Only 1% of Readers Can Pass This Cyber Monday Trivia Quiz: Can You?

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, known for offering major discounts across electronics, fashion, home appliances, and countless digital products. It takes place on the Monday right after Thanksgiving in the United States, following closely behind Black Friday. While Black Friday usually focuses on in-store deals, Cyber Monday was introduced in 2005 to promote online shopping at a time when e-commerce was still growing. Over the years, it has become a global event, with people from different countries waiting for this day to purchase items at reduced prices.

Cyber Monday has also changed the way people shop. Instead of rushing to stores, customers can explore deals from the comfort of their homes, compare prices easily, and enjoy fast delivery options. It is especially popular among tech buyers, as gadgets and electronics often come with significant discounts. Today, Cyber Monday continues to be one of the most anticipated online sale days worldwide, offering convenience, affordability, and a wide range of choices for every type of shopper.