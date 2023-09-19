SSC CGL Full Form: What does SSC CGL stand for? Check details

The full form of CGL is Combined Graduate Level. It is one of the most sought-after exams conducted each year by the Staff Selection Commission. As a result, it's also known as the SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level Exam). CGL is held to recruit employees for various positions in ministries, government departments, and other government organisations, including Group B and Group C postings.

SSC CGL full form: The full form of the SSC CGL exam is Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC CGL exam for Group B and C (Gazetted and non-Gazetted) posts in various Government of India organisations.

SSC CGL is a national level test administered by the SSC, similar to SSC CHSL, SSC CPO, SSC Junior Engineer, SSC MTS, and SSC JHT. The SSC Combined Graduate Level test is held to hire competent individuals for positions such as:

Assistant Audit Officer

Assistant Accounts Officer

Assistant Section Officer

Income Tax Inspector

Inspector (Central Excise)

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Sub Inspector and others

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam is an annual exam that lakhs of people aspire to pass. SSC CGL stands for Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level Exam. CGL has a 2.7 million annual test-takers record. SSC appoints candidates based on their quantitative and logical reasoning abilities, as well as their language proficiency.

The Staff Selection Commission is one of the largest recruitment bodies in the country, employing individuals from all around the country, particularly young people. The exam is divided into four tiers, with Tiers 1 and 2 being computer-based (online) exams and Tier 3 being a descriptive style exam that requires a pen and paper method. The fourth and final tier is a computer proficiency or skill test.

Below is given the overview of the SSC CGL examination:

SSC CGL Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination Exam name CGL Exam Conducting Authority Staff Selection Commission (SSC) SSC CGL age limit Age limit - 18 to 32 years SSC CGL educational qualification Any graduate Application mode Online Application fee Rs 100 (UR/ OBC) Stages of exam Tier 1 exam Tier 2 exam Tier 3 exam Tier 4 exam Exam mode Online SSC official website ssc.nic.in

What is the eligibility criteria for SSC CGL?

The eligibility criteria for SSC CGL candidates are given below:

Nationality Indian SSC CGL age limit 18 - 32 years Educational Qualification Graduated or equivalent exam from a recognized university

What is the syllabus of SSC CGL?

A short summary of the syllabus for SSC CGL is given below:

Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Reasoning Mathematics Descriptive paper English Or Descriptive paper Hindi Data Entry Skill Test(DEST) GK English Computer proficiency test (CPT) Quantitative aptitude GK English comprehension Finance and economics

What is the exam pattern of SSC CGL?

The SSC CGL selection process consists of four steps. Tiers 1 and 2 of the SSC CGL are conducted online, whereas Tiers 3 and 4 are conducted offline. Tiers 1 and 2 of the SSC CGL consist of multiple-choice questions, whilst Level 3 consists of descriptive questions. For a better understanding of the SSC CGL written exam, see the table below:

Tier Examination mode Examination type time Duration Tier I Online-Based Examination Multiple Choice Questions One hour Tier II Computer-Based Examination Multiple Choice Questions Two hours Tier III Written Mode Descriptive Paper in English/ Hindi (Essay Writing, Letter Writing, Application writing etc) One hour Tier – IV Computer Proficiency Test Ability Test (Wherever applicable) Document Verification

What is the salary of a SSC CGL officer?

The pay scale for SSC CGL varies depending on the level and position of the employee. The following table highlights the SSC CGL salary ranges for various levels.