AIDS Full Form: Meaning, Symptoms, Causes & Stages

AIDS Full Form: The full name of AIDS is Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. It is a serious disease caused by HIV. The virus weakens the immune system, making it hard for the body to protect itself well against deadly diseases. HIV can be controlled with treatment, but AIDS usually shows a very weak immune system and a higher risk of infections. Continue reading to learn more about AIDS full form and its impact on this page. This information can help in spreading awareness, safety and effective management of the disease. AIDS Full Form AIDS stands for Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. It is the advanced stage of HIV infection. It happens when the immune system becomes very weak and the body cannot fight off infections. HIV destroys the body’s natural protection until it stops functioning properly. If left untreated, HIV develops into AIDS. It is a phase where the immune system becomes too weak to defend itself against any diseases.

This stage often leads to a greater chance of catching rare infections, developing cancers, and facing other major illnesses. AIDS cannot be cured, but medicines called antiretroviral therapy (ART) help control HIV and stop it from reaching the AIDS stage. In this article, we have shared the complete details of AIDS full form for reference purposes. AIDS Full Form: How Does HIV Spread? HIV is a serious virus which is passed on mostly through specific body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal and rectal fluids, and breast milk from someone who has HIV. The major routes of transmission are: Unsafe sexual contact

Using the same needles or syringes

From an infected mother to her baby during birth

Breastfeeding, etc The HIV virus cannot be passed on by everyday contact, such as touching, hugging, or eating together. Safe habits like condom use and avoiding shared needles help protect against HIV.

PSU Full Form AIDS Full Form: Signs and Symptoms Of AIDS In Our Body Apart from AIDS full form and meaning, individuals should also check the signs and symptoms of this infection to identify it early and seek proper medical treatment. Given below are the signs and symptoms of AIDS in our body for reference purposes. Sudden or unexplained weight loss

Frequent diarrhea or digestive issues

Feeling constantly tired or exhausted

Swelling in lymph nodes

Long-lasting fever and night sweats

Persistent sores or ulcers in the mouth

Bruises or bleeding without any obvious cause

Recurrent infections, such as pneumonia AIDS Full Form: Three Stages of AIDS Along with knowing AIDS full form and its symptoms, you should also check various stages of AIDS to better understand how the disease develops and ensure timely medical care to avoid future complications. Given below are various types of AIDS for clarity purposes: