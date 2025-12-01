Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
CAT 2025 Answer Key Expected Date: Check Response Sheet Release Schedule, How to Raise Objection

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 1, 2025, 12:54 IST

IIM Kozhikode will soon release the CAT 2025 answer key for the exam held on November 30, 2025, in three slots. Candidates should check the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The answer key for the postgraduate management admissions exam is expected by December 5 or 6, 2025.

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The IIM Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key soon. Candidates who appeared for the exams on November 30, 2025 will need to keep visiting the official website to check for the answer key at iimcat.ac.in. The exam was conducted in three slots across India for the postgraduate management admissions. Candidates can expect the answer key within a week of the exam, i.e., till December 5 or 6, 2025. 

IIM CAT Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of CAT Exam 2025 here: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  IIM CAT Exam 2025 Answer Key
Exam name  Common Admission Test (CAT)
Board name  IIM Kozhikode
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  iimcat.ac.in
Stream  Management 
Programmes  MBAPG Diploma 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Answer key release date  December 6, 2025 (expected)
Slots  3
How to Download IIM CAT 2025 Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their CAT exam answer key online when the university releases it: 

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on the candidate login page 
  3. Enter your User ID and password to login
  4. In the dashboard, click on the link for CAT 2025 answer key
  5. IIM CAT 2025 answer Key PDF will appear
  6. Check the categories and download for future reference 

Candidates can estimate their scores according to the answer key. However, the university will release the updated final answer key within a few days for the provisional one on the website.

