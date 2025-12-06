IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025: State-Wise, Category-Wise Expected & Previous Trends

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims cutoff marks along with the result. The Prelims exam is being held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 to fill 8022 vacancies. IBPS publishes the IBPS RRB Clerk cut off marks for all states and categories in a PDF format.

IBPS RRB cut off is the minimum qualifying score that candidates must achieve to clear the exam. It is determined based on several factors, including the number of applicants, exam difficulty level, total vacancies, and previous year trends. Since the exam is ongoing, candidates gearing up to appear for the exam can refer to the IBPS RRB Clerk expected cut-off marks to assess their chances of success.

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk exam is being held from December 6 to 14 for thousands of banking aspirants. The cut off marks for the same will be released along with the result and merit list. It will be prepared based on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies available.