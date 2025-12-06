UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 6, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Dec 6, 2025, 06:07 EDT

Struggling with NYT Wordle December 6, 2025? Today’s puzzle brings a common anatomical term to the table, but a tricky starting letter might stump you. Whether you need a subtle nudge or the full Wordle answer today, this guide for Wordle 1631 has everything you need to solve the NYT Wordle efficiently.

Today's Wordle hints and answer, December 6, 2025
NYT Wordle hints Today, December 6, 2025: Saturday is here! It's the weekend, and what better way to start December 6, 2025, than with a new win on the New York Times Wordle? Wordle 1631, the challenge for today, is a nice change from some of the less common words we've seen earlier this week. But don't let your guard down just yet. The word "solution" is probably one you use a lot, maybe even every day. But for many players, finding the right starting consonant can be hard.

If your usual starting words like "ADIEU" or "STARE" haven't turned many tiles green today, don't worry. You are not alone in searching for a lifeline. This guide is designed to walk you through the logic of today's Wordle without spoiling the fun immediately. We will start with gentle nudges and move toward the final reveal, ensuring you keep that precious streak alive and well.

What are Today's Wordle Hints (December 6, 2025)?

Here are some strategic tips to help you get through Wordle 1631 without giving away the whole game:

  • Check the vowels: today's word has two of them. They don't come together like a double vowel (like "EE"), but they do come together as a digraph.

  • No Repeats: You can relax; this word doesn't have any letters that are the same. Each tile is different.

  • Starting Letter: The word starts with W, which is less common than S or C for starting guesses.

  • Ending Letter: The word ends with T, which is a very common ending for words in English.

  • Parts of Speech: The answer is a noun.

What is a more Specific Clue for Wordle #1631?

Think about your clothes and how fit you are. This word refers to a specific part of the body that you might measure when buying a new pair of jeans or checking if a belt fits. It is the area that often serves as the "middle ground" of your torso. If you are thinking about hourglass figures or gym workouts targeting the core, you are getting very warm.

What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 6, 2025?

If you are down to your last guess and the pressure is on, or if you just want to verify your prediction before committing, here is the solution you are looking for.

The answer to Wordle 1631 for December 6, 2025, is:

WAIST

Previous Answers from Wordle Archive

Wordle Hint for 5 December, 2025 #1630: AMONG

Wordle Hint for 4 December, 2025 #1629: TULIP

Wordle Hint for 3 December, 2025 #1628: HASTE

Wordle Hint for 2 December, 2025 #1627: CACTI

Wordle Hint for 1 December, 2025 #1626: LEACH

Congratulations on solving Wordle 1631! Whether you guessed "WAIST" in three tries or needed all six to get there, securing the win is what matters. Saturday puzzles often set the tone for the weekend, and you have started yours on a high note. Be sure to come back tomorrow if you need more clues, strategies, or just a quick answer check. 

