List of 9 Oldest Newspapers in the U.S., Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 6, 2025, 07:26 EDT

Discover the oldest newspapers in the U.S., including their founding years, history, and significance. Learn how American journalism evolved from the 1700s onward.

List of 9 Oldest Newspapers in the U.S.

Newspapers have played a defining role in shaping the political, cultural, and social landscape of the United States. Long before digital media or online news platforms existed, printed newspapers were the nation’s primary source of reliable information, public debate, and historical documentation. The oldest newspapers in the U.S. provide valuable insight into early American journalism, colonial communication systems, and the evolution of press freedom in America. 

For international students, researchers, and history enthusiasts, studying these historic newspapers helps reveal how news reporting developed from the colonial era to the modern media age.

What Is the Oldest Newspaper in the U.S.?

The Hartford Courant was founded in 1764, and it holds the title of the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. It was established in Connecticut, and it has played a consistent role in documenting the early American colonies, the Revolutionary War, and the country’s continued development.

List of 9 Oldest Newspapers in the U.S.

The table below shows a complete list of the oldest newspapers in the U.S. This includes their founding years and historical significance:

S. No

Newspaper

Founded (Year)

State

Status

1.

Hartford Courant

1764

Connecticut

Still in circulation

2.

The New Hampshire Gazette

1756

New Hampshire

Still in circulation

3.

The New York Post

1801

New York

Still in circulation

4.

The Observer (Fayetteville Observer)

1797

North Carolina

Still in circulation (merged formats)

5.

The Post and Courier

1803

South Carolina

Still in circulation

6.

The Augusta Chronicle

1785

Georgia

Still in circulation

7.

The Recorder

1792

Massachusetts

Still in circulation

8.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

1786

Pennsylvania

Still in circulation

9.

The Oswego Palladium-Times

1816

New York

Still in circulation

(Source Note: The list is curated out of official newspaper archives, historical records, and publicly available sources such as the Library of Congress, state historical societies, and each publication’s documented history. Dates and statuses are based on the latest verified information, though figures may vary with archival updates.)

Here is the list of the Oldest Newspapers in the U.S.: 

1. Hartford Courant 

The oldest continuously published newspaper in the nation, the Courant began as a weekly colonial publication and became influential during the American Revolution. Today, it is a respected regional daily with a rich historical archive.

2. The New Hampshire Gazette

Often cited as the oldest newspaper in America, but with interruptions in publication. It is best known for its colonial-era political writings and its use of satire to criticise British policies pre-Revolution.

3. The New York Post 

Founded by Alexander Hamilton, this newspaper has evolved from an early political paper into one of America’s most widely recognised tabloids.

4. The Observer 

Originally established as The Fayetteville Observer, it remains one of the South’s oldest newspapers, known for its long record of regional coverage.

5. The Post and Courier 

One of the oldest newspapers in the southern U.S., it has reported on key moments from the antebellum period to the Civil Rights Movement.

6. The Augusta Chronicle 

A crucial source of early Southern journalism, closely covering regional politics, culture, and military history over its long existence.

7. The Recorder 

Published in Greenfield, Massachusetts, this newspaper has served American readers for centuries with local reporting and editorial commentary.

8. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 

Originally founded as the Gazette, it became a major voice in early American frontier reporting and continues to serve Western Pennsylvania.

9. The Oswego Palladium-Times 

A product of the early 19th-century expansion, this newspaper helped document the rapid industrial and political growth of New York State.

Therefore, whether still in circulation or preserved through archives, the oldest newspapers in the U.S. remain powerful storytellers of the nation’s past. Their pages reveal the evolution of American identity, the growth of democracy, and the enduring importance of reliable journalism.


    FAQs

    • Are any colonial newspapers still active today?
      +
      Yes. Newspapers like the Hartford Courant, The New Hampshire Gazette, and The Observer trace their roots back to colonial or early American history.
    • Which newspaper was founded by Alexander Hamilton?
      +
      The New York Post, established in 1801, was founded by Alexander Hamilton.
    • What is the oldest newspaper in America still in print?
      +
      The Hartford Courant remains the oldest newspaper still in print, with uninterrupted publication since the colonial era.
    • What is the oldest newspaper in the United States?
      +
      The oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States is the Hartford Courant, founded in 1764 in Connecticut.

