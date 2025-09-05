MBTI Personality Test: Check out the 16 MBTI Personality Types Here!

Personality is considered one of the most interesting aspects of human psychology. Its effect is prominent in how we think, behave, and connect with others around us. For decades, psychologists, educators, and organisations have made use of structured tools for determining the personality of an individual. There are many such personality tests in application, such as the Big Five Personality Test, the Enneagram personality test, etc. However, one such test that has gained popularity and is also subject to analysis is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, popularly known as the MBTI personality test. MBTI is one of the most popular personality tests in the world, with over 2 million test takers. It has become a cultural phenomenon with global appeal. You might have come across posts on social media, websites, or even social gatherings and corporate workshops where people introduce themselves as an INTJ or ESTP.

These are actually personality types as per the MBTI personality test. We will discuss all these and more below. In this article, we will explore the following: What is the MBTI personality test?

What are the four dichotomies of MBTI?

16 MBTI Personality Types What is the MBTI Personality Test? Katherine Cook Briggs and her daughter Isabel Briggs Myers are credited with the development of the MBTI personality test. The foundation of the MBTI personality test is based on the theory of psychological types proposed by Carl Jung in 1921. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator’s core concepts are centred around the four fundamental functions of consciousness, such as sensation, intuition, thinking, and feeling. He also identified two attitude types that modified the four fundamental functions of consciousness, and these attitude types are known as extraversion and introversion.

The MBTI personality test is a simplified version of Carl Jung's theory of psychological types, or we can consider it as its practical application to understand personality types. The main addition to the existing theory was the inclusion of an additional dimension: Judging vs Perceiving. This dimension was added by observing how people orient themselves with the external world. Thus, the four dimensions formed the core foundation of the MBTI personality test that we know today. The MBTI test assesses an individual based on the composition of their four core dimensions, which gives rise to 16 personality types and also assigns a four letter code for each personality type. In the next section, we will be exploring the four core dimensions or the four dichotomies of the MBTI personality test. Keep reading!

What are the Four Dichotomies of MBTI? The four dichotomies that are central to the MBTI personality test are four opposing pairs of traits that are said to be found in humans. These dichotomies describe how our environment affects our energy levels, the way we tend to receive information, our decision-making process and our style of organisation. The following are the four dichotomies that are fundamental to the MBTI personality test. 1. Extraversion vs Intraversion 2. Sensing vs Intuition 3. Thinking vs Feeling 4. Judging vs Perceiving Now, let us dive deeper into these four fundamental dimensions of MBTI. We will be looking at the characteristics of each of the elements of the dimension. Extraversion vs. Introversion The first dimension of MBTI is extraversion vs introversion, in which emphasis is given on how an individual directs their attention and energy.

The extraverts are individuals who prefer to focus their attention and energy on the outer world, expressing themselves more openly, and they feel more energised when surrounded by people. On the other hand, introverts are those who direct their energy and attention internally; they like to be alone or in a closed-knit group of selected individuals. These individuals are more reserved and thoughtful in their communication. Sensing vs. Intuition The second dimension of the MBTI is based on how an individual processes the information. There are two elements in this dimension: Sensing and Intution. Check out what they stand for in the lines below. The sensors are those individuals who rely more on their senses, as in information they can see, hear, feel, etc. They follow a more hands-on approach rather than following any particular set of theories. They are practical people.

On the contrary, intuitives are more focused on set patterns and theories. They have an abstract level of thinking and are more concerned with what the future holds, rather than the present. These people are more creative. Thinking vs. Feeling The 3rd dimension of MBTI describes how people make their decisions or their rationale behind decisions. Thinkers tend to be more calculative, making decisions using their heads, which is purely based on logic and reasoning. Feelers are those people who make decisions with their hearts; they tend to think about how their decisions impact the people around them, and also if such choices tend to resonate with the values they uphold. Judging vs. Perceiving The fourth and final dimension is all about how people seek structure in their lives. Here, the judging does not mean judgmental; rather, it means seeking closure and a properly laid-out structure in life.

Judgers are those people who appreciate having a proper structure and order in their lives; they meticulously plan their work and important events in life. They prefer to complete one work and then take up another. While the perceivers are those people who seek spontaneity and flexibility in their lives, that means they always have multiple options available to them. These people can also suffer from procrastination and juggle multiple projects. They perform their best under pressure, as this brings out their multitasking abilities. If you have reached this far in the article, stay with us as we will jump into the 16 personality types that are formed from the combination of the elements of the four dimensions. What are the 16 MBTI Personality Types? The 16 personality types, as described by MBTI, are a combination of each of the elements mentioned above. These personality types are identified by the unique four-letter code assigned to each of them.

Let’s discuss the 16 types of MBTI personalities in detail below. 1. INTJ (The Architect) INTJ personality stands for Introversion, intuition, thinking and judging. These types of personalities are known as the Architect or the Mastermind, because they are highly analytical, hard-working, innovative and prefer to work alone. 2. INTP (The Logician) INTP personalities are those people who are a combination of introversion, intuition, thinking and perceiving. These types of personalities are known as logician, because these people give high preference to logic and objectivity. These people are also flexible in their approach. 3. ENTJ ( The Commander) ENTJ personalities are a mix of the elements extraversion, intuition, thinking, and judging. These people are natural leaders, bold and daring. They love to be among people and always look at the bigger picture. They do not excel in decisions or situations which require them to think or act emotionally.

4. ENTP ( The Debater) The fourth type of personality is ENTP, which is a mix of extraversion, intuition, thinking and perceiving. These people are highly curious, sociable, and expressive. They love to strike up conversations. People with ENTP personality are great at ideation, but fall behind in following up. 5. INFJ ( The Advocate) INFJ is the fifth personality in the MBTI spectrum, it is a combination of introversion, intuition, feeling and judging. This is the rarest of the MBTI personality types, accounting for 1-2% of the population. The best thing about INFJ personality types is that they are emotional and logical at the same time, while being creative and analytical. 6. INFP ( The Mediator) The INFP personality type is also known as the mediator or healer; these people are a mixture of the elements introversion, intuition, feeling and perceiving. INFPs like to improve themselves and are always looking at ways to make the world a better place. These people love to work alone and tend to spend some time alone in order to recover from the mental drain caused by socialising.

7. ENFJ ( The Protagonist) The ENFJ personality is the one with the combination of the elements extraversion, intuition, feelings and judging. These people are very sociable, can make friendships with anyone, and they can bring people together in order to achieve a common goal. These people are warm, sensitive, loyal and outgoing in nature. 8. ENFP ( The Campaigner) The 8th type of personality in the MBTI spectrum is the ENFP personality type, they are a mix of extraversion, intuition, feeling and perceiving. These people are charming, highly enthusiastic, and make great leaders who are caring and empathetic. 9. ISTJ ( The Logistician) The 9th personality in MBTI is known as ISTJ, which stands for introversion, sensing, thinking, and judging. ISTJs are loyal, value traditions, live by rules, and are excellent planners. They are methodical in their approach. These people are reserved, quiet and love things that are in order.

10. ISFJ ( The Protector) ISFJ is the 10th personality type, formed by the combination of introversion, sensing, feeling and judging. These people are labelled as the protectors because they are caring, nurturing, and responsible individuals. They always look to help others and place others’ needs before their own. 11. ESTJ ( The Executive) ESTJ personality types form the 11th personality type in MBTI and are a combination of extraversion, sensing, thinking and judging. They are known as the Executive or the Supervisor due to their assertive and logical approach. They are the ones to take charge of the situation. These people are also traditional, love sticking to the rules and are firm believers in others doing the same. 12. ESFJ ( The Provider) The ESFJ personality type is the 12th one in the MBTI spectrum. They are known as the caregivers because they are a combination of extraversion, sensing, feeling, and judging. These people love spending time with others; they feel energised in the presence of people and are also people pleasers. That’s why they are known as the caregiver.

13. ISTP ( The Crafter) Next, in the MBTI spectrum is the ISTP personality type. ISTP is a combination of introversion, sensing, thinking, and perceiving. The ISTP personality type is characterised by its fiercely independent nature. They love new experiences and enjoy the freedom to work at their own pace. 14. ISFP ( The Adventurer) The ISFP personality type is the fourteenth personality type in the MBTI. This combination is characterised by the blend of introversion, sensing, feeling, and perceiving. These people are known as the Artists or Adventurers. They prefer to work on projects that align with their thoughts, and are averse to conflicts and arguments. 15. ESTP ( The Entrepreneur) The ESTP personality type is a mix of extraversion, sensing, thinking and perceiving. They are very action-oriented, dynamic and outgoing in nature. They love spending time with a wide group of people, and they are more interested in details rather than looking at the big picture.