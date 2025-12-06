List of 9 Oldest Newspapers in the U.S., Check Here!

Newspapers have played a defining role in shaping the political, cultural, and social landscape of the United States. Long before digital media or online news platforms existed, printed newspapers were the nation’s primary source of reliable information, public debate, and historical documentation. The oldest newspapers in the U.S. provide valuable insight into early American journalism, colonial communication systems, and the evolution of press freedom in America.
For international students, researchers, and history enthusiasts, studying these historic newspapers helps reveal how news reporting developed from the colonial era to the modern media age.
What Is the Oldest Newspaper in the U.S.?
The Hartford Courant was founded in 1764, and it holds the title of the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. It was established in Connecticut, and it has played a consistent role in documenting the early American colonies, the Revolutionary War, and the country’s continued development.
List of 9 Oldest Newspapers in the U.S.
The table below shows a complete list of the oldest newspapers in the U.S. This includes their founding years and historical significance:
|
S. No
|
Newspaper
|
Founded (Year)
|
State
|
Status
|
1.
|
Hartford Courant
|
1764
|
Connecticut
|
Still in circulation
|
2.
|
The New Hampshire Gazette
|
1756
|
New Hampshire
|
Still in circulation
|
3.
|
The New York Post
|
1801
|
New York
|
Still in circulation
|
4.
|
The Observer (Fayetteville Observer)
|
1797
|
North Carolina
|
Still in circulation (merged formats)
|
5.
|
The Post and Courier
|
1803
|
South Carolina
|
Still in circulation
|
6.
|
The Augusta Chronicle
|
1785
|
Georgia
|
Still in circulation
|
7.
|
The Recorder
|
1792
|
Massachusetts
|
Still in circulation
|
8.
|
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|
1786
|
Pennsylvania
|
Still in circulation
|
9.
|
The Oswego Palladium-Times
|
1816
|
New York
|
Still in circulation
(Source Note: The list is curated out of official newspaper archives, historical records, and publicly available sources such as the Library of Congress, state historical societies, and each publication’s documented history. Dates and statuses are based on the latest verified information, though figures may vary with archival updates.)
1. Hartford Courant
The oldest continuously published newspaper in the nation, the Courant began as a weekly colonial publication and became influential during the American Revolution. Today, it is a respected regional daily with a rich historical archive.
2. The New Hampshire Gazette
Often cited as the oldest newspaper in America, but with interruptions in publication. It is best known for its colonial-era political writings and its use of satire to criticise British policies pre-Revolution.
3. The New York Post
Founded by Alexander Hamilton, this newspaper has evolved from an early political paper into one of America’s most widely recognised tabloids.
4. The Observer
Originally established as The Fayetteville Observer, it remains one of the South’s oldest newspapers, known for its long record of regional coverage.
5. The Post and Courier
One of the oldest newspapers in the southern U.S., it has reported on key moments from the antebellum period to the Civil Rights Movement.
6. The Augusta Chronicle
A crucial source of early Southern journalism, closely covering regional politics, culture, and military history over its long existence.
7. The Recorder
Published in Greenfield, Massachusetts, this newspaper has served American readers for centuries with local reporting and editorial commentary.
8. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Originally founded as the Gazette, it became a major voice in early American frontier reporting and continues to serve Western Pennsylvania.
9. The Oswego Palladium-Times
A product of the early 19th-century expansion, this newspaper helped document the rapid industrial and political growth of New York State.
Therefore, whether still in circulation or preserved through archives, the oldest newspapers in the U.S. remain powerful storytellers of the nation’s past. Their pages reveal the evolution of American identity, the growth of democracy, and the enduring importance of reliable journalism.
