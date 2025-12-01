Only 1% of Readers Can Pass This Cyber Monday Trivia Quiz: Can You?

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, known for offering major discounts across electronics, fashion, home appliances, and countless digital products. It takes place on the Monday right after Thanksgiving in the United States, following closely behind Black Friday. While Black Friday usually focuses on in-store deals, Cyber Monday was introduced in 2005 to promote online shopping at a time when e-commerce was still growing. Over the years, it has become a global event, with people from different countries waiting for this day to purchase items at reduced prices.
Cyber Monday has also changed the way people shop. Instead of rushing to stores, customers can explore deals from the comfort of their homes, compare prices easily, and enjoy fast delivery options. It is especially popular among tech buyers, as gadgets and electronics often come with significant discounts. Today, Cyber Monday continues to be one of the most anticipated online sale days worldwide, offering convenience, affordability, and a wide range of choices for every type of shopper.
Cyber Monday Quiz
1. When is Cyber Monday celebrated?
A. First Monday of December
B. Monday after Thanksgiving
C. Last Monday of November
Answer: B
2. Why was Cyber Monday introduced?
A. To promote offline shopping
B. To clear old stock
C. To encourage online shopping
Answer: C
3. Which category usually gets the highest discounts on Cyber Monday?
A. Electronics
B. Groceries
C. Furniture
Answer: A
4. Which day comes right before Cyber Monday?
A. Christmas
B. Black Friday
C. Independence Day
Answer: B
5. Cyber Monday was first introduced in which year?
A. 1999
B. 2005
C. 2015
Answer: B
6. Cyber Monday mainly focuses on which type of shopping?
A. In-store shopping
B. Online shopping
C. Wholesale shopping
Answer: B
7. Which group of shoppers usually waits for Cyber Monday the most?
A. Tech buyers
B. Gardeners
C. Book collectors
Answer: A
8. What is one major advantage of Cyber Monday shopping?
A. You must visit stores physically
B. You can shop from home
C. There are no discounts
Answer: B
9. Cyber Monday deals are usually available for how long?
A. Only a few minutes
B. One full day or sometimes extended
C. One full week only
Answer: B
10. Which technology helped Cyber Monday grow rapidly?
A. Fax machines
B. Smartphones and fast internet
C. Landline phones
Answer: B
Hope you liked this quiz and you learnt something new. If you did, please share this with your friends and let them check their knowledge as well.
