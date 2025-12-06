IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025: State-Wise, Category-Wise Expected & Previous Trends

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 6, 2025, 16:58 IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2025 for Prelims will be released along with the results on its official website. Based on the exam’s difficulty level, good attempts and previous year trends, we have predicted the IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 to help aspirants estimate their probable scores.

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) releases the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims cutoff marks along with the result. The Prelims exam is being held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 to fill 8022 vacancies. IBPS publishes the IBPS RRB Clerk cut off marks for all states and categories in a PDF format.

IBPS RRB cut off is the minimum qualifying score that candidates must achieve to clear the exam. It is determined based on several factors, including the number of applicants, exam difficulty level, total vacancies, and previous year trends. Since the exam is ongoing, candidates gearing up to appear for the exam can refer to the IBPS RRB Clerk expected cut-off marks to assess their chances of success. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut Off 2025

IBPS RRB Clerk exam is being held from December 6 to 14 for thousands of banking aspirants. The cut off marks for the same will be released along with the result and merit list. It will be prepared based on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies available.

IBPS RRB Prelims Cut Off 2025 (Expected)

Based on IBPS RRB Clerk exam analysis, candidates’ feedback, and previous cut-off patterns, the expected prelims cut-off is projected to fall between 60 and 85. You can check the IBPS RRB Clerk Expected Cut Off 2025 State-wise in the table below.

State

Revised Expected Cut Off 2025 (General)

Andhra Pradesh

63 – 69

Assam

67 – 73

Bihar

65 – 71

Chhattisgarh

59 – 65

Gujarat

65 – 71

Haryana

73 – 79

Himachal Pradesh

72 – 78

Jharkhand

67 – 73

Karnataka

64 – 71

Kerala

74 – 80

Madhya Pradesh

68 – 74

Maharashtra

69 – 75

Odisha

72 – 78

Punjab

71 – 77

Rajasthan

69 – 75

Tamil Nadu

59 – 65

Telangana

62 – 68

Tripura

66 – 72

Uttar Pradesh

68 – 74

Uttarakhand

72 – 78

West Bengal

75 – 80

Factors Influencing IBPS RRB Clerk Cutoff 2025

  • Difficulty level of the paper

  • Previous year cut-off trends

  • Normalisation process

  • Performance feedback from candidates

