Test Your Knowledge: The Comprehensive CIL Quiz

CIL Quiz: Coal India Limited (CIL) is a state-owned coal mining company. It was established in November 1975. It is the world’s largest coal producer and one of the biggest corporate employers in India. It contributes to nearly 80% of total domestic coal production. The company plays an important role in the “Make in India” mission. It also helps in making Indian industries globally competitive. You may have heard the name of the company. But do you really know about its objective, contribution, and legacy? Take this CIL Quiz and check where your knowledge stands.
CIL Quiz
Here are a few General Knowledge questions related to CIL. Every question has 4 options. You need to pick the correct answer. Try this CIL Quiz and see how well you perform.
1. What is the full form of CIL?
-
Central India Limited
-
Coal India Limited
-
Coal Industrial Line
-
Coal and Iron Limited
2.Coal India Limited (CIL) comes under which ministry?
-
Ministry of Power
-
Ministry of Coal
-
Ministry of Mines
-
Ministry of Petroleum
3. CIL was established in which year?
-
1956
-
1975
-
1983
-
1991
4. What is the headquarters location of Coal India Limited?
-
Mumbai
-
New Delhi
-
Kolkata
-
Hyderabad
5.CIL is primarily involved in the production of which mineral?
-
Iron Ore
-
Copper
-
Coal
-
Bauxite
6. CIL is classified as which type of company?
-
Mini Ratna
-
Maharatna
-
Navratna
-
Schedule B
7. Which of the following is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited?
-
NTPC Ltd.
-
Bharat Coking Coal Limited
-
SAIL
-
ONGC
ALSO TAKE QUIZ:
8. Which of the following is NOT a subsidiary of Coal India Limited?
-
Western Coalfields Limited (WCL)
-
Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL)
-
Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)
-
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)
9. CIL contributes roughly what percentage of India’s total domestic coal production?
-
Around 25%
-
Around 40%
-
Around 55%
-
Around 80%
10. Which CIL subsidiary is known for producing coking coal?
-
Eastern Coalfields Limited
-
Central Coalfields Limited
-
Bharat Coking Coal Limited
-
Northern Coalfields Limited
Correct Answers
1. CIL stands for Coal India Limited.
2. Coal India Limited (CIL) comes under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.
3. Coal India Limited (CIL) was formed in November 1975.
4. The CIL headquarters is in Kolkata, West Bengal.
5. CIL is the single largest coal producer in the world.
6. CIL is a Maharatna company. It is a prestigious status granted by the Government of India.
7. Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) is one of the subsidiary companies of Coal India Limited.
8. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is not a subsidiary of CIL.
9. CIL contributes to nearly 80% of total domestic coal production.
10. Bharat Coking Coal Limited is the CIL subsidiary known for producing coking coal.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation