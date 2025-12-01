CAT 2025 Answer Key Expected Date: Check Response Sheet Release Schedule, How to Raise Objection

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The IIM Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key soon. Candidates who appeared for the exams on November 30, 2025 will need to keep visiting the official website to check for the answer key at iimcat.ac.in. The exam was conducted in three slots across India for the postgraduate management admissions. Candidates can expect the answer key within a week of the exam, i.e., till December 5 or 6, 2025.

IIM CAT Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of CAT Exam 2025 here: