured promotion. Based on the job performance, year of service, qualification, and performance in internal exams, a Junior Associate can be promoted to senior roles. In Cadre Promotion Employees enjoy a special allowance of Rs 1,800 per month on top of their salary. After serving for 10 years, an associate advances to the position of Senior Associate.

An associate is elevated to the role of Special Associate after twenty years, with a special allowance of Rs 2,500 per month.

An associate will advance to the position of Chief Associate after 30 years, with a special allowance of Rs 3,500 per month. Promotion to Office Cadre An associate becomes eligible for the Trainee Officer position after serving for a tenure of three years. They must be declared qualified in the JAIIB and CAIIB exams organised by IIBF, along with the internal written exam and personal interview. If they are declared successful in the written test, they will be on probation for 2 years as a Trainer Officer. Upon completing the probation period and successfully passing the interview, they will move to the Middle Management grade (Scale 2) post through promotion.