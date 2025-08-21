What is the Full Form of PSU: Know Its Meaning, Types, Features & Benefits

The PSU Full Form is Public Sector Undertaking. These are companies that are owned and controlled by the government of India, either at the central or state level. PSUs play a very big role in building the nation. PSUs are more concerned with nation-building, providing jobs, and supporting the economy. These are unlike private companies that mainly focus on profits. PSUs touch life in many waysfroom the food to eat to the electricity to use. This article explains what PSU Full Form means, its history, categories, importance, and some famous PSUs in India. What is PSU Full Form? The PSU Full Form is Public Sector Undertaking. These are companies where the government holds more than 51% ownership. That means the government controls the majority of shares, decisions, and policies of the company. PSUs were started in India so that the government could take charge of industries that are very important for the country’s growth, like power, coal, oil, steel, and banking. They also ensure that essential services reach every citizen, even in rural areas where private companies may not be interested.

A unique thing about PSUs is that they are not only about making profits. Their goal is also to help the country grow, provide jobs to lakhs of people, and improve living standards. All PSUs are monitored by CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) to ensure transparency and accountability. History of PSU in India The history of PSU in India goes back to the time of independence in 1947. India was mainly an agricultural country with very few industries at the same time. The government decided to set up state-owned companies to make the nation self-reliant and industrially strong. The first Industrial Policy Resolution was announced in 1948. It gave the government the responsibility to build and manage important industries. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru strongly promoted the idea of PSUs as part of India’s development strategy during the Second Five-Year Plan (1956–61). He believed that government-owned industries could help reduce poverty, create jobs, and strengthen the economy.

The 1956 Industrial Policy Resolution clearly highlighted that sectors like steel, power, coal, oil, and heavy machinery would be managed by PSUs. This was also the time when many large PSUs like BHEL, SAIL, and ONGC were established. A key figure in this growth was Dr. V. Krishnamurthy, known as the Father of Public Sector Undertakings in India. He helped make PSUs stronger and globally competitive. Categories of PSU in India PSUs are the same in size, ownership, or area of work, but the Government of India has classified them into different groups. This helps in managing them better and setting clear goals for their growth. PSUs in India can be classified into three main categories: 1. SLPEs – State Level Public Enterprises These are PSUs owned, funded, and managed by state governments. They work mainly for the development of the state’s economy and often provide services like electricity, transport, and local industries. For example, State Electricity Boards are common SLPEs that supply power to people in towns and villages.

2. CPSEs – Central Public Sector Enterprises These PSUs are controlled by the central government. They usually operate on a national level and handle large industries like steel, power, coal, petroleum, and heavy engineering. Examples include NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation), BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited), and ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation). 3. PSBs – Public Sector Banks Public Sector Banks are also considered PSUs because the government owns the majority of their shares. They play a key role in making banking services affordable and accessible to all citizens. Examples are State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda. Famous PSUs of India India has many PSUs that are well known, both in the country and worldwide. The following are some of the most famous ones:

CIL – Coal India Limited (World’s largest coal-producing company)

HPCL – Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (Oil and natural gas)

BHEL – Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Engineering and manufacturing)

FCI – Food Corporation of India (Food and grain supply management)

SBI – State Bank of India (Largest public sector bank)

SAIL – Steel Authority of India Limited (Steel production)

GAIL – Gas Authority of India Limited (Natural gas processing and distribution)

NTPC – National Thermal Power Corporation (Electricity generation)

PGCIL – Power Grid Corporation of India (Power transmission)

