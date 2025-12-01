NYT Wordle Hints Today: Check Clues, Answers, December 1, 2025

NYT Today’s Wordle hints and answer (December 1, 2025): Welcome to the first puzzle of December! As we leave November behind, and its recent string of tricky answers like "MUGGY" and "GRUFF", Wordle #1626 offers a fresh start. Today's challenge might feel slightly more clinical or scientific than the casual vocabulary we saw last week.
While the word itself is not obscure, its structure can be deceptive, especially if you rely on common consonant clusters that don't quite fit this specific pattern. If your usual starting words have left you with a board full of grey tiles, don't worry. We have broken down the puzzle into strategic hints to help you save your streak without immediately spoiling the fun.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for December 1, 2025?
This word has a pretty standard structure, but its meaning might not be the first thing that comes to mind on a Monday morning. Here are some hints that won't give away the answer to help you guess again:
-
Grammar Check: The answer is mostly used as a verb, but in some scientific contexts, it can also be used as a noun.
-
Vowel Count: Today, you need two vowels. They come one after the other, making a two-letter vowel team in the middle of the word.
-
No Repeats: Today's word has five different letters, unlike yesterday's double "G" in MUGGY. The word rhymes with "peach," "beach," and "bleach."
-
Context Clue: Think about making coffee, gardening, or chemistry. It is the process of a liquid going through a substance and taking something out of it.
What is the Wordle Clue for the Starting and Ending Letter?
It can be easy to break the code with just one letter. For Wordle #1626, pay close attention to the word's edges.
-
Starting Letter: The word begins with L.
-
Ending Letter: The word ends with H.
A lot of the time, this "L-H" structure makes players guess words like "LUNCH" or "LATCH." You're very close if you've tried those and are still seeing yellow. Change the middle vowel sound.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, December 1, 2025?
If the hints above didn't quite get you there, or if you are down to your sixth guess and can't afford a loss to start the month, here is the solution.
The answer to Wordle #1626 for December 1, 2025, is LEACH.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 29 November, 2025 #1624: GRUFF
Wordle Hint for 28 November, 2025#1623: COLIC
Wordle Hint for 27 November, 2025 #1622: REMIT
Wordle Hint for 26 November, 2025 #1621: HOVEL
Wordle Hint for 25 November, 2025 #1620: PLEAD
Congratulations on solving the first puzzle of December! Starting the month with a win is always satisfying, especially with a word that requires a bit of differentiation from its homophones. As we move deeper into the month, remember to keep an eye out for those tricky vowel teams; they often appear when you least expect them. Check back tomorrow for more hints and help with your daily game.
To read more such amazing stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation