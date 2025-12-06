NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 6, 2025

NYT Wordle hints Today, December 6, 2025: Saturday is here! It's the weekend, and what better way to start December 6, 2025, than with a new win on the New York Times Wordle? Wordle 1631, the challenge for today, is a nice change from some of the less common words we've seen earlier this week. But don't let your guard down just yet. The word "solution" is probably one you use a lot, maybe even every day. But for many players, finding the right starting consonant can be hard. If your usual starting words like "ADIEU" or "STARE" haven't turned many tiles green today, don't worry. You are not alone in searching for a lifeline. This guide is designed to walk you through the logic of today's Wordle without spoiling the fun immediately. We will start with gentle nudges and move toward the final reveal, ensuring you keep that precious streak alive and well.

What are Today's Wordle Hints (December 6, 2025)? Here are some strategic tips to help you get through Wordle 1631 without giving away the whole game: Check the vowels : today's word has two of them. They don't come together like a double vowel (like "EE"), but they do come together as a digraph.

No Repeats : You can relax; this word doesn't have any letters that are the same. Each tile is different.

Starting Letter : The word starts with W, which is less common than S or C for starting guesses.

Ending Letter : The word ends with T, which is a very common ending for words in English.

Parts of Speech: The answer is a noun. What is a more Specific Clue for Wordle #1631? Think about your clothes and how fit you are. This word refers to a specific part of the body that you might measure when buying a new pair of jeans or checking if a belt fits. It is the area that often serves as the "middle ground" of your torso. If you are thinking about hourglass figures or gym workouts targeting the core, you are getting very warm.