SSC CGL Full Form: What does SSC CGL stand for? Check details

 The full form of CGL is  Combined Graduate Level. It is one of the most sought-after exams conducted each year by the Staff Selection Commission. As a result, it's also known as the SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level Exam). CGL is held to recruit employees for various positions in ministries, government departments, and other government organisations, including Group B and Group C postings.

SSC CGL full form: The full form of the SSC CGL exam is Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC CGL exam for Group B and C (Gazetted and non-Gazetted) posts in various Government of India organisations. 

SSC CGL is a national level test administered by the SSC, similar to SSC CHSL, SSC CPO, SSC Junior Engineer, SSC MTS, and SSC JHT. The SSC Combined Graduate Level test is held to hire competent individuals for positions such as:

  • Assistant Audit Officer
  • Assistant Accounts Officer
  • Assistant Section Officer
  • Income Tax Inspector 
  • Inspector (Central Excise)
  • Assistant Enforcement Officer
  • Sub Inspector and others

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam is an annual exam that lakhs of people aspire to pass. SSC CGL stands for Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level Exam. CGL has a 2.7 million annual test-takers record. SSC appoints candidates based on their quantitative and logical reasoning abilities, as well as their language proficiency. 

The Staff Selection Commission is one of the largest recruitment bodies in the country, employing individuals from all around the country, particularly young people. The exam is divided into four tiers, with Tiers 1 and 2 being computer-based (online) exams and Tier 3 being a descriptive style exam that requires a pen and paper method. The fourth and final tier is a computer proficiency or skill test.

Below is given the overview of the SSC CGL examination:

Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination

Exam name

CGL

Exam Conducting Authority

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

SSC CGL age limit

Age limit - 18 to 32 years

SSC CGL educational qualification 

Any graduate

Application mode

Online

Application fee

Rs 100 (UR/ OBC)

Stages of exam

Tier 1 exam

Tier 2 exam

Tier 3 exam

Tier 4 exam

Exam mode

Online

SSC official website

ssc.nic.in

What is the eligibility criteria for SSC CGL?

The eligibility criteria for SSC CGL candidates are given below:

Nationality

Indian

SSC CGL age limit

18 - 32 years

Educational Qualification

Graduated or equivalent exam from a recognized university

What is the syllabus of SSC CGL?

A short summary of the syllabus for SSC CGL is given below:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Reasoning

Mathematics

Descriptive paper English

Or

Descriptive paper Hindi

Data Entry Skill Test(DEST)

GK

English

  

Computer proficiency test (CPT)

Quantitative aptitude

GK

    

English comprehension

Finance and economics

    

What is the exam pattern of SSC CGL?

The SSC CGL selection process consists of four steps. Tiers 1 and 2 of the SSC CGL are conducted online, whereas Tiers 3 and 4 are conducted offline. Tiers 1 and 2 of the SSC CGL consist of multiple-choice questions, whilst Level 3 consists of descriptive questions. For a better understanding of the SSC CGL written exam, see the table below:

Tier

Examination mode

Examination type

time Duration

Tier I

Online-Based Examination

Multiple Choice Questions

One hour

Tier II

Computer-Based Examination

Multiple Choice Questions

Two hours

Tier III

Written Mode

Descriptive Paper in English/ Hindi (Essay Writing, Letter Writing, Application writing etc)

One hour

Tier – IV

Computer Proficiency Test

Ability Test (Wherever applicable)

Document Verification

What is the salary of a SSC CGL officer?

The pay scale for SSC CGL varies depending on the level and position of the employee. The following table highlights the SSC CGL salary ranges for various levels.

SSC CGL Pay Levels

SSC CGL Pay Scales (in INR)

4

25,500-81,100

5

29,200-92,300

6

35,400-1,12,400

7

44,900-1,42,400

8

47,600-1,51,100

